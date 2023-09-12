Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers if they've ever been caught red-handed. Here are 15 of the best responses.
There is nothing worse than being caught in the act when you're up to no good. You can't lie about it, you can't take it back, all you can do is pray for forgiveness.
"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers if they had ever been caught red-handed and their responses on Twitter were hilarious.
Here are 15 of the funniest and/or most embarrassing Tweets.
Called in sick to work one day. Saw one of my students at the beach. We nodded as we both realized we were skipping my class. #IGotCaught— Perkinskiii 💭 (@thatdrunkfeller) February 15, 2017
sent a sext to my husband... forgot his mom was in a group chat lol #igotcaught— Christin Hughes (@christinmhughes) February 16, 2017
#IGotCaught looking up a guy's info on a college computer. Heard his voice behind me telling me how to correctly spell his last name.— Julie W (@auntgirl) February 15, 2017
I called off sick to go to a music festival. The next day my boss said "next time don't stand in the front row." I was on tv #IGotCaught— Unknown (@notsogoodITguru) February 15, 2017
I went to a sex shop with my wife for the first time, the store assistant greeted me with: "nice to see you again!" #IGotCaught— Slemp (@leonardo_grossi) February 15, 2017
I snuck out at age 15 to go to a drinking party. The door bell rang, I answered the door, there stood my mom #IGOTCAUGHT— Complex Simply (@ComplexSimply4u) February 15, 2017
#igotcaught when my boss caught me dozing off at my desk,I raised my head slowly&said "Amen".— Seabow (@CristySeabow) February 15, 2017
on a first date and sent a text to what I thought was my buddy saying "this date is awful SOS"...sent it to her #igotcaught— Luke Taylor (@statboyslim) February 15, 2017
I was telling my friend about a guy that had a cute butt. The guy heard me and said Thanks. #IGotCaught @FallonTonight— Kerri Gray 🍀 (@kerrikgray) February 15, 2017
Parents found out my bro threw a house party after finding the wifi password pinned up evrywhere.His excuse,"I forgot it..a lot" #IGotCaught— Chloe Pacocha (@AwesomepossumCP) February 16, 2017
This article originally appeared on February 14, 2017