+
“A balm for the soul”
  review on Goodreads
GOOD PEOPLE Book
upworthy
Family

Toddler carries a dead cicada everywhere she goes—even to the dentist—and it's so sweet

This is the stuff you simply can't prepare for as a parent.

toddler carrying around a dead cicada
Image credit: Izzy Wherry/Instagram

It's not every day you see an emotional support cicada.

There are few things in this world more delightful than a child's imagination. Once in a while, we get a clear glimpse into that world when a kid does something that makes us scratch our heads and smile ear to ear in equal measure.

For instance, when a toddler finds a dead cicada and adopts it as a beloved companion.

Mom Izzy Wherry has been sharing her 2-year-old daughter's adventures and escapades with a cicada corpse that are hilariously endearing. The little one found a dead cicada in the family's yard, and for an entire month has been bringing him along with her everywhere she goes. He gets baths, he gets swung on the swing, he has his own remote office outside where he types on his little computer keyboard, and more.

He goes to the park, he's gone on a camping trip, and he even went to the dentist, where he lay next to Wherry's daughter on the dentist's chair as if he were an actual emotional support pet.

People are celebrating the girl's creative and compassionate care for her formerly-living friend as well as the cicada getting to live his best afterlife.

"He's lived a full life since he died 😂"

"Would you still love me if I was a dead cicada?"

"It's going to be the ring bearer on her wedding day."

"If he only knew how loved he is. 😂"

Many people expressed how beautiful it is to see a child just being a quintessential child. Some parents would never let their child carry a bug carcass around like this, but it's clear that this lone, dead cicada means something to this kiddo. Cicadas are loud (when they're alive), large and tough (the fact that he hasn't fallen apart yet is a testament to that), but it's notable that she's so careful and gentle in the way she handles him. Wherry confirmed that her daughter knows that the cicada is actually dead, but she still uses her imagination to bring him to life, which is both hilarious and sweet.

"I absolutely love her imagination and creativity!!!🩷😍😇"

"This so sweet and so innocent. Almost a shame they have to grow up."

"This is sooooo precious i love when parents let their kids be unapologetically kids ❤️"

"My daughter littered our home with rollie pollies and named them all MR. She collected rocks as well in all of her pockets. Wash day was a bit crazy 😂"

"My daughter found a dead ladybug and she made her a jacuzzi from a walnut shell...with saliva..."

"iPad kid playing with corpsesmaybe there is hope for the new generation."

in a world where parents are constantly battling television and tablets and other screen-based technologies, it's lovely to see a child engaging natural play inspired by the outdoors. Carrying around a dead cicada may not have been what her parents had in mind when they took their kiddo outside, but that's the beauty of children engaging with the natural world—you just never know what they're going to discover, create, collect or become attached to. Seeing a child's imagination in action is a fleeting privilege, and to capture and share it with others is a wonderful gift. Thanks to this family and the dead cicada for letting us into a little one's world for a while.

You can follow Izzy Wherry and her daughter's cicada adventures on Instagram.

kids
Parenting

When a Patagonia employee breastfed her baby in a meeting her male VP's response was a masterclass in workplace values

Talk about a "family-friendly workplace."

Holly Morissette/LinkedIn

Years after it happened, Patagonia's approach to the "family-friendly workplace" is a whole new level that still deserves our attention - and praise.

The outdoor clothing and gear company has made a name for itself by putting its money where its mouth is. From creating backpacks out of 100% recycled materials to donating their $10 million tax cut to fight climate change to refusing to sell to clients who harm the environment, Patagonia leads by example.

That dedication to principle is clear in its policies for parents who work for them, as evidenced by a 2019 viral post from Holly Morisette, a recruiter at Patagonia.

Morisette wrote on LinkedIn:

"While nursing my baby during a morning meeting the other day after a recent return from maternity leave, our VP (Dean Carter) turned to me and said...'There is no way to measure the ROI on that. But I know it's huge.'

It got me thinking...with the immense gratitude that I have for on-site childcare at Patagonia comes a responsibility to share a 'call to action'. A PSA to tout the extraordinary benefits that come along with not asking employees to make the gut wrenching decision to either leave their jobs or leave their babies. TO HAVE TO LEAVE THEIR JOBS OR LEAVE THEIR BABIES. That perhaps just one person will brave the subject with their employer (big or small) in the hopes that it gets the wheels turning to think differently about how to truly support working families.

