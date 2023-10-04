Sorry Chihuahuas: A super-popular dog trainer reveals the 3 dog breeds he would never own
He's worked with every breed. These are the ones he refuses to live with.
Garret Wing is the founder of Florida-based American Standard Dog Training. For 20-plus years, he’s trained countless dogs, beginning as a K9 trainer for law enforcement and eventually opening his business to civilians.
Wing has developed a massive following on TikTok, where his tips and training success stories have earned him over 3 million followers. Recently, he released a video revealing the 3 dog breeds he would never own, and it’s been seen over 25 million times.
Unfortunately, these three breeds had to get called out, but everyone has different needs in a pet, and these dogs aren’t a great fit for Wing.
1. Central Asian Shepherd
“Starting with number 1, the Central Asian Shepherd, also known as the Alabai,” Wing says. “The males can get over 170-plus pounds, and they’re great livestock guardians, but the problem is, I don’t have any livestock,” he continued.
2. Bloodhound
“The males can get up to 110 pounds. But it’s not the size that concerns me, it’s their oily skin,” he explained. “That oily skin makes them stink like no other dog. I don’t care how many baths you give them; they just have a smell about them that’s hard to get rid of.”
3. Chihuahua
“If I needed a 3-pound demon from the underworld that served no other purpose than to sit on my lap and bite anything that comes within 3 feet range of me, then I would get a Chihuahua, but it’ll be a hard pass for me on that one,” Wing admitted.