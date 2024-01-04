+
upworthy
School therapist makes a strong case for why tweens should still be playing with toys

"Stop forcing these kids to grow up so quickly."

St Janko Ferlič/Unsplash

A mother and SLP explains why tweens need toys.

Every parent reaches the point in their kid’s life when they realize they are growing up too quickly. This feeling can get even scarier these days when it seems like tweens (ages 8 to 12) are acting more like teens.

Alexis, a mother and speech-language pathologist, recently called out this trend in a viral TikTok video that has received over 300,000 views. In the video, Alexis says parents should push back at their kids having “adult” interests at a young age and that tweens should be playing with toys.

“As a mom and school SLP, I am unsure when third, fourth, and fifth grade became sixth, seventh, and eighth grade,” she says. “But rest assured, your 8-year-old should still be playing with toys. It's okay. And as parents, we should be encouraging them to play with toys. Stop forcing these kids to grow up so quickly,” she continues.

Just one look at Glamour’s “Best Gifts for Tweens Who Have Everything” holiday list explains everything. It suggests that young girls want Stanley Quencher cups, skincare products and manicure kits instead of American Girl dolls.

Alexis understands that we live in a new world ruled by smartphones and influencer culture, but that doesn’t mean tweens have to pay the price by losing their innocence.

“And I realize that kindergarten is now the new second grade, and that's a whole other ball of wax, but we need to be playing. You don't need to be acting 12 when you are 9,” she concluded.

Woman learns a valuable lesson after guy ends their date and apologizes to the waitstaff

The date ended before the appetizers were even served.

Jonathan Borba|Canva

Woman learns lesson in kindness after date apologizes.

How you treat people in the service industry is often used as a measure of what kind of person you are. Arguably, the same could be said for how you treat anyone in a customer-facing job, whether it be the sales associate at a department store, the cashier at McDonald's or the janitor in your office building.

While people may think that these jobs are not skilled positions, they do require an immense amount of skill that has to be learned. The skill just isn't as valued by society as a whole, and sadly, that often leads to people treating those in customer-facing jobs poorly. But when a woman recently went on a date with a potential partner, her poor behavior towards the waitstaff caused him to pause.

The story was shared by a woman by the name of Barbara NOT Barb on Twitter with a lengthy thread about her daughter's recent interaction. Though the details were juicy, it quickly became obvious that kindness is the way to go.

Husband's misunderstood, completely made-up lyrics to popular classic rap song goes viral

Something tells me they weren’t rapping about a hippopotamus.

Yourstrulyaj|TikTok

Husband's made-up lyrics to a popular song are hilarious.

Every person that enjoys listening to music has belted out incorrect lyrics before, either because you misheard them or you knew you had no idea what they said so you just made up words that fit. Even in today's information age when lyrics are literally a few clicks away, people still sing the wrong words to songs. It gives it a little extra flavor. Think of it like lyric seasoning.

There was once a whole segment of people who learned that Def Leppard wasn't singing "pour some shook up ramen" from a car cell phone commercial in 2002. Songs that people heard growing up before the invention of the internet will forever be sung with the wrong lyrics. But this guy's completely made-up hilarious lyrics probably take the crown for most creative lyric swap.

Jay, who shares the TikTok account @yourstrulyaj with his wife, was filmed rapping his heart out to Bones Thugs-N-Harmony's "Tha Crossroads." He knew every word that shot out of the speaker at warp speed...or at least it looked like he did.

People from other countries share 14 'obvious' signs that someone is an American

"Americans lean on anything they can while standing around…"

via zoetnet/Flickr, Ewen Roberts/Flickr and Tom Hodgkinson/Flickr

Some American tourists enjoying the sights

Americans have a style and personality all their own, which isn’t a bad thing. It’s just noticeable when they travel aboard. Americans often stand out because of their outgoing personalities. They are friendly and enjoy having casual conversations with strangers.

This is an endearing trait to a lot of people in more reserved cultures, although it can also come off as a little brash.

An American characteristic that isn’t quite endearing to people in other countries is that they can be rather loud. In Europe, one can always notice the Americans in the restaurant because they can be heard from across the room.

Italy's lifeguard dogs work with humans to create a 'six-legged unit' for water rescues

Every year, the list of successful rescues on Italy's beaches grows, thanks to these good doggos.

Great Big Story/YouTube

Dogs are able to pull multiple people in the water at once.

If you're enjoying the gorgeous waters off the coast of Italy and find yourself swept out by a riptide or a rogue wave or in some other kind of water peril, you might be surprised by who comes to save you.

Lifeguards on Italy's beaches will sometimes bring a canine companion along with them to assist with water rescues. These aren't just any old dogs—they're specially trained lifeguard dogs who are paired with a human, making a "six-legged unit" that's able to paddle multiple swimmers to safety.

According to Ferruccio Pilenga, president of the Italian School for Lifeguard Dogs, our furry friends make ideal lifeguard partners because they are able to remain calm under pressure and instinctively choose the safest path through the water currents to get back to shore safely.

Work team puts their New Year's resolutions on bingo cards, and it's a genius idea

Vision boards are out. Bingo cards are in!

@mkwcreative.co/TikTok

Who says goal-setting can't be fun?

It’s January, which means that many people are clarifying the goals they'd like to accomplish by next year. But finding ways to actually stick to those lofty New Year's ambitions isn’t always as easy as listing them out. Because, inevitably, pressure starts to set in.

But what if ticking off your resolutions list could be fun as well as productive? Sort of a blend of everything whimsical about a vision board and everything efficient about a to-do list?

Thanks to one work team’s ingenious idea, having the best of both worlds isn't so impossible after all.

Viral kids' librarian responds to being bullied online and it's a lesson in kind clapbacks

“I hope they experience kindness. I hope they experience joy.”

Mychal|TikTok

Librarian's response to online bullying is a beautiful lesson.

No one enjoys being made fun of. It can be difficult to manage no matter how old you are, but the internet has brought teasing and bullying to a whole new level. People no longer have to see their bullies face-to-face, and instead of maybe someone turning a few of their friends against you, it's a few hundred or few thousand joining in on the teasing.

In this digital age, people are still trying to learn new ways to deal with finding themselves on the receiving end of online bullies. Mychal, a librarian who has become a viral sensation for his unique way of excitedly telling people about the library, recently found out he was the subject of online bullies. He had no idea anyone was teasing him until followers started doing mental health check-ins to make sure he was okay.

Once he found out why his community was reaching out with concern, the librarian decided to address the situation head on and in the process he gave a masterclass in kindness.