That with a bit of creativity, and a whole lot of guts, companies can create a workplace where mothers aren't hiding in broom closets pumping milk, but rather visiting their babies for large doses of love and serotonin before returning to their work and kicking ass.

It's no wonder that Patagonia has 100% retention of moms. Keeping them close to their babies keeps them engaged. And engaged mothers (and fathers!) get stuff done. Thank you, Patagonia, for leading the way. "


Holly Morissette on LinkedIn: "While nursing my baby during a morning meeting the other day after a recent return from maternity leave, our VP (Dean Carter) turned to me and said..."There is no way to measure the ROI on that. But I know it's huge." It got me thinking...with the immense gratitude that I have for on-site childcare at Patagonia comes a responsibility to share a “call to action". A PSA to tout the extraordinary benefits that come along with not asking employees to make the gut wrenching decision to either leave their jobs or leave their babies. TO HAVE TO LEAVE THEIR JOBS OR LEAVE THEIR BABIES. That perhaps just one person will brave the subject with their employer (big or small) in the hopes that it gets the wheels turning to think differently about how to truly support working families. That with a bit of creativity, and a whole lot of guts, companies can create a workplace where mothers aren't hiding in broom closets pumping milk, but rather visiting their babies for large doses of love and serotonin before returning to their work and kicking ass. It's no wonder that Patagonia has 100% retention of moms. Keeping them close to their babies keeps them engaged. And engaged mothers (and fathers!) get stuff done. Thank you, Patagonia, for leading the way. " www.linkedin.com


Just the first eight words of Morisette's post are extraordinary. "While nursing my baby during a morning meeting..."

As if that's totally normal. As if everyone understands that working moms can be much more engaged and efficient in their jobs if they can feed their baby while they go over sales figures. As if the long-held belief that life and work must be completely separate is a construct that deserves to be challenged.

And then the comment from her male colleague about the ROI (Return on Investment) of breastfeeding—witty, considering the time and place, and yet so supportive.

On-site childcare so that parents don't have to choose between leaving their jobs or leaving their babies. Letting life integrate with work so that working families don't have to constantly feel torn in two different directions. Flexibility in meetings and schedules. Allowing for the natural rhythms and needs of breastfeeders. Making childcare as easy and accessible as possible so that employees can be more effective in their jobs.

All of this seems so profoundly logical, it's a wonder that more companies have not figured this out sooner. Clearly, it works. I mean, who has ever heard of a 100% retention rate for mothers?

Patagonia's got it goin' on. Let's hope more companies take their lead.


This article originally appeared on 8.16.19

From Your Site Articles
breastfeeding
Joy

'I will kill you.' The wild story behind Costco's inflation-proof $1.50 hot dog combo

The price hasn't changed for nearly 40 years, under threat of death from Costco's 88-year-old co-founder.

Photo credit: Food Court of Costco Wholesale

A hot dog with condiments and a large soda costs just $1.50 at Costco.

Costco is beloved by its customers for many reasons, from quality items at wholesale prices to the way the company cares for its employees. But one Costco staple in particular has earned the loyalty of customers like no other—the $1.50 hot dog meal.

At a time when you can easily drop $10 to 15 on a single fast food meal, spending $1.50 on a delicious, jumbo, all-beef hot dog plus toppings plus a large soda almost feels like highway robbery. And we have one man—and his direct death threat—to thank for it.

The Costco hot dog debuted in 1985 at $1.50 and the price has remained unchanged in the nearly 40 years since. Former Costco CEO Craig Jelinek once tried to broach the subject of increasing the price in response to inflation with one of the store's co-founders, Jim Sinegal. It didn't go so well.

The infamous Costco hot dog death threat

As Jelinek recalled in a 2018 interview, “I came to [Jim Sinegal] once and I said, ‘Jim, we can’t sell this hot dog for a buck fifty. We are losing our rear ends.’ And he said, ‘If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out.’"

Okay then.

costco hot dog mealCostco food court hot dogs are 100% beef.Photo credit: bob walker from London, UK

Sinegal, now 88, told the Seattle Times in 2009 that if the price on the hot dog combo ever goes up, it means he's dead. He told the paper:

"It’s amazing how creative we have been to figure out ways to keep the price down. It was a Sinai hot dog, and now it’s a Kirkland Signature hot dog. It’s actually 4.4 ounces, so it’s slightly bigger than a quarter pound now. It’s a drink and a free refill on the drink for a buck fifty. We used to sell the soda in a can, and we put in soda machines, which took the price down. We improved the cost of the condiments, we’ve purchased better on buns and things like that.

It’s the same quality hot dog, all beef, the best ingredients that you can imagine. I know it sounds crazy making a big deal about a hot dog, but we spend a lot of time on it…When you get customers who are that delighted with something, it’s worth your time and energy to make it work…We’re known for that hot dog. That’s something you don’t mess with.”

front of a costco warehouseCostco sells its hot dog combo for a song at locations around the world.Photo by Grant Beirute on Unsplash

When, if ever, will Costco raise its hot dog meal price?

Surely, there has to be a breaking point, though, right? Loss leaders are common in the retail business, but no one would bat an eye if the hot dog went up, say, 50 cents. Even at double its current price point, it would still be a ridiculously cheap meal. You can't even get the soda for $1.50 anywhere else. Can Costco really keep selling this combo without even breaking even?

It's a legitimate question, especially with Costco's four-decade Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti stepping down in the spring of 2024. As the longest-serving CFO of a major U.S. public company, Galanti has overseen pretty much the entirety of Costco's meteoric rise as a money-saving warehouse giant. It's been ultimately up to him to "figure it out," and he has. But with a new CFO coming in, people have wondered if the infamous hot dog deal would continue to stick.

"To clear up some recent media speculation, I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot dog price is safe,” new Costco CFO Gary Millerchip told analysts on an earnings call in May 2024, according to CNN.

Safe. Phew.

As Sinegal has said, the hot dog is an integral part of Costco's brand at this point in addition to being a fan favorite.

"I was standing in line behind some people in San Francisco one time, a young man and a woman just getting a hot dog, and he says, 'No, you need your cup to get the drink,' and she said, 'We didn’t pay for the cup,' and he said, 'No, you get the drink, too. Don’t you get it? That’s the great thing about this place!'" he told the Seattle Times. "We have people who have parties at our hot-dog stands. Guys in Florida get together and have T-shirts that have the Costco hot dog on them. We have people who after their wedding party came over and got a hot dog at one of our warehouses."

Tips for saving even more money at Costco

The hot dog is not the only almost-too-good-to-be-true deals Costco offers its members. Their $4.99 rotisserie chickens are twice the size and half the price of many grocery store chickens, and whatever they flavor them with is divine. Need a cake that feeds a huge crowd for an event? The Costco bakery's legendary cake system may seem antiquated and terrifying if you've never ordered one, but trust the system and enjoy the delicious layered half-sheet cake that feeds 48 people for $25. Not everything is super cheap at Costco, but frozen fruits and veggies, butter, eggs (regular and organic), cheese, toilet paper, laundry detergent,—all of those are generally a far better deal at Costco than any grocery store.

costco meat aisleCostco meat can be a great deal or just an okay one, depending on what you're buying.Photo by Tyler Menezes on Unsplash

Want to save even more money at Costco? Look for prices ending in $.97. Those items have been marked down at that specific store, often to clear them out. There are some huge bargains to be had in those massive aisles, especially when you know what to watch for.

People often ask if it's worth the annual membership fee. Of course, it depends on your needs and how you shop, but members generally agree that the membership more than pays for itself. Even single people and couples share that they save more than they spend on the membership, as long as they actually use it.

Think of it this way. The lowest membership fee is $65 a year. The hot dog combo has a value of $4.50 if the price had kept up with inflation. If you took your family of four to Costco for a cheap hot dog dinner once a month—for a whopping $6 a time—you'd essentially be "saving" $144 just in the value of the that combo meal. And that's before you even step foot on the warehouse floor.

Here's hoping that the hot dog combo deal stays "safe" for the foreseeable future.

From Your Site Articles
costco
History (Education)

Artist's gallery shows us what historical figures would look like if they were alive today

Her new artwork has already has over 120,000 followers on Instagram.

via Royalty Now / Instagram

One of the major reasons we feel disassociated from history is that it can be hard to relate to people who lived hundreds, let alone thousands, of years ago.

Artist Becca Saladin, 29, is bridging that gap by creating modern-looking pictures of historical figures that show us what they'd look like today.

"History isn't just a series of stories, it was real people with real feelings. I think the work brings people a step closer to that," she said according to Buzzfeed.

Saladin has always loved archaeology and always wished to see see what historical events actually looked like.

She started her Instagram page after wanting to see her favorite historical figure, Anne Boleyn, in real life instead of artist's depiction.

"I wanted to know if she could come to life from the few pale, flat portraits we have of her," she wrote for Bored Panda. "I started the account to satisfy my own curiosity about what members of the past would look like if they were standing right in front of me."

Her artwork has earned her over 120,000 followers on Instagram. "I always struggled with finding a true hobby, so this has been such a fun creative outlet for me," she said. "It's really cool to have found a hobby that combines my passions for both art and history."

Saladin does brilliant job at giving historical figures modern clothing, hairstyles and makeup. She also shows them in places you'd find modern celebrities or politicians. Her modern version of Marie Antoinette appears to be posing for paparazzi her Mona Lisa is photographed on a busy city street.

Here's a sampling of some of Saladin's modern representations of historical figures.

Genghis Khan

  

King Henry VII

  

Agrippina the Younger

  

Queen Nefertiti

  

Ben Franklin

  

This article originally appeared on 2.27.20

From Your Site Articles

Registered nurse shares her radical but distinctly American plan to stop gun violence

“American problems require American solutions.”

via RyannPdatsme/TikTok (used with permission) and MIKI Yoshihito/Flickr

A TikTokker has a unique solution to gun violence.

Americans are 25 times more likely to be shot than those who live in any other high-income country. An average of 327 Americans are shot every day and of those, on average 117 will die. America is the only country with more firearms than civilians, with 121 for every 100 residents.

The problem of gun violence in America has been raging for decades without any substantial new federal laws being passed to help curb the problem. This has led many Americans to reluctantly accept this grim fact of life, even though they live in one of the wealthiest and most advanced countries in the world.

On the platform, a TikTok user named Ryann (@RyannPdatsme), a registered nurse from Nashville, Tennessee, who documents her journeys with her husband, Ramon, on the platform, shared a novel approach to solving the gun violence problem in America. Although she delivers it in a flippant tone, the idea has been seriously considered in high places.

Ryann’s solution to America’s never-ending problem: Gun insurance.

Warning: Strong language.

“Call me radical, but I think the gun should start to have to have insurance policies. Sorry. That's my solution,” she begins her video. “If I gotta insure my Honda Civic, you need to insure your gun. As with anything valuable in this life, your health, your phone, your house, your car, you insure it. If your guns are valuable to you, it shouldn't be a problem to insure them.”

Ryann believes that if guns are insured, people will be more responsible with them to keep their premiums low and to keep their coverage. She told Upworthy that the idea has been around “since mass shootings began,” and has been examined by serious political think tanks such as the Cato Institute.

“If you're at my house and you fall off my roof, that's on my home insurance policy, right?” Ryann asks.”If you're playing with my gun and you shoot somebody, that's on my gun insurance policy, right? I ain't gonna let just anybody have my gun. Hell, no. I pay insurance on this.”

She believes that once the financially and politically powerful insurance companies get involved, gun laws will change quickly to reduce their liability. “Somebody does something stupid with their gun, then guess who's gotta pay for it? The insurance company,” Ryann continues. “And that's gonna regulate some sh*t real fast.”



Insuring guns will also give law enforcement more power to take guns away from irresponsible people. “If the police catch you out with a gun that doesn't have insurance on it, they can take it, you gotta go to court,” Ryann says. “Get insurance on it or prove you had insurance on it. You get your gun back 'cause you're a responsible gun owner.”

Ryann’s video went mega-viral with over 12 million views. Even some gun owners thought it was a great idea to make people more responsible. “As an owner of one, I approve. It’s a responsible and reasonable solution. And you’re right, the insurance companies will lobby for legislation when it impacts their bottom line,” one commenter wrote. “This is the best system I’ve heard so far. We own many, mostly for hunting but also self-defense. We are responsible owners, but we agree that something needs to be tightened. I like this,” another commenter added.



Ryann may think her idea is “radical,” but two different municipalities have recently tried to implement it. New Jersey passed a law requiring gun owners to carry liability insurance due to go into effect on July 1, 2023, but U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb blocked it.

