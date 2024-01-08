+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Internet

Moms are arguing that the lack of old school tween stores has led to 'Sephora kids'

"I'm very nostalgic over Delia's, Limited Too and Claire's. Those were OURS. What do the tweens have now they can own?

sephora kids; tweens in sephora; kids in sephora; sephora emoloyees complain; no tween stores
Chole VanBerkel and Samantha Sophia|TikTok

'Sephora kids' are the result of a lack of tween stores moms argue

Being a tween or young teen can be difficult. You're stuck between feeling more grown up than you are and being a child too young to do many things older teens are doing. It can be a confusing place to reside for a few years and if you've been on social media in the past few weeks, you've noticed an influx of women talking about "Sephora kids."

These are the young girls that have received gift cards for the beauty supply store and are being left unsupervised while some of them essentially run amuck. Several women have complained about girls as young as 10 being in the chain being disrespectful to staff and adult customers looking for expensive skincare products by Drunk Elephant.

But there are a group of moms that have a theory on why these tweens and young teens are finding themselves in adult beauty stores–tween stores are extinct.

How many of you remember waiting for the mail to run so you could get the latest Delia's or Justice catalog to circle all the things you wanted? In the 90s we had stores like 5-7-9, Limited Too and Delia's. Then Justice popped up and eventually 600 Limited Too stores decided to covert to the Justice brand which was a lower priced competitor for the retail store. Those stores were a tween girl's haven where the models in the pictures looked their age and dressed like 9-14 year olds.

The stores were brightly colored with lots of sheer, glossy and lightly colored lip glosses, eye shadows, blushes and perfumes surrounded the cash registers. There was also toys mixed in with the tween/young teen selection, giving kids a chance to fully embrace the in between of being a child and an adult. There was even the boy equivalent to Justice, named Brothers, that offered boys much of the same experience as the girls, minus the light make up options.

It seems the only store still around that could double as a tween oasis is Claire's, which is an accessory store. Samantha Sophia argues that there was once a whole tween market that's simply gone outside of stores like Rave and Baker Shoes. This spills over into nearly all areas of tween culture because that group grew up with the last generation. Hannah Montana is now just Miley Cyrus. The Jonas Brothers are no longer singing about puppy love.

@chloevanberkel

is the next generation growing up too fast? #grwm #generationz

One mom explains, "We had all of the things for teens and tweens...they have nothing! I think it's both. They're going from "Baby Alive–>ULTA" there's no coming of age era."

Another commenter says, "Interesting. Childless in my 40s, I didn't see this hole in the "market," but wow, it's so clear. There is something deeper here to unravel. I'm very nostalgic over Delia's, Limited Too and Claire's. Those were OURS. What do tweens have now they can own?"

@raisingself

Replying to @ash mccormack we are failing our tweens. #sephorakids #parentingtweens


It doesn't seem like there's a comfortable place for tweens to stretch their legs to get a lay of the land on their way into adulthood. So while other people may think it's a lack of supervision, parents spoiling their children or worse, parents only having children for accessories, it could simply be that tweens don't have their own space.

"Like y'all don't understand. The kids are alright. The Gen Alphas, they have boundaries. They don't want to be adults, or they are so in this twilight zone of TikTok and social media consumption that they don't even realize that they are being adultified by the way we formed our society, Samantha says closing out her video. "And I'm so sad for them because even though it doesn't feel like it, it's such a beautiful time in their lives in their age. And every day I'm fighting for my kids to feel that, and experience that and enjoy that."

From Your Site Articles
sephora kids
Family

Husband leaves a sink full of dirty dishes. But one simple action changes its meaning.

Small gestures can speak volumes.

@susandoingsusanthings/TikTok

Though this image might infuriate you, know there's more to the story.

We’ve probably all (especially moms and wives) have had it up to here with stories of men not being able to really pull their weight in partnerships.

So when I present to you a story about a husband leaving behind a sink full of dirty dishes for his wife to find, you’d probably sooner roll your eyes and contemplate hopping over to Instagram instead than give this one a read.

But hold on just a second, because this story has a surprising hopeful twist.

