Gen Xers laugh about the 'elderly shizz' they do now on their aging journeys
It's no secret that Generation X is getting older. In 2025, Gen X (born between 1965 and 1980) are now between 45-60 years old. And, according to a 2024 study published in The Journals of Gerontology, Gen Xers are living longer than Boomers.
To find humor in their journeys, one aging Gen Xer posed a funny question to his fellow Gen Xers: "What downright elderly shizz you been getting into????"
She went on to explain, "I’ll start. I’ve had to limit alcohol to weekends this last year because there’s no telling how my body will punish me for it…. I might not sleep all night, I might experience heartburn on a level that I might barf, it might be nothing.. in any case I can’t risk it on a weekday. So I decide to get some Valarian root tea and have that as my nightcap. I’ve never liked tea, ever. Like ew no thank you to your tepid lawn water 👎🏻 But valerian is very nice in flavor."
Golden Girls Tea GIFGiphy
She noted she now has a whole collection of teas in various flavors, before quipping, "I’m GenX Meemaw. It has happened. I’m rocking it of course, but damn."
Her vulnerable and relatable post inspired fellow Gen Xers to share the amusing things that make them feel "elderly." These are the funniest things Gen Xers said that will make you chuckle.
Aging Matt Damon GIFGiphy
"I have a damn daily pill holder. You know, with the days of the week? 🙄" - Lesterkitty13
"My dad reads all day and hardly leaves the house he’s been like this for many years and he is happy. A year ago I started reading all day I already barely left the house but now I’m finishing books in one to two days. I’m physically disabled and it’s gotten harder to be active. I’ve turned into my father." - mjh8212
"From City Slickers, 1991: 'The music starts to get too loud and one of your old girlfriends from high school becomes a grandmother. Your fifties you have a minor surgery. You'll call it a procedure, but it's a surgery. Your sixties you have a major surgery, the music is still loud but it doesn't matter because you can't hear it anyway. Seventies, you and the wife retire to Fort Lauderdale, you start eating dinner at two, lunch around ten, breakfast the night before. And you spend most of your time wandering around malls looking for the ultimate in soft yogurt and muttering 'how come the kids don't call?' By your eighties, you've had a major stroke, and you end up babbling to some Jamaican nurse who your wife can't stand but who you call mama.' Any questions?" - these-things-happen
Billy Crystal Cowboy GIF Giphy
"I wake up between 5-5:30 AM & quietly drink my coffee as I contemplate, the topic varies. I love this time of morning because it’s mostly quiet, depending on the time of year, the birds might start stirring & chirping, it almost feels like it’s just me in the world. Also depending on the time of year, I’ll meander around my outdoor plants & check on them. If I’m not able to do my morning ritual, it fucks with my mood for the rest of the day." - SierraStar7
"I just started drinking tea also and I’m kind of digging it. I stare out my backdoor and look at the grass/ plants a lot more than I should. I have identified individual squirrels. I’ve contemplated the music at my funeral. Written a book in my head. I get annoyed by people my age looking so old." - Consistent-Change386
"I love being in my 50s. No more monthly curse. Kids are grown and flown and I get to focus on me for the first time in a quarter century. But also, yes, I’m doing some elderly stuff. Birds! They’re fascinating. CRS. Seriously. I forget anything that isn’t written down AND in my phone. Can’t tolerate alcohol much at all anymore, but THC beverages are great and they’re low/no calorie. Bonus for the menopausal metabolism. I wear a floppy straw hat on the beach and when walking the neighborhood, because skin cancer is real. I rarely, if ever, exceed the speed limit. I always prioritize comfort over style." - No-Ship-6214
Driving On My Way GIF Giphy
"Just this week, my husband (52) was given an extra carry out container at a restaurant. He said, 'Here, take it home. This is a really good box.' We started laughing so hard." - Happy_Armadillo_553
"I don’t care how warm it is outside. When I sit down to watch TV, I’m gonna throw a blanket over my lap." - creepyoldlurker
"52M. I’m suddenly way into WWII documentaries!!! Such an old man thing!" - Vivid_Surprise_1353
"My dad, 75, has been complaining about feeling like he’s stuck at home, doing nothing. I was in town last weekend, so I bribed him with breakfast and we went to check out the local senior activity center. We got a tour and it was super nice. They have a billiards room, lunch, tons of seating, classes, movie nights … And I asked what the requirements were and she said you had to be 50 years old. I’m 52. I could hang out there now." - jenorama_CA
Differently Abled Vintage GIF by US National Archives Giphy
"We sold our couch and bought matching La-Z-Boy recliners! 😂😂" - pagesinthesun
"Recently started taking water aerobics. Makes me feel like I’m in Cocoon." - Leelabot
"I like jigsaw puzzles. I found a name brand one at Walgreens and on clearance and I got very excited. I showed my wife and told her it was on super sale; as excited as my son would have for a video game. I asked the cashier to make sure it was on sale before I bought it. I made sure to use my discount card." - len43