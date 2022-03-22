The way Ketanji Brown Jackson's family reacted to her speech is stealing people's hearts
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement to the Senate as she's being considered for a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court was powerful. If confirmed, Brown would become the first Black woman to serve on the country's highest court. Even these confirmation hearings are historic—a fact that Brown herself acknowledged.
“During this hearing, I hope that you will see how much I love our country and the Constitution, and the rights that make us free," she said. "I stand on the shoulders of many who have come before me, including Judge Constance Baker Motley, who was the first African American woman to be appointed to the federal bench and with whom I share a birthday."
But Brown's tribute to her family—and their reactions to it—were the highlight of the first day of the hearings for some, because how utterly sweet can you get?
As Brown described the "unconditional love" of her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, he kept wiping tears from his face. The couple has been married for 25 years, after meeting in college more than three decades ago.
Seeing a man so openly emotional over his wife's incredible accomplishment and her praise of him as a partner moved people to tears themselves. Clearly this is a couple who support one another, and the mutual love and respect is just so palpable.
And their daughter sitting beside Dr. Jackson was just as sweet, a look of pride on her face as well as a sweet, knowing smile for her dad as she watched him react.
The smile on their daughter's face— MadamDuchessBroughtTheSunshine\ud83c\udf4b\ud83c\udf4b\ud83c\udf4b (@MadamDuchessBroughtTheSunshine\ud83c\udf4b\ud83c\udf4b\ud83c\udf4b) 1647903075
I think that is the best part of the image. him tearing up is very sweet but the daughter is the best. what an amazing loving couple they must be is reflected in their daughter— Calder (@Calder) 1647949034
Judge Brown's mom and dad were also in attendance, their faces beaming with pride. What an incredible moment for them as parents.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's parents are seated in the front row. \n\nHer father was the attorney for the Miami-Dade School Board. Her mother was the principal of New World School of the Arts, a magnet public high school.pic.twitter.com/retIRGVOGw— Geoff Bennett (@Geoff Bennett) 1647880358
Brown also shared a tribute to them during her opening statement.
"When I was born here in Washington, my parents were public school teachers, and to express both pride in their heritage and hope for the future, they gave me an African name: "Ketanji Onyika," which they were told means 'lovely one.'"\n\n\u2014 from Judge Jackson's prepared remarkspic.twitter.com/fRMJIi0JTd— Adam Klasfeld (@Adam Klasfeld) 1647890998
While a person's family status isn't automatically an indicator of their character, there's something so calming and wholesome about seeing how Brown's parents and husband and kids clearly support her and vice versa. This is what we all want in a family—encouragement, respect and unconditional love.
The fact that Brown is well qualified and has all of that going for her as well is lovely to see.
