A toddler on her flight cried for 2 full hours. Her response a masterclass in kindness.
"Let's normalize being good humans while traveling."
Sure, there are parents out there who essentially see the entire world as their kid’s playground, but by and large most parents really don’t want to subject anyone else to the whims of their little ones. This goes for flights too. When a baby or toddler can’t sit still or won’t stop crying, it’s also incredibly stressful for the parents doing their best to keep things calm while essentially becoming in-flight pariahs. Fun.
In other words, a little empathy can go a long way. And that’s why so many are applauding a now-viral TikTok from Samantha Chadwick (@samanthachadwickk), which shows exactly how powerful a simple mindset shift can be.
In the clip we see Chadwick in her airplane seat, headphones on, as the onscreen text reads:
“There’s a baby on my flight that’s been crying non-stop for like two hours. She sounds so uncomfortable, and her parents are working so hard to calm her down. They are probably feeling so much anxiety and pressure right now. People behind them are talking about the baby screaming. So instead of complaining, I just put on my headphones and watched my show & could barely hear her. It’s that easy.”
TLDR: Babies cry. Parents are trying. Thank God for headphones. Keep on keepin’ on.
Chadwick’s message clearly struck a chord with parents who have been in similar circumstances. Many had also been on the receiving end of kindness from strangers, and it was everything.
“As a mom THANK YOU the anxiety you get when your baby cries in places like that is through the roof.”
“My baby screamed for over an hour on a flight, I tried everything to calm him down and felt terrible. as a man was getting off he stopped and told me I did a great job. It really meant the world.”
“I wish EVERYONE was this kind. I ‘ll never forget my baby crying for an entire 6 hour flight after we got stuck in Vegas and I was exhausted and stressed and multiple sweet angels offered to hold my baby.”
Others could agree with Chadwick’s sentiments exactly.
“Those poor parents. Thank you for handling it like an adult.”
“I always feel bad for the parents, so stressful.”
Others echoed the notion that, unlike the parents actually dealing with the crying child, there are some things the other person can control.
“I am SO sensitive to sounds and get incredibly irritable about them. I bring earplugs/headphones bc that’s MY problem. I don’t understand ppl who try to blame others for their issues.”
“I always say as adults we have the option to wear headphones, that baby and parents are suffering more than anyone else on the plane!”
Listen, it’s understandable that people’s fuses have gotten shorter while traveling because, let’s face it, there’s a lot of questionable choices being made these days, and being cramped together in a steel box thousands of feet in the air only makes it more intolerable. But families have also been put through the ringer several times even before boarding the plane and would like a nice, peaceful flight as much as everyone else. We might not like the hand we’re dealt by the flights gods that day, but for those some odd hours, we’re all in this together. So let’s do our part.
Or as Chadwick put it, “Let’s normalize being good humans while traveling.”