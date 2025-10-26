'Mystery quilt' photo has people in stitches trying to figure out what it really is
"Parrot? Pencil? Pineapple? Pig? Why go so obscure?"
One day, a person went to a thrift store and bought a child's quilt. The tag read "Pottery Barn Kids" with the date listed as May 2008. This particular quilt has patches with different letters of the alphabet. Each letter corresponds to the artwork of something that begins with that letter. For example, L is represented by a lollipop. K, a kite, and so on.
But something was baffling when they got to "P." Its corresponding shape is that of what can only be described as a strange snowman with a pouch and odd lettering. But THAT doesn't start with a "P."
A child's quilt becomes a mystery online.Photo Credit: Always1kMilesAway, Reddit, Used with permission
After years, the OP finally took to Reddit this week with a picture of the mysterious "P" patch. In the subreddit r/whatisit, they ask, "Child alphabet blanket for 'P.' We can't figure this one out." They add, "It's been years and our best guess is pot-belly stove."
As with most things, Reddit was on the case immediately. In fact, in less than a day, there were well over 5,000 comments, chock full of amateur (and perhaps some professional) sleuths. After all, sometimes it takes a village to solve a children's quilt mystery, and today might be that day.
The first of thousands of commenters are agitated that they'd make any of the pictures hard to read in the first place. "I get wanting to increase a child’s vocabulary, but what is with these obscure objects for alphabet pictures? Parrot? Pencil? Pineapple? Pig? Why go so obscure?"
This leads to a lengthy discussion of why X stood for a "horse" in a kindergarten class someone once saw. "Their classroom had one of those alphabet posters above the whiteboard, and under the letter X was a picture of a horse. It took me a few days of trying to wrap my brain around what the hell it could have been until I got frustrated enough to finally just ask the teacher. She just nonchalantly responded, 'Oh, that’s Xanthus,' with no further explanation." (Later, when they read Homer's Iliad, they had an aha moment and were grateful for the lesson.)
But back to that "P." One Redditor suggests it's a pattern of a pinafore, which is a fit-and-flare shaped apron tied over a dress. But the OP responds, "If it wasn't for the top triangle, I would say so, but apron was one of our guesses."
Another skilled investigator points out that what is believed to be original artwork had been shared on the thread, noting confidently, "It's a pagoda." The OP gently pushes back, "I saw that, but would argue it was a pagoda before they changed it."
An art piece demonstrating letters of the alphabet. Photo Credit: Jennifer Orkin Lewis, Reddit
The plot thickens! Wondering what they meant by "changed it," I reached out to the OP to clarify and ask if they wanted to add additional thoughts. They (adorably) merely asked, "What's your opinion on it? Pagoda or Pinafore?" Their laser focus on the art puzzle was reminiscent of FBI-level detectives after the Kennedy assassination.
The OP writes to me, "There's just too many non-essential changes from the original pagoda (why move the door?) Most of the other items are kept the same, and there are plenty of other examples with hard corners and different patches abutting each other."
Another commenter chimes in, "I thought 'Pampers' at first, but that doesn't really fit. I agree with 'pinafore.'"
Now legal gets involved. "AI prompt was probably: 'Create patch designs based on this but tweak them slightly so it's not copyright infringement.'"
And this person feels extremely sure: "Doubters, look at the cartoon pagoda and then look at the quilt again. They only had enough room for two roofs, but they definitely have the curved roof thing happening." Someone else adds a photo of a pagoda as represented on a take-out box.
A pagoda represented on a take-out box.Photo Credit: Reddit, Always1kMilesAway
Though a few have other ideas, it seems to come down between the pagoda and the pinafore. The OP humorously notes this in their edits:
"Edit: Personally, I think the abstraction of this to pagoda is a bit much considering the other patches, and I've never seen an apron/pinafore with a cloth piece that covers the face.
Final Edit: Someone below mentioned that the top flap would tuck into one's clothes and that their grandma had one. Thus, I think 'pinafore' is the answer; 'solved' went to the first person to suggest it.
Final-Final Edit: Buried in a comment chain was an alternative picture where it clearly was a pagoda. It seems that Pottery Barn bought this from an artist and then changed it for some reason to this, and subsequently a penguin. I think the change here makes it a pinafore, but the original art was of a pagoda.
Final-Final-Final Edit: It's a Pinna-goda. Are we all equally unhappy now?"
Perhaps we'll never truly know the intention behind the stitching. But it was a lot of fun trying to figure it out.