Woman says flight attendant's 'hot cup' trick saved her from excruciating airplane ear
Save this helpful air travel tip immediately.
Many, if not most of us have experienced “airplane ear” at some point. As soon as the aircraft takes off or descends, there’s that weird feeling in your ear. Maybe even some ringing and muffled hearing. You quickly begin trying to yawn, or maybe you were extra diligent and packed some chewing gum, and eventually the annoying sensation subsides.
For Shelby Heiskell, a mom heading back to Kentucky after spending Thanksgiving in California, things became a little more dire as she began feeling immense pain in her eardrum. As Heiskell (@babygriffin) shared with Fox News Digital via email (according to The New York Post), she “wasn’t a very experienced flyer,” and didn’t know that the congestion she had as a result of a recent virus infection spelled out some serious danger during her travels. And unfortunately, as the airplane descended, her ear “popped,” and it felt like her “ear was going to explode.
“It was excruciating pain that I had never felt before and had absolutely no control over.”
Luckily this is where our story takes a more positive turn. The flight attendant apparently saw Heiskell’s plight, and quickly sprung into action by taking a plastic coffee cup, placing a few napkins inside, and then dispensing just enough hot water to heat up the cup. The attendant then instructed Heiskell to put the cup on her ear.
Apparently, it's a trick not alot of people are aware of, because one of the flight attendants on the next plane didnt know what i was talking about when i ordered one for take off (my ear was still plugged)… so i thought id share.
While it didn’t affect the hearing loss Hieskell was dealing with, she did feel almost “immediate relief” from the pain. “I owe that girl!” she wrote in the caption of her TikTok sharing the tip. She also noted that this was a trick that not all flight attendants are privy to, as the attendant on her next flight “didn’t know what she was talking about.” Hence why she wanted to share the video, so that others might be aware of how to deal with this issue, should it come along.
Heiskell’s video quickly amassed over 6.5 million views, with other folks commenting on helpful tricks for dealing with the dreaded airplane ear, including investing in some Earplanes (special earplugs specifically designed for air travel), as well as taking extra strength Sudafed or some other heavy duty decongestant 24 hours before taking off.
Others could only commiserate with Heiskell’s pain.
“I [once] flew with a sinus infection. On the descent it felt like my head was going to explode, there was so much pressure. I was deaf in one ear for 4 days afterward,” one person lamented.
Another said, “One time I had a terrible cold and I swear when I flew it felt like my head was gonna crack like an egg and snot was just gonna explode out.” Yikes. What a visual.
As for why this happens in the first place, we need a quick anatomy lesson. The Eustachian tube is a narrow passageway that connects the middle ear to the back of the throat, and is responsible for several important functions, like equalizing air pressure, draining excess fluid and mucus, and protecting the ear from hearing the sounds your body makes.
As the plane takes off, the pressure of the air outside your body drops, which can cause problems since your ears already contain a small amount of air in the middle ear. So the Eustachian tube releases air to balance things out. You might hear your ears pop as this happens.
Then when a plane descends, pressure changes in the opposite way. The air pressure in the cabin will increase so that it is higher than the pressure inside your middle ear, making the Eustachian tube try to draw in air in order to equalize pressure. This is usually a harder process than during take-off, which is why there’s usually more ear popping when landing.
However, when a cold or infection causes inflammation and congestion, the Eustachian tube is too narrow to operate properly, While usually this is still a temporary discomfort, in the worst cases it leads to a burst eardrum, which takes several weeks to heal. In extremely severe cases, surgery might be needed, and it could result in lasting damage to your hearing. So even with a nifty hot cup trick, discretion is still advised for those with the sniffles.