Family

Jennifer Garner explains the simple, empowering way she keeps her teens off social media

Her 17-year-old is “grateful” for it, she says.

Jennifer Garner
RedCarpetReport/Flickr

Jennifer Garner has managed to keep her teens and tweens off of social media..

A huge part of parenting in the 21st century is figuring out how to navigate our kids' relationship with the internet. On one hand, we are deep into the technological age, where screens and the internet are an integral part of learning and staying connected with others. On the other hand, the online world comes with countless alluring and addictive pitfalls, which conscientious parents hope to help their kids avoid as long as possible.

Of all the elements of the internet that concern parents, social media sits near the top. The worst parts of kid and teen culture—comparison and competition, bullying, self-esteem issues, toxic body image messaging, etc.—are all amplified on social media. Saying no may sound simple enough, but anyone with kids knows they can be master negotiators and it's hard to tell your kids they can't be where all their friends are.

Actor and mom Jennifer Garner has managed to do just that, however, with a simple but effective approach that goes a step beyond just saying no.

Garner has three kids, ages 17, 13 and 11, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Ben Affleck. She has been outspoken about not letting her kids on social media, saying she doesn't "see anything positive" in it for them. But she doesn't just tell them they can't and leave it at that.

In an interview with the "Today" show, Hoda Kotb asked Garner how she manages to keep her teens off of social media without them hating her.

"I just said to my kids, ‘Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we’ll have the conversation,'" Garner said. "Find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it’s not good for teenagers, then we’ll chat.'"

Brilliant. Not only does that approach put the onus on the kids to make a solid argument backed up by solid evidence, but it removes the parental power struggle altogether. It's not "No, because I said so," but "No, because I love you and want you to be healthy, and the research shows this isn't healthy. But if you can find research to the contrary, I'm willing to reconsider." It's empowering because it invites kids to make the case for themselves.

Of course, kids are going to be hard-pressed to find scientific research to match the evidence that social media does more harm than good, especially for young people. So either they'll understand their parents' position by diving into the research or they won't bother trying because it's not important enough to them to put in the effort. Either way, the responsibility falls on their shoulders to make an argument beyond "but everybody else has it."

Singer Pink has a similar rule for her daughter Willow when it comes to getting a phone.

"I told her, point blank, 'If you can produce literature from a reputable source that tells me that social media is good for you, then you can be on it. Otherwise, good luck''" Pink shared on KTU 103.5.

The "show me the research" approach seems to be working for Garner. Kotb asked how her kids feel about it, and Garner said her 17-year-old is "grateful." She admitted that parenting is "a long haul" and that she still has two more kids to go, so "knock on wood," but so far so good.

Even adults can struggle to keep a healthy balance when it comes to social media and smartphone use, so sharing the research with kids and teens early on isn't a bad idea. There's no harm in delaying the struggles that inevitably come with social media, and the more parents push back against the "norm" of early exposure in smart and effective ways, the better off our kids will be in the long run.

Joy

NICU nurse adopts 14-year-old patient who delivered triplets alone

“I knew it would be impossible to find a foster home that would take all four of them. No one was going to take a teen mom and her preemie triplets.”

Today|YouTube

NICU nurse adopts teen with three babies.

Having your first baby is a scary experience. Everything is new—you've quite literally never done this before—not to mention an entire human is going to be removed from your body one way or another. Childbirth, no matter how your baby leaves your body, is not for the weak. But imagine giving birth alone to not just one baby, but three, all at the same time. Then imagine doing that feat at the age of 14.

Shariya Small experienced that scenario in a hospital in Indiana, and her nurse Katrina Mullen took note. Small's babies were premature, born at just 26 weeks, when the average gestation for triplets is 33 weeks, according to ReproductiveFacts.org. Due to their early birth, the babies, Serenitee, Samari and Sarayah, had to stay in the NICU at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis for more than five months, according to Today.com.

During their time in the NICU, Mullen noticed the young mom visited her babies alone, not appearing to have much of a support system. “She’d be there alone for days at a time sitting at her babies’ bedside,” Mullen told Today.com.

Family

Pediatrician goes viral after sharing the 'secret' milestones parents might be missing

These things might not be on the traditional checklist, but they are baby benchmarks nonetheless.

