Javamelts naturally flavored sugars are just the right amount of extra flavor

Javamelts naturally flavored sugars are just the right amount of extra sweetness

Javamelts naturally flavored sugars are just the right amount of extra sweetness

Whether you're sprinkling it into your simple morning coffee or layering it into a decadent dessert, Javamelts naturally flavored sugars bring your treats from ordinary to extraordinary. Because where there’s sugar there should be flavored sugar. But what flavors do they have? Gosh, we’d thought you’d never ask!

Javamelts are available in mocha, caramel, french vanilla, and hazelnut. They are kosher certified, 100% vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free. Oh, and did we mention they’re also women-owned and the packaging is recyclable? Their special sugar blends come in large pouch bags which are perfect for not only coffee and tea, but for baking and having on hand for artisan cocktails (Hello simple syrup!). They also have small individual flavored sugar packets, ideal for a little pizzazz on the go. And speaking of flavored sugar on the go, that’s how the idea of Javamelts was first formed!


It was Valentine’s Day and the husband of Carolyn, the company’s founder (who also happens to be her high school sweetheart), offered to go out to get her a “specialty cup of coffee.” Carolyn glanced at the individually-wrapped, candy-filled hearts that he had left on the counter for her and had her “Ah-Ha” moment. She looked her husband straight in the eye and said, “I have a crazy idea,” and she never settled for plain sugar again!



Javamelts are made with pure cane sugar and natural flavor, and are a no mess, no fuss, portable solution for those that love adding flavored creamers and syrups into their coffees and teas. Carefully crafted to add just the right amount of flavor and sweetness, Javamelts have no aftertaste and deliver simple, gourmet flavors in easily dissolvable sugars. They offer a dairy-free, natural alternative to those that love the taste of mocha, caramel, french vanilla and hazelnuts poured or pumped into their drink, but don’t want all the excess ingredients and calories that often come along with creamers and syrups.

Javamelts can be used anytime and anywhere you use sugar, but especially shine when mixed in with coffees or used in baked goods. Add them to oatmeal, yogurt, whipped creams, dessert recipes, sauces, marinades - or top your sugar cookies, cakes and muffins! And if you’re feeling especially fancy, might we recommend using these flavorful sugars on the rims of cocktail glasses? Because, espresso martinis with a mocha sugar rim? Yes please!

But it goes so much further than that! The Javamelts website offers loads of additional recipes to help boost creativity and see just how far these flavorful sugars can take you! Since Javamelts act the same way as plain old boring sugar, they can be easily subbed into all your favorite kitchen creations.

It’s PSL season after all, and caramel Javamelts are just the thing to take your pumpkin spice to the next level. Serve it with this Blackberry Vanilla French Toast casserole, made even more decadent with some Javamelts French Vanilla sugar, for the fall breakfast of your dreams. Or maybe it’s time to get out your beret and try these vanilla crepes – once you see the difference Javamelts make, you’ll never go back to plain sugar again!

But with holiday baking season on the horizon, don’t just take our word for it! Use the exclusive code “UPWORTHY10” to get 10% off any purchase of 2 or more 1.5lb sugar pouches (valid for the entire rest of 2022!), and start seeing how much better your sugar situation can be!

Upworthy has earned revenue through a partnership and/or may earn a portion of sales revenue from purchases made through links on our site.

Voice actor reimagines the 'Mario Bros.' trailer without Chris Pratt and people loved it

Mario's iconic voice was brought back to life.

Youtube

Mamma mia, so much better!

The latest trailer for Nintendo’s animated “Super Mario Bros.” movie, featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of everyone’s favorite goomba-stomping Italian plumber, dropped on Oct. 6, and let’s just say reviews were … mixed, at best.

People were generally disappointed that Pratt sounded nothing like the iconic character in the trailer, seemingly taking no inspiration from Charles Martinet, the voice actor who originated the role and created Mario’s signature accent—along with almost every character in the video game.

Carlos Morillo, who claims to be a voice actor, wrote on Reddit, “I edited the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer to see how it would sound without Chris Pratt,” and judging from the comments online, this rendition was much closer to what audiences had hoped for.
Our childhood fairytales got wolves wrong

Wolves deserve a place on our planet just as much as we do.

Photo by Thomas Bonometti on Unsplash
wolf pack on rock formation

We are all familiar with the stories of The Three Little Pigs and Little Red Riding Hood. In every childhood tale, wolves were depicted as deceitful and threatening - creatures that would devour our livestock and grandparents. As a child, I had chills when wolves howled in films.

All it took to change this perception was taking one step into Wolf Park, a research and education facility in Battle Ground, Indiana. As a visitor, intern, volunteer, and now staff member, I've observed the wolves at Wolf Park mourning packmates who have crossed the rainbow bridge, gently tending to pups, and spending afternoons playing chase on frozen lakes or grassy meadows. Studying wolves at such a close distance is enough to alter anyone's perceptions of this apex predator.

William Shatner describes the profound grief he felt when he finally went to space for real

The OG Captain Kirk's real-life space experience holds important lessons for us all.

"William Shatner" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

William Shatner's trip to space wasn't what he expected.

Statistically speaking, the number of humans who have traveled into space is insignificant. But the experience of leaving our home planet and venturing into the great beyond is incredibly significant for the individuals who have actually done it.

One of those fortunate humans is actor William Shatner, who spent three years pretending to hurtle through space in his iconic role as Captain James T. Kirk on the original "Star Trek" series. As captain of the USS Enterprise, Captain Kirk was dedicated to exploring "strange new worlds," seeking out "new life and new civilizations" and boldly going "where no man has gone before."

Naturally, Shatner has spent a lot of time pondering what it would be like to actually experience leaving Earth, and when he took the opportunity to join Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin trip to space in October 2021 at age 90, he was able to compare how his expectations met up with reality.

