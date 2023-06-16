+
Pop Culture

How many 'chuggas' before 'choo choo'? A mom accidentally starts a fierce online debate.

Her rules were simple: Explain why. Any logic counts. Make it weird. People did not disappoint.

chugga chugga choo choo, facebook
Wikipedia

It's definitely not just one "chugga." We know that that.

The internet is a place where we can exchange information, ideas and countless points of view, thus making for in-depth conversations. It is also a cesspool where pointless keyboard wars are waged in the comments section of even the most well-intentioned post. Perhaps it is because humanity is still at the toddler stage when it comes to learning online etiquette, or perhaps it’ll be that way forever. Time will tell.

Regardless, the way people can so quickly get into heated debates on even the most mundane subject can sometimes lead to pure comedy. We’re talking farmers going all out to hype up their “chicken armies” against other farmers, hilarious workplace spats going off the deep end, people questioning reality over a blue and black (or is it a gold and white?) dress. That sort of thing.

Recently, a mom in Vermont accidentally unleashed a discourse of this fervent nature when she asked via Facebook the very important, very controversial question:

“How many chuggas come before choo choo?”

Indeed, this is the question of our time.

Her rules were simple: “Explain why. Any logic counts. Make it weird.” People did not disappoint.

Some brought the history of the imaginary train tracks into consideration, saying that newer tracks could have only two, but the “sky’s the limit” with older ones, “if you're even lucky enough to get to the choo choo.”

Others brought physics into the equation. “Only 2, unless the train can’t quite hit the climax of the hill, then 3. ” One person commented. Another added, “Depends on whether the train is going up a hill and the grade of the hill. If it's steep the chuggas are going to start slow and there will be more. On the flat, I'd say 6.”

And then some took a more philosophical approach, surmising that more “chuggas” would amount to more motivation for the kids. “Eight: I - think - I - can (or I - know - I - can) twice, and then the ‘choo choo,’ which is the kid/train version of an inspirational grunt of effort on the way up and “hell yeah” when the goal is achieved. This can be extended to more if you’re having a particularly strenuous journey 😊,” one person explained.

Though no one reached full agreement, most answers fell between two and eight “chuggas,” with an even amount being more common than an odd amount.

The debate over “how many chuggas” was an internet craze not too long before, thanks to the question being posed to Reddit back in 2019. It even broke through to Twitter, arguably the online platform most notorious for fighting over semantics. Again, no one could agree.

However, we might find the answer to this question in pop culture. For instance, “Chugga-Chugga Choo Choo,” a children’s book written in 1999 by Kevin Lewis, clearly uses only two “chuggas.” And in the song "Chugga Chugga Choo Choo Train," sung by Sheriff Callie from the episode "Train Bandits" in Sheriff Callie's Wild West, again only two “chuggas” are used.


But then again, this song, “Chugga Chugga Choo Choo” by Choo Choo Soul in 2006 (below) has only two “chuggas” in the title but then a whopping TWELVE “chuggas” in the lyrics. So who knows.

We might never be able to agree on this topic—unless you all admit it should be six “chuggas”—but at least we can all take a moment to laugh at how wonderfully ridiculous the internet can be.

funny
Joy

Cat owner put a first person camera on their collar and accidentally filled the world with delight

Mr. Kitters' point of view is highly entertaining.

@mr.kitters.the.cat/TikTok

We get to see the world through Mr. Kitters' eyes.

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a cat? To watch the world from less than a foot off the ground, seeing and hearing things humans completely miss, staring out the window for hours while contemplating one of your nine lives?

Well, thanks to one person, we need wonder no more—at least about what-they're-seeing part.

The TikTok channel Mr. Kitters the Cat (@mr.kitters.the.cat) gives us a cat's-eye view of the world with a camera attached to Mr. Kitters' collar. And the result is an utterly delightful POV experience that takes us through the daily adventuring of the frisky feline as he wanders the yard.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

@couture.to.the.max and @hunter_prosper (via Upworthy/Instagram), @CatWorkers/Instagram

This week's list brings us uniquely talented people and creatures, from a 6-year-old fashion design prodigy to a cat crafting pawttery.