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships
Family

Did holiday regression turn you into a teenager? Here's how to get yourself back.

Too much time with the family can turn people back into their old selves.

via Ben White/Unsplash

Women experiencing the anguish of the hliday season.

Did you, a reasonable and mature adult, turn into a child around the holidays? You’re not alone and there are ways to feel better and potentially repair any damage caused by the sudden regression.

Perhaps you were at the grocery store with your sibling, going in on the bill for a holiday meal together. One minute, you’re tallying items and the next, you’re arguing about who got more assistance from your parents growing up, and by that, you mean love. If you could stomp across the hall and slam a door in their face, you would, but instead, you have to ride back to your childhood home together in a sensible minivan and return to your spouses and children. Hypothetically, of course.

Or maybe your mom asked you a simple question about her iPhone again, one that you’ve answered a million times, which is easily Google-able, but jeez, why doesn’t she ever listen when you explain? You aren’t her personal Apple Genius.

Keep ReadingShow less
psychology
Identity

People from other countries share 14 'obvious' signs that someone is an American

"Americans lean on anything they can while standing around…"

via zoetnet/Flickr, Ewen Roberts/Flickr and Tom Hodgkinson/Flickr

Some American tourists enjoying the sights

Americans have a style and personality all their own, which isn’t a bad thing. It’s just noticeable when they travel aboard. Americans often stand out because of their outgoing personalities. They are friendly and enjoy having casual conversations with strangers.

This is an endearing trait to a lot of people in more reserved cultures, although it can also come off as a little brash.

An American characteristic that isn’t quite endearing to people in other countries is that they can be rather loud. In Europe, one can always notice the Americans in the restaurant because they can be heard from across the room.

Keep ReadingShow less
americans
Family

Mom shares 5 questions to ask your kids after school, instead of 'How was your day?'

Tired of hearing, "Good," "Fine" or "OK"?

via TheMotherhoodKit/TikTok and Mary Taylor/Pexels

Questions to ask your kids instead of, "How was your day?"

Have you ever picked up your kid from school and asked them, “How was your day?” and they responded with a one-word answer such as “Good,” “Fine,” or “OK”? This all-too-common interaction can be disheartening because, as a parent, you want to know what your child did during the 6 hours you were apart.

Let’s be honest: not every day can be “fine.” There are probably some days that weren’t so great that got glossed over. Or, some beautiful days, but your child didn’t feel like doing the emotional or mental labor of recalling everything.

Yamel Belen, a mother of 5 kids ages 7 to 25, who lives in Tampa, Florida, was tired of hearing the same old responses from her kids, so she started asking open-ended questions to get the ball rolling. She shared her conversation starters on TikTok, and the view has really resonated with parents, earning 740,000 views.

Keep ReadingShow less
motherhood
Family

Texas UPS driver proudly explains why he never helps his wife do any chores

“I don’t help her clean, do laundry, take care of the kids — none of that.”

via minton__jr/TikTok and Alex Green/Pexels

J.R. Minton's video has over 6 million views.

Even though America has come a long way in gender relations over the past few decades men are still far behind women when accepting domestic responsibilities.

A recent study from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' American Time Use Survey found that women aged 15 and over spend 5.7 hours daily on domestic tasks, whereas men spend 3.6 hours, a 37 percent difference. Women with a 35-hour week devote 4.9 hours daily to home chores and child care, compared to men's 3.8 hours.

In a world where men still trail behind women when it comes to work on the homefront, a Texas UPS driver is going viral for a TikTok video where he urges men to reconsider how they think about domestic responsibilities.

Keep ReadingShow less
marriage
Pop Culture

The Elton John holiday commercial from 2018 is still one of the most touching ever

This one's for you.

via The Sun / YouTube

A touching Elton John commercial.

At 71 years of age, iconic singer-songwriter Elton John is crossing the globe for one last time on his farewell tour.

U.K. retailer John Lewis & Partners is celebrating his life and music with a Christmas ad that takes viewers on a two-minute journey through his entire life.

For the past decade, John Lewis' memorable Christmas ads have become a part of the holiday tradition in the U.K.

Keep ReadingShow less
music
Trending Stories