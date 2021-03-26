Heroes

Incredibly honest Goodwill employee found $42k in a sweater and gets a surprise of her own

Incredibly honest Goodwill employee found $42k in a sweater and gets a surprise of her own
via OK Goodwill

Andrea Lessing made an incredible discovery while sifting through a pile of donations at the Goodwill in Norman, Oklahoma. The recently-hired employee found $42,000 in crisp bills wrapped inside two sweaters. it was the largest cash find in Oklahoma Goodwill history.

Initially, Lessing thought that it was a stack of books, but upon further inspection, it was a large bundle of cash.

"I never expected anything like this to happen to me of all people," she remarked in a statement to Fox News. "To me, it was just another normal day at work. I was in the back sorting. I never expected to come across $42,000."

For some, stumbling on such a massive pile of may have put them in a moral quandary, but not Lessing, who didn't hesitate to turn the cash over to her supervisor. She later said that she did so because she has a daughter and believes in karma. "I believe that if you do something good, something good will come back to you," she told KFOR.

"I made the right decision, and I did the right thing," Lessing told Fox News.

Goodwill was able to track down the owner of the money because of some identifying documents that came with the donation. The donor immediately told Lessing's Goodwill supervisor to give her $1,000 of the money as a reward.

"I just want to say thank you because he was a blessing," Lessing said of the donor who rewarded her. "I thought I blessed him, but he turned right around and blessed me. He restored my faith that there are really good people out there even through this pandemic. We don't know their situation so it's better to just be kind."


Goodwill V.P. Frank Holland handing Lessing her reward.

Goodwill released a statement cheering on Lessing as someone who exemplifies the company's values.

"The actions of Andrea and our Goodwill organization are real-life examples of one of our core values: integrity," Jim Priest, JD, the CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, said in a statement.



"Andrea showed integrity when she turned in the money and Goodwill showed its integrity as an organization by tracing the donors so we could return the money," the statement continued. "Andrea could have kept the money and Goodwill could have kept the money, but integrity is doing the right thing and it's a core value we strive to live out every day."

Given all of the strange things that are sometimes donated to the store, Lessing wasn't all that surprised that she stumbled upon the bundle of money. "Just from working here for about a month and a half, I've noticed that there are a lot of weird things that have been donated," she said.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
good news
Badge
Capital One
Capital One
Capital One Impact Initiative

This organization is ensuring that North Texas residents can receive a higher education

Courtesy of The Commit Partnership
True

For Festus Oyinwola, a 19-year-old first-generation college student from Dallas, Texas, the financial burden of attending college made his higher education dreams feel like a faraway goal.

As his high school graduation neared, Oyinwola feared he would have to interrupt his educational pursuits for at least a year to save up to attend college.

That changed when Oyinwola learned of the Dallas County Promise, a new program launched by The Commit Partnership, a community navigator that works to ensure that all North Texas students receive an equitable education.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

The Dallas County Promise covers any cost of tuition not included in financial aid grants. To date, nearly 60 high schools in Dallas County currently participate in this initiative.

It pairs students — including Oyinwola — with a success coach for the following three years of their education.

To ensure that students like Oyinwola have the opportunity to build a solid foundation, The Commit Partnership is supported by businesses like Capital One who are committed to driving meaningful change in Dallas County through improved access to education.

The bank's support comes as part of its initial $200 million, multi-year commitment to advance socioeconomic mobility through the Capital One Impact Initiative.

Keep Reading Show less
Culture

Woman's airport scanner experience highlights the importance of transgender training

Rose Montoya/TikTok

Rose Montoya was flying from Phoenix to Los Angeles when she passed through the TSA screeners, as all air travelers are required to do. However, her security screening experience was problematic in ways that people who aren't transgender might not ever think about.

Montoya's video about her experience on TikTok has drawn millions of views, as she explains the issues she runs into with TSA scanners and agents who don't have the experience or training to process transgender people's security screenings in a respectful, appropriate manner.

"Going through the scanner, there's a male scanner and a female scanner in the TSA checkpoint," she said. "And, looking at me, you know, I look like a woman and I am a woman. So, that's great. I love having systemic privilege when I feel unsafe, which is in an airport. But, going through the scanner, I always have an 'anomaly' between my legs that sets off the alarm. And so she (the TSA attendant) asked me if I had anything in my pants and I told her 'no' and she's like, 'Well, maybe it's just like the metal on your shorts, so let's scan you again.'"

Keep Reading Show less
transgender
Badge
Capital One
Capital One
Capital One Impact Initiative

This organization is ensuring that North Texas residents can receive a higher education

Courtesy of The Commit Partnership
True

For Festus Oyinwola, a 19-year-old first-generation college student from Dallas, Texas, the financial burden of attending college made his higher education dreams feel like a faraway goal.

As his high school graduation neared, Oyinwola feared he would have to interrupt his educational pursuits for at least a year to save up to attend college.

That changed when Oyinwola learned of the Dallas County Promise, a new program launched by The Commit Partnership, a community navigator that works to ensure that all North Texas students receive an equitable education.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

The Dallas County Promise covers any cost of tuition not included in financial aid grants. To date, nearly 60 high schools in Dallas County currently participate in this initiative.

It pairs students — including Oyinwola — with a success coach for the following three years of their education.

To ensure that students like Oyinwola have the opportunity to build a solid foundation, The Commit Partnership is supported by businesses like Capital One who are committed to driving meaningful change in Dallas County through improved access to education.

The bank's support comes as part of its initial $200 million, multi-year commitment to advance socioeconomic mobility through the Capital One Impact Initiative.

Keep Reading Show less
Trending Stories