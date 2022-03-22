Democracy

The way Ketanji Brown Jackson's family reacted to her speech is stealing people's hearts

The way Ketanji Brown Jackson's family reacted to her speech is stealing people's hearts
@PettyLupone/Twitter

Judge Brown's husband couldn't hold back his tears as she showered him with praise.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement to the Senate as she's being considered for a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court was powerful. If confirmed, Brown would become the first Black woman to serve on the country's highest court. Even these confirmation hearings are historic—a fact that Brown herself acknowledged.

“During this hearing, I hope that you will see how much I love our country and the Constitution, and the rights that make us free," she said. "I stand on the shoulders of many who have come before me, including Judge Constance Baker Motley, who was the first African American woman to be appointed to the federal bench and with whom I share a birthday."

But Brown's tribute to her family—and their reactions to it—were the highlight of the first day of the hearings for some, because how utterly sweet can you get?

As Brown described the "unconditional love" of her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, he kept wiping tears from his face. The couple has been married for 25 years, after meeting in college more than three decades ago.

Seeing a man so openly emotional over his wife's incredible accomplishment and her praise of him as a partner moved people to tears themselves. Clearly this is a couple who support one another, and the mutual love and respect is just so palpable.

And their daughter sitting beside Dr. Jackson was just as sweet, a look of pride on her face as well as a sweet, knowing smile for her dad as she watched him react.

Judge Brown's mom and dad were also in attendance, their faces beaming with pride. What an incredible moment for them as parents.

Brown also shared a tribute to them during her opening statement.

While a person's family status isn't automatically an indicator of their character, there's something so calming and wholesome about seeing how Brown's parents and husband and kids clearly support her and vice versa. This is what we all want in a family—encouragement, respect and unconditional love.

The fact that Brown is well qualified and has all of that going for her as well is lovely to see.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ketanji brown jackson
Health

Viral post thoughtfully reexamines Kerri Strug's iconic broken ankle vault at 1996 Olympics

Byron Heath/Facebook

This article originally appeared on 07.28.21


Simone Biles withdrawing from the team final in the Tokyo Olympics and subsequently withdrawing from the individual all-around finals after getting a case of the "twisties" has the world talking. She's received overwhelming support as well as overwhelming criticism for the move, with some praising her for recognizing her limits and others blasting her for not persevering through whatever she's dealing with.

Some people pointed to Kerri Strug, who landed on one foot after vaulting with a broken ankle in the 1996 Olympics to help the U.S. win gold, as an example of the kind of sacrifice an athlete should be willing to make for their country.

Byron Heath shared some thoughts about that fateful day in a viral Facebook post that has been shared more than 370,000 times in less than a day.

Heath wrote:

Keep Reading Show less
well-being
Health

Here’s a military trick that can help you fall asleep in 2 minutes

This article originally appeared on 04.11.19


For those in the military, sleep can mean the difference between life and death. But shut-eye can be very hard to come by, especially during active conflict.

According to Sharon Ackman, the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School developed a scientific method to help its pilots fall asleep. Through this technique, 96% of the pilots were able to fall asleep in two minutes or less.

If pilots could fall asleep during war, you should be able to use it to knock out in the comfort of your bedroom.

Here's how to do it:

Keep Reading Show less
sleep trick
Identity

People celebrate the life of George Montague aka 'the oldest gay in the village' after his passing

Twitter

Even at 98 years old, George Montague never shied away from the spotlight. His rainbow mobility scooter had become a yearly staple of Brighton, England’s Pride Parade. He proudly waved a banner declaring “I’m the oldest gay in the village.”

More than just a festive presence, Montague was also a tireless campaigner for gay rights, after his conviction for "gross indecency with a man" in 1974.



When the U.K. government issued the Alan Turing law, which pardoned any gay or bisexual man previously convicted under outdated antigay laws, Montague challenged for a full apology, arguing that a pardon admits guilt.

Thousands signed his petition, and 43 years after the incident, Montague received his apology.



The formal letter that Montague read aloud for BBC News, stated: “Understand that we offer this full apology. Their treatment was entirely unfair. What happened to these men is a matter of the greatest regret and it should be so to all of us.”

“It really made my day, I was over the moon,” he told the BBC after his victory. He was thrilled to watch a more accepting society emerge and evolve throughout his lifetime, a change he actively worked to inspire.

Montague passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 18, with his beloved husband Somchai Phukkhlai by his side. He had fought for a better world, and he won.

Shortly before he died, a sweet statement on Montague’s Twitter read:

“Dear friends and supporters, George is wishing to say goodbye. He thanks everyone who have been supporting his campaign [and hopes] that he might have helped a little for us to live in a better world. Everyone please continue your good works for good causes. I shall rest now.”

The tweet received an outpouring of love from his community, people who were touched by Montague’s passing. Some he had known, others were merely strangers.

Keep Reading Show less
george montague death
Family

She got a nasty note on her car for parking in a disabled spot. Her response is a vital read.

Emma Doherty/Facebook

This article first appeared on 11.26.19.

We've all seen it while cruising for spots in a busy parking lot: A person parks their whip in a disabled spot, then they walk out of their car and look totally fine. It's enough to make you want to vomit out of anger, especially because you've been driving around for what feels like a million years trying to find a parking spot.

You're obviously not going to confront them about it because that's all sorts of uncomfortable, so you think of a better, way less ballsy approach: leaving a passive aggressive note on their car's windshield.

Satisfied, you walk back to your car feeling proud of yourself for telling that liar off and even more satisfied as you walk the additional 100 steps to get to the store from your lame parking spot all the way at the back of the lot. But did you ever stop and wonder if you told off the wrong person?

What if that person on the receiving end of the note had a perfectly good explanation for why they're driving car with a disabled sticker and tag?

That's exactly what happened to Emma Doherty, who was surprised to see someone pen such vitriolic words to her in this letter she found on her car.

The language in the note is pretty harsh:

Keep Reading Show less
disabilities
Trending Stories