Hey all! Time for another Upworthy roundup of joy!

We've got a plethora of talent in this week's 10 things, from singing South African firefighters to 6-year-old fashion designers to the world's fastest Rubik's Cube solver. We've even got a cat making pottery, for goodness sake. What could be better?

When you need a break from the heavy headlines and media melee, Upworthy's got you covered. Dive into these fun finds from this week and get your smile on!

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

Boomer dad plays song to comfort his daughter going through divorce and it's simply perfect

Sometimes you don't need words.

@jac.rsoe8/TikTok

Some dads just get it.

There’s no shortage of stories out there showing how emotionally distant or out of touch some baby boomers can be. Younger generations are so fed up with it that they have their own catchphrase of frustration, for crying out loud.

The disconnect becomes especially visible in parenting styles. Boomers, who grew up with starkly different views on empathy, trauma and seeking help, have a reputation for being less than ideal support systems for their children when it comes to emotional issues.

But even if they often have a different way of showing it, boomer parents do have love for their children, and many try their best to be a source of comfort in some way when their kid suffers.

Occupational therapist Jacqueline (@jac.rose8) recently shared a lovely example of this by posting a video of her boomer dad helping her through a divorce in the best way he knew how.

Turns out, it was the perfect thing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Trevor Noah and Roger Federer board the 'wrong train' in perhaps the greatest tourism ad ever

It's clever, funny and incredibly effective.

MySwitzerland/YouTube

Roger Federer and Trevor Noah filming a Swiss tourism ad

What do you get when you combine comedian Trevor Noah, tennis legend Roger Federer and the world famous clock-making, chocolate-brewing, Alpine-skiing symbol of neutrality, Switzerland?

Apparently, a delightfully charming train ride through the Swiss countryside and perhaps the greatest tourism ad ever made.

Both Noah and Federer shared a tourism ad they collaborated on for the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland, and people are loving it. It's one of those ads that people don't care is an ad because it doesn't really feel like an ad and it's so enjoyable to watch. (It's also incredibly effective—like, give us alllll the train rides through Switzerland, please.)

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Heroic sanitation workers save abducted, 10-year-old girl while on their trash route

"I was just doing my job man. I was just doing my job and actually came across somebody who needed help."

via Dion Merrick / Facebook

At 1:30 am on a Monday morning in February 2021, an AMBER Alert went out in southern Louisiana about a missing 10-year-old girl from New Iberia. It was believed she had been kidnapped and driven away in a 2012 silver Nissan Altima.

A few hours later at 7 am, Dion Merrick and Brandon Antoine, sanitation workers for Pelican Waste, were on their daily route when they noticed a vehicle that fit the description in the alert.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

'Sextortion' is a disturbing trend taking the lives of teens, and parents are speaking out

These teens are seeing no way out and parents may want to take heed.

Good Morning America/YouTube

The disturbing trend of sextortion is taking the lives of teens.

Editor's Note: This story discusses suicide. If you are having thoughts about taking your own life or know of anyone who is in need of help, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 200+ crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 9-8-8. It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

There has been a quiet trend going on among teens that has recently started to get more attention. It's not something silly or some made-up social media trend; it's a serious issue that has caused teenagers to choose to die by suicide after they fall victim. Sextortion has been running rampant over the past year, and teenagers, especially teen boys between the ages of 14-17 are the target.

Someone pretends to be a teenage girl who is interested in the boy after connecting via SnapChat, Instagram, or some other social media site. Once they gain the boys' trust, they convince them to send inappropriate pictures, which many of them do. Yes, they know they shouldn't, but teens are impulsive and this person has won their trust. As soon as the pictures are sent, the "girl" then asks for money in exchange to keep the photos private.

By this time, the impersonator has already taken screenshots of the boy's social media accounts, including friends lists and people they tag in posts. If the teens send money, the perpetrator will only ask for more while continuing to hang those inappropriate pictures over their heads. This has proven to be dangerous.

Keep ReadingShow less
