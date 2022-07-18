+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Modern Families

People are loving this uncle who stepped up to slay the father-daughter dance with his niece

Here's to the ones who show up.

parenting, family, uncle dancing
@sheek_luv/TikTok

Uncle and niece doing the father daughter dance.

Dads and daughters dancing together often bring a smile to people's faces. But what about when a father isn't available for a father-daughter duo?

A video on TikTok gives us a gorgeous glimpse of what's possible.

TikTok user LailaMom (@sheek_luv) shared a video from her daughter's dance recital showing a group of girls dancing on stage with their dads in T-shirts that said "Happy Father's Day." Her daughter, however, was dancing with her brother (the girl's uncle).

Not that anyone watching the recital would know any different. As LailaMom wrote, "My brother and daughter kilt the father daughter dance." They sure did.

The young girl's confidence as she's dancing says it all. We don't know the reason her dad wasn't there and it doesn't even matter. She has an uncle who shows up and steps up for her, and she knows it. He learned the dance steps with her, followed her lead and looked like he had a blast doing it.

Showing up matters, but showing up and actually being an active part of a child's life matters even more. Extended family members, friends and community members can be powerful mentors and champions and can fill in a lot of gaps, especially when parents aren't around. The more love and support a child is surrounded by, the better, but sometimes even just one special person can make a significant difference.

Watch how wonderfully these two work together:

@sheek_luv

Shoutout to the brothers that step up for their sisters 💪🏾💪🏾#singlemom #lovedsister

Upworthy shared the video on our Instagram page and commenters lavished praise on the girl (for her dancing skills) and her uncle (for his dancing and his uncle-ing skills).

"Need more Uncles like him in this world! LOVE this!!!!" wrote one person.

"That is a FUNCLE right there!" wrote another.

"My cheeks hurt from smiling. Watched it twice," wrote a third.

Good grown-ups help make childhood everything it should be. Kudos to this man for giving his niece a dance recital to remember.

From Your Site Articles
Pop Culture

After accidentally yelling at his DoorDash driver, a man used TikTok to make things right

A misunderstanding turned into a sweet moment.

TikTok

The dog was really to blame for all this.

Much to his chagrin, Australian resident Mark Polchleb recently went viral on Tiktok after sharing that he unknowingly yelled at his DoorDash driver as he approached the front door.

Polchleb had not actually been shouting “get away from the door, mate!” to the innocent driver, but rather to his rambunctious dog, who clearly could smell food fast approaching and began barking in anticipation.

Unfortunately, this was lost in translation, and the driver put down the delivery in shame as he slowly backed away before leaving.


@markp_ Im genuinely losing sleep over this. He was so sweet and my dog is a menace 🥺
♬ original sound - fiona’s gf

Polchleb saw what had happened after reviewing his security camera footage and was instantly dismayed. He told TODAY, “I couldn’t bear the thought of someone thinking I disrespected them for just doing their job!”

“I’ve genuinely lost sleep over this,” he added in a follow-up TikTok.

Others were quick to commiserate in the comments section.

"The way I’m actually shedding tears thinking of how he must have felt disregarded and a nuisance. I’m feeling sick,” wrote one person

“I WOULD LOSE SLEEP FOR DAYSSSSSS,” wrote another.

Of course, finding a way to apologize would be no easy feat. Not long after the delivery is done, customers have no way of contacting their DoorDash driver. But that didn’t stop a determined Polchleb from reaching out on TikTok for help.

Keep ReadingShow less
best of humanity
Community

Grandmother comes out of 'retirement' to be lifeguard at local pool due to staffing shortages

She was a lifeguard at 16, and now she gets to give back to the community.

NBC News/YouTube

Robin Borlandoe is a 70-year-old grandma in Philadelphia working as a lifeguard this summer.

You're never too old to make a difference. That's what Robin Borlandoe, a 70-year-old grandmother, learned when she decided to become a local lifeguard this year. Seeing that there was a need she could fill, she got out her bathing suit and got back in the pool to help her community.

Keep ReadingShow less
grandma
Joy

Jim Thorpe's stripped Olympic gold medals have finally, officially been reinstated

A 110-year wrong has finally been righted.

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Jim Thorpe dominated the competition at the 1912 Olympics in the decathlon and pentathlon events.

Jim Thorpe is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, and many would claim he is still the greatest. Britannica describes him as "a marvel of speed, power, kicking, and all-around ability," and he excelled in multiple sports throughout his life. In 1950, he was voted the Associated Press' Athlete of the Half Century.

As a person of Sac, Fox and Potawatomi descent, Thorpe became the first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal for the United States in 1912. He dominated the decathlon and pentathlon events at the Stockholm Olympic Games that year, winning by large margins, but an investigation the following year resulted in him being stripped of his medals.

Thorpe had played semiprofessional baseball in 1909 and 1910, which, according to the stringent rules on only having amateur athletes competing in the Olympics at the time, should have disqualified him. He ended up having the gold medals he clearly deserved to win taken away due to a minor violation of a technical rule that would end up being changed anyway.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories