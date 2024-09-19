Junior high principal grabs a pom, joins the cheer squad for 'ROWDY' routine, and nails it
"That’s how you have a great relationship with your students."
People who dedicate themselves to the education of children and youth are usually some of the most admirable people on the planet, just by default. But sometimes a teacher, coach or administrator goes above and beyond the call of duty, reminding us of how valuable educators are, not only to the students they serve but to society at large.
Levi Turner is the principal of Burnett Junior High School in Wylie, Texas, and a video of him cheering with the school's cheer squad is delighting people everywhere.
School principal takes school spirit to the next level
A mom in the stands filmed Mr. Turner joining the cheerleaders on the track to lead the crowd in the classic "ROWDY" cheer. One of the cheerleaders gave the principal one of her poms just before they started, and he ran with it. Not only did he know the cheer, but he knew all the moves that went along with it and performed them perfectly.
Watch:
People loved seeing Mr. Turner joyfully and confidently cheering along with the students.
"As a former high school cheerleader, being able to do this w the principal would’ve been so much fun. This guy gets it!"
"Definitely a memorable moment for the cheerleaders and audience watching! All spirit and smiles up there! Go Mr. T!! 👏📣"
"This is everything!! What an amazing leader and principal. 👏❤️"
"I don’t know why this just absolutely made my day, but it did! Nice job young ladies and well done sir !!!"
"I love how his enthusiasm just grows as it keeps going! ❤❤"
"These are core memories for the cheerleaders, well done Mr. Principal!"
Even ESPN shared a video of Mr. Turner cheering alongside the Buccaneer cheerleaders
Mr. Turner joined the Buccaneer cheerleaders again, only a little more prepared this time, with two poms and some extra school spirit in his attire. That video was even shared on ESPN's TikTok:
@espn
10 out of 10, no notes👏 (via @Burnett Bucs Cheer) #cheer #cheerleader #school #principal #football
When educators go out of their way to bond with students, its shows them that they aren't just there as an authoritarian taskmasters or managers of administration, but caring adults who are there to support them. It's okay for authority figures to have fun and share joyful moments with students. It's more than okay—it's a hallmark of someone who understands what it takes to help kids thrive.
Good education is a holistic endeavor that requires building relationships
For instance, remember the 8th grade teacher who engaged in a dance-off with students? These are both perfect examples of education being about so much more than just classroom instruction. Educating a student is a holistic process, involving not only "teaching" as we traditionally think of it, but also building trusting relationships. Sometimes that might be serving as a mentor or counselor when a student is struggling with something. And sometime that means finding opportunities to enjoy things together, like dancing or cheerleading.
When students understand deep down that the adults charged with their education care about them, not just as numbers but as human beings, they will be more likely to demonstrate the kind of respect, dedication and effort we want to see in them. You can try to scare kids into submission or you can try to inspire them into desirable behavior. The latter generally works better and is a whole lot more enjoyable for everyone involved.
The students at Burnett Junior High School may not remember every fact or formula they're taught in class, but they will always remember the principal who grabbed a pom and let the crowd alongside the cheerleaders. Walking the talk of school spirit. Practicing what he preaches. Working with the students, not against them. Setting an example for everyone.
It may only be a brief glimpse, but sometimes that's enough to see a true leader in action. Three cheers for Mr. Turner. Let's hope his students understand how lucky they are to have him.