@ThePediPals/TikTok

There are many, many milestones in a baby's development

There are some chapters in a baby’s development that all parents know to anticipate—taking those first steps, saying that first word, doing their first backflip (okay maybe not that last one, but you get it).

However, as pediatrician Dr. Sami explains in a now-viral TikTok, there are also some common, yet not-so-publicized “secret” milestones that many parents might be experiencing without even realizing it.

Rather than adding potential stress, she hopes that this list might help parents recognize that there are plenty of benchmarks worth taking note of and celebrating…and to also not agonize over fitting into a finite timeline.

Joy

A teacher ran to a classroom to break up a fight, but what she found was the complete opposite

Her students were all in on the sweet surprise.

@lilythern/TikTok

Teacher runs toward what she thought was a fight in her classroom.

It's been said countless times, but teachers really are the best and bravest of us all. Anyone who has spent time surrounded by kids, trying to help them learn while managing the countless crises that can occur when hundreds of immature humans are put together in one place, knows that teaching encompasses so much more than just academic instruction. Teachers serve as mentors, counselors, nurses, mediators and sometimes even security guards.

That's why a middle school teacher who thought there was a fight happening in her classroom ran full speed toward it—in a dress and heels, no less.

A TikTok video shared by @lilythern shows a teacher sprinting down a school hallway with an overlay of text that reads, "This middle school teacher thought she was running to break up a fight." As she runs into the classroom, she sees a couple of dozen students gathered in a tight circle and shouting. The teacher immediately starts pushing her way through the outside of the circle, yelling, "Hey! Break it up! Break it up!"

But there is no breaking up to be had. In fact, what she finds is the exact opposite.

Joy

Little girl thinks her mom is an alien from outer space after finding her passport

Maybe "Men In Black" was a little too real for the sweet girl.

Canva

Little girl is afraid her mom is from outer space.

When you're little, you don't understand a whole lot, mostly because you just got here a little while ago. Oftentimes, those little instances of misunderstandings turn into stories you laugh at when you're older and have more time on Earth under your belt. For Nala-Joye, her "when you were little" story will be a bit more hilarious because she mistakenly thought her mom was an alien from outer space.

That's right. She thought her mom, Shaakira Brandon, was an alien after she found her mom's passport and saw a picture of space on the last page. One can only imagine the things that went through her head. I'm sure she wondered if her mom was actually her mom and if that made her an alien too. Perhaps she was hatched from a slimy egg and was awaiting her own alien powers.

Who knows, but whatever was running through her head was clearly scary at the time because this poor girl was very upset at the thought of her mom being an alien. But it turns out the girl, who is 5 years old, had recently seen "Men in Black." I'm sure, thinking back, the mom wonders if that was the wisest choice for a little one with a wild imagination.

Joy

Shih Tzu insists that she's the baby when she steals her new human baby's binky

Millie says she needs it more than the baby right now.

Kaylee Burks | Instagram

Family dog steals baby's pacifier and insists she's the new baby.

Dogs are sometimes just like human babies and other times they want to be the baby. We've all seen the sweet videos of dogs meeting their newborn human siblings and think, "How cute!" or laugh because their reaction is hilarious. You never quite know whether the pooch is going to give the new baby the side eye or instantly become its snuggle buddy.

For one family in Benton, Arkansas, their little Shih Tzu had apparently been plotting a daring plan since her new furless sibling arrived. Kaylee Burks uploaded a video to her social media accounts that show her newborn daughter crying her adorable newborn cry, and we quickly see why. Just above the baby's head is the family dog, Millie, sucking on the baby's pacifier, probably wondering what's wrong with the baby.

Science

A wild goose was taken to an animal hospital. His mate knocked on the door to find him.

"We opened the door and gave Arnold his flow-by oxygen in the doorway. His mate immediately calmed down and began to groom him through the door."

Cape Wildlife Center/Facebook

As if a Canada goose named Arnold isn't endearing enough, his partner who came looking for him when he was injured is warming hearts and having us root for this sweet feathered couple.

Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts shared the story on its Facebook page, in what they called "a first" for their animal hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less
