Toddler directs his mom's maternity photoshoot like an absolute pro

Every child’s journey to discovering their talents is as unique as the talent itself. But when parents can really notice and support the things that their little ones are naturally gravitating towards, magic tends to happen.
Case and point: an impeccably adorable maternity shoot…directed by a toddler who’s clearly a photographer in the making.
In August of 2023, Skye Hitchcock posted a little behind-the scenes video showing how her young son Bridger offered his keen eye.
In the clip, Hitchcock wears a lovely white mini dress and stands in front of colorful flowers as Bridger directs her to do things like ““Rub the baby, and cheese” and look up into the sun (a bit of a tough ask, but Hitchcock found a way).
What’s hilarious about this is how very serious and in the zone Bridger seems to be. At one point he asks mom to sit down for a shot. When she says “what?” he replies, much more firmly “SIT DOWN.” Respect his process, please!
But then, the real cherry on top is all the sweet compliments he gives his subject.
“You look so beautiful…you look so good…you look really pretty…” he says. GAH.
Watch all this cuteness below:
@skyehitchcock how much should I pay him? #photographer #momsoftiktok #toddlermom #momandson
Understandably, people were wowed not only by Bridger’s god given talent, but his personality.
“Pls pls pls get him a camera. Encourage him. He has actual talent!!” one person wrote.
“OH MY GOD 😭 sit down?! smell the flowers?! look at the baby?! you’re so beautiful?! I LOVE HIM!!!!” added another.
After getting such an overwhelming positive response to her clip, Hitchcock shared in a follow-up video that her son’s love for photography has seemed to always be there.
“He has been this way for as long as I can remember,” she said.
And she has been supporting that passion as well, getting him a polaroid camera for his previous birthday, and a digital camera for his following birthday. Plus, of course, he uses her phone for snapping pics too.
The support has certainly done its job. Recently, Hitchcock posted yet another video, this time a photoshoot of her and her new baby girl named Valley…directed by Bridger, of course. And it’s every bit as wonderful as the last one.
@skyehitchcock How much should I pay him? hes getting better and better! #wholesome #family #toddlermom #momsoftiktok
The kid has clearly honed in on what works—sitting in front of flowers, looking up in joy, and telling mom and sis they are beautiful. As one person put it, “he’s a professional already!”
Maybe not all kids pick up a talent quite so quickly or easily as Bridger, but any kid that has an attentive, supportive parent in their corner can make sussing out what does actually light them up inside a bit easier. That’s why paying attention to the hints, whether subtle or overt, is so important. Kudos to Hitchock for being that kind of parent.