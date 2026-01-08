Baby 'writes' heartbreaking pre-apology note to plane passengers on its first flight
"I made a deal to be on my best behaviour—but I can’t make any guarantees."
The reality is that listening to a baby cry during a flight might be aggravating, but it’s nothing compared to the moans, groans, and eyerolls that the baby's parents must endure from other passengers when it happens. No matter what tips and tricks are used to try to soothe a little one’s temperament while 30,000 miles in the air, crying is almost inevitable. So, while having to ease their own child’s anxiety, moms and dads also must suffer being the pariah of the trip. What a nightmare.
Airplanes are a particularly tricky public space in which to take your children. First, unlike say, fine dining or the opera, flying with a baby isn't always optional. Sometimes, a certain level of travel is required in your life, and small children have to come along. Second, and probably worst of all, there is no escape from the airplane once you've boarded. No matter what happens, crying, puking, blowouts, or spills — you're stuck dealing with it, and the dirty looks, until the plane has landed.
This mom went above and beyond on her baby's first flight
Recently, one mom was apparently trying so hard to avoid upsetting her fellow flight members that she went above and beyond to essentially apologize ahead of time if her baby began to cry on its first flight. It was a gesture that, while thoughtful, really made folks feel for how stressed that poor mom must be.
In a clip posted to his TikTok, one of the passengers—Elliot—explained that the mom handed out small care packages to those nearby. “She’s already so busy and took the time to make these bags for everyone,” Elliot said, before panning the camera to reveal a Ziplock bag full of candy, along with a note that made him “want to cry.”
The note read: “It’s my first flight. I made a deal to be on my best behaviour—but I can’t make any guarantees. I might cry if I get scared or if my ears start to hurt. Here are some treats to make your flight enjoyable. Thank you for being patient with us. Have a great flight.” Elliot appeared choked up by the thoughtfulness on display as he examined the contents of the bags.
Like Elliot, those who watched the video felt some ambivalence at the well-intentioned act. Many felt remorse that she would feel the need to appease people in this way.
“This is so sweet but also … kind of breaks my heart that we live in a world in which parents feel the need to do that.”
“Because jerk people have shamed parents into believing that they need to apologize for their kids' absolutely normal behavior. What a gem of a mom.”
“You know that sweet mom worried about this trip so much.”
“That poor mom probably spent nights awake … nervous about that flight, thinking of ways to keep strangers happy.”
"That's a mom trying so hard."
"The fact she took up valuable carry on space for these treat bags"
"Always wondered if we don’t bring kids out in public how can they learn to act in public? thank you for being so sweet to this mom"
Then again, who wouldn't appreciate some free candy and a friendly note?!
People rallied around the mother in the comments
Many rallied behind the mom, arguing that making others feel more comfortable with her child being on board was in no way her responsibility.
“No mom should be apologizing. Adults can control their emotions … babies not …. Hugging this mom from a distance.”
“Dear new parents: no you don’t have to do this. Your babies have the right to exist. We all know babies cry. We know you try your best.”
Many commenters pointed out that a crying baby is far more stressful on the parent than other passengers. It's so easy to pop in your headphones and crank up your music or movie if someone else's baby is bothering you. Not so easy when you're the one responsible for soothing them!
The 'pre-apology' has become all the rage in recent years.
Passengers seem to universally find them adorable and fun. And some parents even enjoy the time and care it takes to make them. In a way, it can help ease the anxiety that naturally comes along with flying with a baby. It also creates a fun memory of that first flight.
But it's definitely not something any parent should feel like they have to do.
Etiquette expert Jo Hayes told What To Expect, "Airplane goodie bags are all well and good for the craft-inclined or if you’re just excited to commemorate your little one’s first flight, but it's not the expectation that all parents must do this. Heaven knows, parents have enough pressure on them as is."
Why is air travel so hard for babies?
It's understandable for a new mother to be apprehensive about taking a baby on a flight. Air travel can be very stressful for a baby because changes in air pressure, dry cabin air, and overstimulation can make them incredibly uncomfortable. "Their eustachian tubes are still immature and narrow. This makes it harder for them to adjust during altitude shifts, leading to painful pressure buildup," Brian Clark, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, tells Miss Poppins.
Luckily, there are just as many stories of fellow passengers being completely compassionate towards parents with small children—from simply choosing to throw on their headphones during a tantrum (instead of throwing one themselves) to going out of their way to comfort a baby (and taking the load off a frazzled parent in the process). These little acts of kindness have a greater impact than we probably realize. Perhaps if we incorporated more of this “it takes a village” mindset, flying could be a little bit more pleasant for everyone involved.
