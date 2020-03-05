How can we harness technology to create a more sustainable and equitable world?
Technology can be—and has been—used in ways that both help and harm humanity. On the up side, advancements in digital technologies have been a huge factor in making progress on world-changing initiatives like the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals. On the downside, the misuse of technology can threaten privacy, erode individual and collective security, and fuel inequalities.
How can we harness and develop digital tools that can help us create a more sustainable and equitable world? How do we weigh the risks and opportunities of technological revolutions in global health, social media, work, and data? How can we manage technology in ways that bridge the gap between the future we want and where we are currently headed?
As part of the UN's 75th anniversary, we asked individuals and organizations to join us in a Leap Day #UpChat on Twitter to discuss these questions and how we can make leaps in technology work for us all. Here are some highlights from the enlightening, informative, and inspiring discussion.
Q1: Technology can be a great equalizer. How has it been used to improve humanity?
A1. Brilliance is evenly distributed around the world, yet resources are not. Technology is the most powerful tool we have to narrow this accessibility gap. #UN75 #UpChat
Q2. Which organizations or individuals are using technology for good?
Q3. How has your organization used technology to drive success towards the SDGs?
A3: #UpChat #UN75 I'm an author/consultant, been writing about how social impact organizations are leveraging #AI to drive success towards SDGS-- one of my favorite examples is @UNRefugeeAgency - lots of amazing work from their highly acclaimed innovation unit THE HIVE
A3: We couldn't create the depth of impact we have without tech! Our global mentorship program, representing girls from 70 countries, connects high school girls to inspiring women. Tech allows us to amplify our voices beyond usual advocacy communities #Upchat #UN75 @JoinUN75
Q4: In a world of fake news, data security issues, and the darker side of social media (read: trolls), how do you stay motivated?
Q4. People on-the-ground. Can be super-efficient to sit behind a laptop and “influence" others but you can also weaken your passion and empathy. Like any type of faith, social impact work requires leaning in and 'doing good with our hands' also! #UpChat #UN75
Q5: Misinformation is more prevalent than ever. What are your recommendations on how to address the issue?
A5: .@Upworthy Also – don't be afraid to admit you don't understand something! We can't clear up misinformation unless we know what we're talking about. We have to be willing to risk our pride and ask “stupid" questions. #UpChat #UN75
Q6: Throughout history, technological revolutions have changed the labor force. How will it impact the future of work in the next decade?
A6: .@Upworthy Right now we have about 4.7 million Americans working remotely. That number is only going to increase in the next ten years. #UpChat #UN75
A6: #UpChat #UN75 we have to think of #AI as enhancing human work and experience, not replacing. I like the term “co-boting" This is especially important for nonprofits. I take a positive view - https://t.co/mkwHzqmytN pic.twitter.com/L2YWEcikZ5
A6: With technological transformation happening faster than before, we will acquire new skills; unlearn old ones. Within the next decade, there will be a large percentage of jobs that haven't even been created yet #UpChat #UN75
Q7: What responsibilities do businesses and governments have as they increasingly have more access to our personal data?
Q8. What does a digital future for all look like?
A8. If built with care: Creating direct connections across humanity. Accessibility. Opportunity. Sharing knowledge + collaboration to tackle our world's largest challenges. Ultimately, a healthier world for all. #UpChat #UN75
A8: A digital future for all is one that connects and unites the community. Effective problem solving will require our collective knowledge to build a better future and, in our case, ensure children have access to quality education. #UpChat #UN75
Q9. How have you seen youth influence the way we use digital technology?
Q10: With the future of technology in mind, do you think that people in 2045 will be better off, worse off, or the same as you are today?
.@upworthy Tech has managed to eradicate entire diseases and uplift so many marginalized communities -- I'm sure this will continue into the future as well! #UpChat #UN75
We believe people will be better off! ✊ Here's to a more socially, financially, and politically inclusive world! 💫#UpChat #UN75 https://t.co/kpCuS3j2lk
This was a great conversation on using technology for good! Excited for the next Twitter chat 🧡 #UN75 #UpChat @JoinUN75 https://t.co/IyCelEy9dA
