'Are you serious?' Man tries on women's jeans to see if the pockets are 'really that bad'
Spoiler: Yup. They are.
It's hard to say what makes every woman happy or what every woman wants, and as a woman myself, I'm not a fan of sweeping generalizations based on gender. However, there are certain elements of walking through the world as a woman that are fairly universal, which makes me feel confident in saying this:
If you ever want to see pure, spontaneous joy, watch a woman put on a dress and suddenly realize it has pockets!
Women's clothes are notorious for having either no pockets (most dresses) or pockets that are barely usable (most jeans and dress pants). And this isn't just a perception—a 2018 study by The Pudding found that, on average, the front pockets on women’s jeans are 48% shorter and 6.5% narrower than they are on men’s jeans. I have pants in my wardrobe that look like they have both front and back pockets, but they don't; where the pocket opening would be is sewn shut. Faux pockets may sound dumb—because they are—but they're not uncommon. And some pockets are so small you can't even fit a ChapStick into them.
To test whether women's pockets really are as bad as they (we) say they are, popular vlogger Nick Wilkins tried on a pair of women's jeans. The fit was great and they looked fine. But the moment he held up the items he usually puts in his own pockets, women collectively let out a loud "HA!" Sure enough, when he tried to put his phone and wallet in the pockets, his reaction reflected what women have said countless times ourselves: "Are you serious? That's all it does?"
Yep, that's really all they do, and yes, they really are that bad.
"Now I know why you guys wear purses," Wilkins said before having an epiphany. "You guys don't have pockets with dresses, too!"
Exactly. Hence the "It has pockets!" elation described above.
"Um, people who make women pants," Wilkins said, "let's start putting some depth in there, why don't we."
Seriously, though, why don't we? What's up with women's clothing and the dearth of pockets?
As it turns out, the history of women's clothing and pockets goes way back, and, of course, there have been various trends and shifts over time. Some people have posited that companies don't put usable pockets into women's clothing so that they can sell more purses and handbags. However, according to a deep dive in FASHION Magazine, that's not quite the whole story. Believe it or not, we're still living with leftover, outdated notions of men being active and women being passive, with men's clothing needing to be functional and women's clothing desiring form over function.
"Essentially: Men are required to act and therefore need practical clothing," writes Annika Lautens. Women are expected to simply appear and be watched—their beauty prioritized above all else. And these outdated gender ideals are still being sewn directly into our clothing."
The irony, of course, is that women tend to carry more things than men. Sure, sometimes that necessitates a purse, but sometimes you don't want to carry something extra. Pockets are nice. They're convenient, helpful, and functional. We want them. We need them. What in the name of patriarchy is the problem here?
It can't be that hard to make normal pants for women with decent pockets. Jeans with decent pockets. Dress pants with decent pockets. And yes, dresses with pockets, too. We are seeing more independent and female-led clothing makers providing pockets, and clearly the awareness about it is finally kicking in pretty universally. But as most women can attest, it remains an issue.
Maybe women would simply be too powerful if we all had pockets. Maybe this will be our ultimate last stand. Pockets or bust, ladies. Pockets or bust.