Judge Bumb said that the law infringed on the right to bear arms. "The insurance mandate does regulate who can carry firearms in public," she wrote.

The city of San Jose, California, passed a similar law in 2022, but it has been mired in legal battles since then.



Gun violence is a serious issue in American life and many feel very passionate about the subject. Even though Ryann touched the third rail of American politics, most of the responses to her video have been positive. “I think most Americans (gun owners or not) are ready for change when it comes to guns and firearms in this country,” she told Upworthy.

“My favorite response was someone commenting, ‘American problems require American solutions.’ There have been many comments questioning the feasibility of the idea. To them I say, what is your solution? We have spent years watching this problem grow with no end in sight. I welcome constructive criticism as long as the goal is ending mass shootings and making America safer tomorrow than it is today,” she continued.

Ryann’s informative but lighthearted video was an engaging way of looking at the serious topic, but she was serious when she said her solution may be a “last ditch” effort to solve the problem of gun violence in America.

“Ultimately, money is what makes our country go round. Insurance companies are some of the biggest lobbying groups in Washington, D.C. By showing them they can make money off keeping Americans safe from gun violence, we may be able to make effective changes to our gun laws,” she told Upworthy. “Other ideas have already been proposed and ‘shot down’ by the NRA and the politicians they lobby in Congress. If we could pin two huge lobbying organizations against each other, we may be able to make change in our country.”









Pop Culture

Breathtaking 'AGT' performance leaves Simon Cowell speechless and Howie Mandel in tears

"You broke us."

America's got Talent/Youtube

I mean, who knew that drones could make you so emotional?" said Sophia Vergara.

Listen, just about every act on “America’s Got Talent” is emotionally impactful in its own unique way. But none have left viewers completely wrecked quite like one from last night’s episode (Sept 11).

Sky Elements has continuously wowed the “AGT” crowd with impressive drone shows, but for their semi-finals performance, the group carried out a breathtaking outdoor show which was dedicated to member Preston Ward's late infant daughter, Briley Rose.

As the song “Butterfly” by Liv Meola played in the background, the lit up drones depicted the image of a father and his little girl playing together. But as the father throws her up into the air, she turns into a butterfly and flies away.

Still, the poignant piece ended on a hopeful note, for as the father began crying, the butterfly flew around a giant rose, landed on the father’s finger and then transformed into an exalted phoenix.

When even the characteristically stoic Simon Cowell is left speechless, you know something profound took place.

Watch below:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

After an immediate standing ovation, Cowell, visibly moved, could not find the words.

“That was, uh … That was, um — oh, gosh,” were all that came out before he let the other judges have their turn speaking.

Howie Mandel managed to share his appreciation for the loving tribute, noting how fitting that it came on Sept 11, marking a day in which so many people lost loved ones.

"I can't thank you enough for this," he said. "And I'm looking at your family members... There isn't an act that just moves your heart this much, and you just broke us."

Meanwhile, Vergara eloquently said what we’re all thinking:

“I mean, who knew that drones could make you so emotional? That was a surprise. That was so beautiful! That was, like, heartfelt, and I mean, I don't even know what to say. Congratulations! What a beautiful, beautiful job.”

Even host Terry Crews would later open up about how much the performance resonated. In an exclusive interview with People, he shared “Me and my wife, we know what it's like to lose a child. We've had three miscarriages. It's one of those things where it was so meaningful and special because the dedication is just, it's a way to process these things.”

It wasn’t just the live audience or judges moved to tears by Sky Elements’ performance. Just take a look at some of these comments from Youtube.

“This act really made me cry because we are living in a world where we are dealing with the loss of our people, our family, our friends who have passed and to those who lost someone in their heart, my heart goes out to all of you.”

“I was crying this whole act. It depicts the sadness of losing the people we loved most.”

“Gosh! The loss of her daughter and put into this spectacular drone show is just heartbreaking. Got me in tears.”

“OMG! I had a lump in my throat and tears were flowing. I was sobbing. What a sad story told in a beautiful way.”

“They really outdid themselves with this performance. This isn't the type of thing I would watch much of but the pairing of the song and the imagery turned on some tears. It was magic. Well done.”

After the performance, Ward shared that the group hoped their act “we really hope and wish that somebody that needs a little hope got something from that.”

Safe to say—mission accomplished.

From Your Site Articles
best of humanity
Trending Stories