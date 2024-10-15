Here are 29 food takes that are so controversial people think they'll be canceled for them
"People who don't like avocado should be thrown in jail."
If there’s one thing that just about everyone is passionate about, it’s food. Everyone has their own unique palate and if they don’t think something tastes good, it’s impossible to convince them otherwise. People also have strong preferences over where they like to eat. Are they a Taco Bell or Del Taco person? Denny’s or Waffle House? Starbucks or Dunkin’?
People also have a sense of mortality about what they eat. Some are omnivores, others are Vegans. Some feel it’s wrong to eat food unless it died or fell off the tree naturally, while others are willing to eat fish that are still alive.
That’s why a recent post by Araaa, also known as @Shawntifying on X, was so fun. She asked people to share their most “cancellable food take,” and people gave some extremely passionate opinions on food. The X thread was extremely popular, receiving over 42 million views.
Here are some of the most “cancellable” food opinions to get your blood pumping and mouth-watering.
we’re cancelling each other over FOOD takes today, post your cancellable FOOD take
Some people jumped into the thread to take shots at other people’s tastes and habits.
Not liking pickles, mushrooms or onions as a grown adult is embarrassing
People who don’t like avocado should be thrown in jail.
Picky adult eaters should be unmercifully mocked
Do people like pineapple on pizza?
Many people showed up to defend their love for pineapple on pizza. That’s been a heated debate on social media over the past few years. So, what do most people think about pineapple on pizza? A recent YouGov poll found that most people are fans. A poll of over 1,000 people found that 22% love it and 37% like it. That means 59% or more than half of those polled like pineapple on pizza. On the other side of the debate, 18% dislike it and 19% hate pineapple on pizza.
Pineapple on pizza is one of the best combinations ever tried.
Pineapple tastes good on pizza
Some people were passionate about the first meal of the day.
What is ok to eat at breakfast is just what is socially acceptable.
Tequila, no.
Orange juice and champagne, yes.
butter chicken, no
Bacon and eggs, yes.
Y’all gonna hate my breakfast…leftover rice with a lil butter & sugar on toast!! My mom used to give me as a kid…I’ve searched far & wide and nobody’s heard of it pic.twitter.com/1Hg1BM5iqK
Strangely, many people shared their thoughts on candy corn. The polls show that people either love the Halloween treat or think it’s an abomination. Food flavor specialist Marie Wright tells Today that our opinion of the candy is closely tied to our experiences with it as children.
"The area of the brain where we process smell (which has a major impact on how we process taste) … is in the same part of the brain where we store memories and evoke emotion," said Wright. "In that primitive part of the brain, often there is a strong connection between an event, especially when it's food, especially childhood."
Fritos are the best chips.
Candy corn is elite.
Candy corn is GOOD. If I see a bowl of candy corn I'll binge on it until I'm sick.
Sweet potatoes were also controversial, with people swearing by them or wanting them eradicated from the planet.
Sweet potatoes have no business trying to be french fries.
Pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie taste the same
Sweet potatoes are the glitter of the food word, like… why are you here?????
Sweet potatos are trash
There were also some extremely hot takes about fast food restaurants.
McDonalds Filet-O-Fish is decent
If Burger King had McDonald’s fries no one would ever go to McDonald’s
in n out is overrated
Taco Bell crunchy beef tacos, when eaten fresh in the store, are as good as any high end restaurant meal. Pair it with a fountain Mountain Dew, and that’s good eating right there.
Many people don’t like shellfish, which will save them thousands of dollars over a lifetime.
Shrimp and lobster are just sea insects. No one should eat them.
Lobster is the #1 most overrated food and it’s not close
Seafood is the worst food. It all tastes like the dirty water in the bottom of the fish tank. It smells even worse.
Not everyone finds coffee delicious.
Coffee doesn't actually taste good. We're all just addicts, that's all.
cafe au lait is better than cappuccinos, lattes, and all that crap
The bone-in versus boneless-wing debate was also a big issue among the people in the thread.
Boneless wings are just nuggets
Ranch dressing suck. Blue cheese dressing sucks. If you wings are so bad you need to dip them in garbage get better wings.
There’s more meat on a drum than a wing.
boneless wings are better than bone in wings.
And, of course, some people in the thread were just 100% wrong.
The 🌎 would be a better place if cheesecake hadn’t been invented.
Brussels Sprouts should be constitutionally banned.
syrup on fried chicken is ghastly
