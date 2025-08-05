Mom brings painter's tape on a flight and it just might be the best parenting hack ever
So many simple but brilliant uses for it, both during and after the flight.
Any parent who has traveled with a baby or toddler knows the joy of keeping them contained in a seat for hours when most of them would prefer to do anything but be contained to said seat. Wee ones are wired to move and explore, and an airplane cabin is not exactly the best place for them to exercise those instincts.
So parents flying with babes bring all manner of toys, books, drawing pads, and other things to (hopefully) occupy them, often with varying levels of success. But one mom has shared a simply brilliant hack for traveling with little ones that might just keep them busy for longer than 30 seconds: painter's tape.
Painter's tape is made to be only a little sticky.Photo credit: Canva
Painter's tape is like masking tape, but less sticky. It's made to temporarily adhere and be easily removed without leaving chunks of tape or residue behind. What's that got to do with babies, you ask? Have you ever given a baby a piece of tape? Or stuck a sticker to them? Almost universally, they're fascinated.
Mom and photographer Nichola Knox shared various ways she used it with her kiddo on a flight, including counting tape squares, "rescuing" a toy, making letters of the alphabet, building a "troll swing" (genius), making a truck bridge, attaching a napkin bib, and more.
The tape even comes in handy after the flight. Knox showed how they created "roads" in the hotel room for toy cars and trucks. The mom also wrote that she uses the tape to "Label the kid’s cups, a 'Band-Aid' for when your toddler 'really needs one,' taping over locks and drawers you don’t want them getting into. The list goes on. It’s forever the 'weird' thing I bring on trips."
For little kids, tape is magic. It can stick them, to you, to a window, to a seat back—anything. It can stick things to things. It can be written on. It can be wadded up. It's endless fun.
There are countless ways to use painter's tape when you're traveling with small children.Photo credit: Canva
And, because it comes on a handy-sized roll, you don't even have to sacrifice any luggage space for it (not that it takes up that much space anyway). Just wear it onto the plane like a bracelet or hook it onto a loop of a backpack.
Other moms are loving the tip. As one wrote on a video, "To all the moms who insisted I bring masking tape on my 6 hour flight, you're literally geniuses. This was the only thing that entertained my 1-year-old for more than 5 minutes besides the pamphlets on the back of the seats."
There's a saying, "Why give a kid a toy when they'd prefer to play with the box it came in anyway." It's so true. Kids are often more interested in real-life items than toys, and tape offers the kind of imaginative, open-ended play that parents so often want their kids to engage in. It's definitely better than putting them in front of a screen.
The idea is a hit, according to parents in the comments:
"Ohhh flying in less than a month to California with 5 kids 😯😯 will be bringing 2 rolls of tape!"
"Totally love the idea.. will be using it for my coming road trip."
"Love this idea! It’s so hard to travel with a 1-2 year old since they are so young and don’t understand they need to be quiet, etc. So distraction is key when they aren’t sleeping. Thanks for this!"
"I wanna bring tape with me everywhere now."
Seriously, it's not a bad idea to just keep a roll of tape in your diaper bag. Anything that makes traveling with small children easier is worth keeping on hand.