popular

School principal delivers a straight-talk message to Education Secretary Betsy Devos

Bored Teachers/YouTube

The Secretary of Education is the member of the president's cabinet who oversees the nation's educational systems. Despite around 90% of U.S. kids attending public schools, the current Secretary, Betsy Devos, has exactly zero personal experience with public education. She's not a teacher or school administrator, she's never worked in a public school, she's never attended a public school, and her own children have never attended a public school.

Her appointment was extraordinarily controversial at the time, and has remained so over the past three and a half years. To say she has a contentious relationship with teachers unions and leading education groups is an understatement. Now, as schools struggle with decisions over reopening in the fall, that divide has widened. with the PTA (Parent Teacher Association) saying the administration has "zero credibility in the minds of educators and parents when it comes to this major decision."

Devos has pushed a simplistic "We need schools to reopen fully" message, with no real plan for how to do so safely in the middle of a pandemic. In fact, she's skirted questions about whether schools should follow the CDC guidelines for reopening. According to Politico, she also called one school district's spring distance learning efforts a "disaster" in addition to blasting education leaders "who won't accept risk and 'gave up and didn't try' to launch summer instruction."

A principal shared some thoughts with Devos in a video shared by Bored Teachers. The two-minute video synopsizes the heroic efforts that teachers took on when the pandemic hit and how she needs to "sit down somewhere" because she is oblivious to what really went on in the spring. It needed to be said.

Awesome Principal Defends Teachers in Response to Betsy DeVos www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
coronavirus
Badge
P&G Good Everyday
P&G Good Everyday
Let's Do More Together

Effecting change can be exhausting: 5 ways to avoid burnout.

Photo by howling red on Unsplash
True

Right now, we are in a critical moment where more Americans are engaging with the topic of race than ever before.

There is so much work to be done, but people who aren't accustomed to thinking this much about race are struggling to condition themselves. Factor in a global pandemic, economic insecurity, and the stressors of working and schooling from home, and allies are at an increasingly high risk of burnout.

Marginalized and oppressed people need allies to learn to pace themselves. But how?

Keep Reading Show less
activism
popular

Best friends given a 2% chance to live past childhood just graduated high school together

Tim Frost/Upworthy/Instagram

Two young men who weren't supposed to live past age seven have just graduated from high school, and their story of perseverance and friendship is one that will fill even the hardest heart with hope.

When Odin Frost was born, his Apgar score was so low he had to be on a ventilator to breathe and he spent two weeks in the NICU. Born prematurely, his mother had preeclampsia that caused stress during his birth, he had bleeding on his brain, and a club foot as well. For his first few years of life, he was in and out of hospitals as doctors attempted to treat him. Odin's parents were told that he was so behind in physical and mental development that he may never catch up. They prepared for him to need a wheelchair full-time as he got older.

At age 3, Odin was accepted into a school that works with special needs kids in his hometown of Tyler, Texas. There he would receive a diagnosis of severe autism with speech and mobility impairment—and also where he would meet his best friend, Jordan Granberry.

Keep Reading Show less
inspiration
Badge
C40
C40 Cities
Global Mayors COVID-19 Recovery Task Force

These mayors are leading the way to a fair and green recovery from COVID-19

Photo by Li-An Lim on Unsplash
True

Since COVID-19 was identified in December 2019, it has spread around the world, wreaking havoc on our daily lives.

As of July 6, 2020, there have been over 11.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported across 216 countries and territories.

Over 500,000 people have died.

Cities and countries instituted strict lockdowns or issued shelter-in-place orders, but as we retreated indoors to flatten the curve, economies ground to a halt. Millions of people have lost their jobs. Hospital ICUs hit capacity. Inequality has been made painfully obvious as the most marginalized communities are forced to bear the worst impacts. Never before has it been more clear just how interconnected our health and the health of the planet truly is.

Keep Reading Show less
Culture

Bartender explains why he swiftly kicks out Nazis even if they're 'not bothering anyone'

via Witty Buttons / Twitter

Back in 2017, when white supremacist Richard Spencer was socked in the face by someone wearing all black at Trump's inauguration, it launched an online debate, "Is it OK to punch a Nazi?"

The essential nature of the debate was whether it was acceptable for people to act violently towards someone with repugnant reviews, even if they were being peaceful. Some suggested people should confront them peacefully by engaging in a debate or at least make them feel uncomfortable being Nazi in public.

Keep Reading Show less
racism
Culture

A New York veterinarian talks about re-opening his clinic during the coronavirus

The Veterinary Care Group's Westbury location in Long Island had their first case of the coronavirus a week after two New York house cats had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 22 — the first pets in the U.S. to have the virus.

It was a fearful day, as one of the workers at the veterinary hospital tested positive— although it wasn't from caring for an infected animal. "It's not confirmed that dogs or cats can spread the virus to humans. There's no evidence of that," says Medical Director Mario Costa of the Oyster Bay and Westbury locations.


Keep Reading Show less
coronavirus
Trending Topics
Trending Stories