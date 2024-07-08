Man parodies wife's frantic cleaning 10 minutes before guests arrive and it's so relatable
"The quick mental break sitting on the toilet and staring into space just makes this a relatability masterpiece."
Unless you're someone who manages to keep a perfectly neat, tidy and sparklingly clean home every minute of every day, you're probably familiar with the mad-dash-to-clean-before-company-arrives. You know, when you start shoving random piles of things into drawers and closets and bedrooms, simultaneously dusting and vacuuming while yelling, "OMG, WE LIVE IN A PIG STY! DOES ANYONE EVER CLEAN THIS HOUSE?!?"
If that drill sounds familiar, wait til you see this parody video from online creators Micah and Sarah Wallace.
Micah shared a reenactment of his wife greeting guests at the door and "apologizing" for the state of their objectively clean house, claiming it's "a little messier than usual" and that they "have just not gotten around to cleaning it."
Lies. All lies, as evidenced by his reenactment of his wife 10 minutes before those guests arrived. That you just have to see.
Watch:
"WE NEED TO SET UNREALISTIC EXPECTATIONS OF HOW WE LIVE!"
Feel that one? Yep.
"There should be NO TRASH in the TRASH CAN! I want them questioning if the bin is even real!!!"
Umm, ouch.
It's exaggerated for comedic effect, but it's actually not that far off of how many people panic imagining all of the imperfections someone might possibly judge them for when they come over and frantically clean accordingly.
"I DON'T APPRECIATE THIS ACCURATE IMPERSONATION OF MY HUSBAND'S WIFE!"
"Bro you took me out running the vacuum on the ceiling because it’s literally what I feel like I had to do‼️🤦🏾♂️😂😂😂🫠"
"The quick mental break sitting on the toilet and staring into space just makes this a relatability masterpiece."
"'There should be no trash in the trash can!!' 😂😂 I feel attacked!"
"She’s 1000% correct bc why is there Trash in the Trash can 🫣🤯🤯 Thats Honestly a serious violation in “Guests are coming Over 101” in my House 😂😂"
Some commenters added things he left out, many of which had to do with what the husband would be doing during the frantic clean-up.
"Forgot the part where you pretend to be a guest.. you go outside and come in the front door to make sure everything looks good!"
"You forgot to light the scented candles and make sure the wall flowers are full."
"Now make one where the wife needs assistance making the house presentable and the husband does some nonsensical unrelated chore like cleaning out the gutters."
"Meanwhile the husband is doing something completely useless like using the leaf blower on the roof 🤣"
"Every single time when we expected guests my husband do some nonsense stuff...like organizing his screwdrivers or something like this."
Some shared that guests coming over is the only thing that gets them to clean the house.
"Guest coming over is my biggest motivation for clean up the house within a day😎"
"Yes!!, for normal days, it feels like why the housework got no ending…
Before the guest coming over, oh so it’s possible to clean the whole house 😂"
"I only invite guests to finally be able to enjoy my clean home 😂"
"I invite friends so I clean the house 🤣🤣🤣🤣"
There's nothing wrong with wanting to provide guests with some nice, clean home hospitality, but there's also nothing wrong with letting people see that you actually live in your home. Micah and Sarah clearly hit a nerve with this one. You can follow them for more comedy on Instagram.