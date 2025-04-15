New Yorker’s viral take on short nails sparks heated debate about embracing natural beauty
For Gen-Z, it’s so long, long nails.
Ashley Shim (@ashleyy.shim on TikTok and Instagram) never meant to go viral. But when she posted a video to TikTok about her “unpopular opinion” regarding nail length, the Internet paid attention. With over 2 million views and counting, Shim’s “short nail theory” is resonating with countless viewers around the world. More importantly, she’s created an essential space to discuss beauty standards, authenticity, the male gaze, and what we consider attractive.
The video opens with Shim walking down the streets of New York City. Her message is clear: women with short, natural nails exude the best type of confidence. “All the girls who wear their nails super short, you know they just don’t give a flying f*ck,” Shim proudly proclaims in her now-viral video. “You know they don’t care, they’re living their best life. She’s a baddie, and really freaking confident.”
@ashleyy.shim
theres nothing more lethal than this 💅
Short nails, big confidence
For Shim, this wasn’t just a callous or random observation. It came from the heart. “Growing up, I used to think having long acrylics was the beauty standard, like that’s what made someone look prettier or cooler. It felt like the ‘popular girl’ look,” she tells Upworthy. “But as I’ve gotten older and started leaning into real self-love and confidence, I realized my nail length has nothing to do with how beautiful or worthy I feel.”
Obviously, her video struck a chord with countless others who also feel tyrannized by the current beauty standards. Today, social media platforms are flooded with photos of long, intricately painted acrylic or gel nails that sport increasingly complex designs. Beauty website Byrdie predicted that in 2025, “nail art will be bigger and bolder” and recommended “asking your manicurist” to add charms, decals, or layered gel shapes to nail designs. Glamour writer Channing Smith reported feeling “nail envy” after eyeing Lizzo’s bright-pink, textured nail look and Megan Fox’s 5-inch-long holographic gel set on Instagram.
But Shim urges us to think about what really makes us feel good. And does that include having your nails shellacked in chrome powder and weighed down by flash-cured 3D textures? “I’ve had phases where I just let my nails breathe—no polish, no salon visits, nothing. And now, when I do go, it’s just for a basic solid color, cut suuuper short,” she tells Upworthy. “I really just want people to feel good and confident, no matter what their nail length looks like. You don’t need to compare yourself to what you see online or in person—just do what feels like you.”
The hidden costs of beauty
Although these long, elaborate nails with pretty colors and iridescent shimmers are nice to look at, be warned: they come with a hefty price tag. Typically, a gel manicure (which uses a UV light to harden and cure polish, as opposed to air drying) can cost anywhere between $30 to $70, depending on the salon. Let’s do some quick math: given that these manicures only last a few weeks, and it’s standard practice to get your nails done twice a month, on average, nail maintenance comes out to a grand total of $70 a month. That’s at least $840 per year.
The cost increases significantly with textured and three-dimensional designs, a trend first popularized in South Korea and Japan.
Fake nails are fun but they'll cost you. Photo credit: Canva
Growing up, Shim saw her mom embrace natural nails, which led to her realization that nail length and self-worth aren’t really linked at all. “She rarely ever had her nails done—she was always cooking, cleaning, using her hands—and she never cared what anyone thought,” recounts Shim. “Watching her be so effortlessly herself made me question why I ever thought nails had anything to do with confidence or beauty in the first place.”
A movement that’s bigger than beauty
The response to Shim’s video was swift, with people rushing to the comment section to share their own experiences.
“Long fake nails are the patriarchy making sure you can't do anything efficiently,” one user declared. "It’s just one more thing we’re supposed to spend money on and upkeep to perfection for the male gaze. Hard pass for me," added another.
User @jellibee also endorsed Shim’s “short nail theory,” commenting, “I learned a long time ago that fussing over nails, hair, and makeup (and shoes and purses) was a waste of money and mental health. True power is ignoring all of it.”
However, not everyone is so keen on this idea. “It’s always the girls with short nails trying to justify and hype them; you don’t see girls with long nails comparing and judging,” wrote one user (to which Shim responded, “It was not my intention whatsoever” to pit women against each other). Another person echoed this sentiment, writing, “Yes, and I’ll add that if she wears her nails long… she’s living her best life, she doesn’t give af, she’s a baddie.”
@ashleyy.shim
Replying to @Niki Alexiou
But at the end of the day, Shim is just happy that her little slice of the Internet became a space for people to express their points of view. “[This video] really felt like this little community of people who were just waiting to uplift each other. I’m so grateful this video brought people together,” she says.
The bottom line
The most powerful takeaway from Shim’s viral moment? Authenticity. Beauty trends are just that: trends. Fleeting. Ephemeral. Gone tomorrow. So, what’s the use of chasing something that isn’t real? Whether you’re rocking nails so long you can’t ball your hands into a fist, or ones that are neatly trimmed, all that matters is that you feel at home in your own body.
Beauty trends are gone tomorrow: try chasing something genuine. Giphy
As Shim reminds us, "The video wasn’t made to spark a debate or pit people against each other based on nail length. It was just me sharing something that feels really authentic to me… that’s it!”