Family

15 healthiest dog foods

Invigorate your journey to optimal health with these wellness-enhancing colostrum supplements.

15 healthiest dog foods

Editor's Note: Upworthy earns a percentage of revenue from items purchased on this list.


In the quest for optimal canine well-being, selecting the right nourishment is paramount. With the pet food market expanding rapidly, it's crucial to make informed choices. Astonishingly, around 56% of dogs in the United States are overweight or obese, underscoring the significance of a wholesome diet. Furthermore, considering that pet owners spend approximately $31 billion on dog food annually, the stakes are high for both our four-legged companions' health and our wallets. In this article, we unveil a comprehensive guide to the 15 healthiest dog foods, equipping you with the knowledge to prioritize your dog's vitality and longevity.

15 healthies dog foods

  1. Pupper Fuel Dog Fuel
  2. Sundays Air Dried Food for Dogs
  3. Fruits N Beggies Superfood Meal Topper
  4. Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Premium Air Dried Dog Food
  5. Instinct Raw Boost Skin & Coat Health Grain - Free Recipe
  6. Red Barn Whole Grain Land Recipe Dog Food
  7. NOW Foods, Colostrum Powder
  8. Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend Essential Wellness Freeze Dried Raw Dog Food
  9. Stella & Chewy’s Superblends Raw Blend
  10. EasyRaw Grass Fed Dehydrated Dog Food
  11. Kibble of the Sea Dog Food
  12. PetKind Dog Food
  13. Zignature Salmon Limited Ingredient Formula Dry Food
  14. ACANA Limited Ingredient Diet Grain Free Dry Dog Food
  15. Grandma Lucy’s Freeze Dried Dog Food

Pupper Fuel Dog Fuel

As a pet parent, ensuring your furry friend receives the highest quality nutrition is essential. When it comes to finding the healthiest dog food available, Pupper Fuel Dog Fuel stands out as an excellent option. Made with all-natural ingredients and free from fillers commonly found in other brands, this food is designed to provide a balanced and complete diet for dogs of all breeds and sizes. Whether you have a young pup or an aging senior dog, Pupper Fuel Dog Fuel offers a range of options to meet your furry friend's nutritional needs. Give your dog the gift of exceptional health with Pupper Fuel Dog Fuel.

Sundays Air Dried Food for Dogs

If you're on the hunt for the healthiest dog food for your furry friend, you might want to consider trying Sunday's air-dried food for dogs. This unique method of preserving food works by gently removing moisture from the ingredients without the use of preservatives or high heat. As a result, the food retains more of its natural nutrients and enzymes, which can benefit your dog's overall health. Sundays offers a variety of protein options, including beef, fish, and turkey, all of which are sourced from responsible suppliers. Plus, because the food is air-dried, it's lightweight and easy to store, making it a convenient option for busy pet owners. Give Sundays a try and see the difference it can make for your furry best friend.

Fruits N Beggies Superfood Meal Topper

Fruits N Beggies Superfood Meal Topper is a nutritious addition to your dog's diet. Made from a blend of fresh fruits and vegetables, this meal topper is packed with essential nutrients that will keep your furry friend healthy and happy. If you're looking for the healthiest dog food, look no further than Fruits N Beggies Superfood Meal Topper. This product is a great way to boost your dog's immune system, improve their digestive health, and keep their skin and coat in top condition. Plus, it's easy to use – simply sprinkle a small amount on top of your dog's regular food and watch as they devour it! Try Fruits N Beggies Superfood Meal Topper today and give your dog the gift of good health.

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Premium Air Dried Dog Food

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Premium Air Dried Dog Food is an excellent choice for pet owners who are looking for the healthiest dog food for their furry friends. This product is packed with superfoods, essential vitamins, and minerals that provide complete and balanced nutrition for dogs of all ages and breeds. What sets this premium dog food apart is that it is air-dried, which means that the nutrients are preserved and the natural flavors and textures of the ingredients are maintained. This process ensures that your dog gets all the health benefits of the ingredients, including improved digestion, a stronger immune system, and healthier skin and coat. Overall, Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Premium Air Dried Dog Food is an outstanding option for pet owners who prioritize their dog's health and well-being.

Instinct Raw Boost Skin & Coat Health Grain - Free Recipe

Introducing Instinct Raw Boost Skin & Coat Health Grain - Free Recipe – the ultimate choice for pet owners who prioritize their dog's good health. Developed with premium ingredients, this formula packs essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins that are vital for your dog's overall well-being. Made with 70% raw animal ingredients and oils to support a lustrous coat and healthy skin, you can trust that every bowl of Instinct Raw Boost Skin & Coat Health Grain-Free Recipe is packed with the right nutrients for your pup. Say goodbye to artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives; this is the healthiest dog food on the market that will leave your dog with an irresistible taste and a shiny coat to show off!

Earth Animal Wisdom Air Dried Dog Food

As pet owners, we all want to provide our furry friends with the best possible nutrition to help them live a happy and healthy life. That's why Earth Animal Wisdom Air Dried Dog Food has become a popular choice for many dog owners who are seeking the healthiest dog food options. Made with high-quality, human-grade ingredients, this air-dried dog food is packed with essential nutrients and free from harmful additives. Not only is it a great source of protein and fiber, but it's also easy to digest, making it a fantastic option for dogs with digestive issues. This innovative air-drying process locks in vital nutrients, creating a delicious and nutritious meal that your dog will love. By choosing Earth Animal Wisdom Air Dried Dog Food, you can rest assured that you're providing your beloved pet with a healthy and balanced diet.

Red Barn Whole Grain Land Recipe Dog Food

As a dog owner, you always want to provide the best nutrition for your furry friend. And when it comes to choosing the healthiest dog food, Red Barn Whole Grain Land Recipe certainly deserves a spot on your list. Made with real turkey as the first ingredient and paired with whole grains, this dog food formula is designed to provide a balanced and nutritious meal for your pup. It also contains an array of fruits and vegetables, including peas, carrots, sweet potatoes, and cranberries, to give your dog a variety of essential vitamins and minerals. With Red Barn Whole Grain Land Recipe, you can trust that you are feeding your dog a quality food option that is crafted with their health in mind.

Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend Essential Wellness Freeze Dried Raw Dog Food

As a dog owner, you want the best for your furry friend when it comes to their nutrition. It's no secret that dogs thrive on a raw diet, but finding high-quality raw food can be a challenge. Luckily, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend Essential Wellness Freeze Dried Raw Dog Food is available. This premium dog food formula is an excellent choice for pet owners who want to provide their dogs with the healthiest dog food possible. With real, raw ingredients sourced from trusted, local farms, Dr. Marty's Nature's Blend is packed with the essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrition that dogs need to stay healthy and happy. Plus, the freeze-drying process preserves the ingredients' natural goodness, making it a convenient and easy-to-prepare option for busy pet owners. If you're looking for a top-quality, all-natural dog food that supports your pet's health and wellness, look no further than Dr. Marty's Nature's Blend.

Stella & Chewy’s Superblends Raw Blend

When it comes to feeding our furry friends, every pet parent wants to provide them with the best nutrition possible. That's exactly why Stella & Chewy's Superblends Raw Blend has made such a mark in the pet food industry. This particular brand of dog food has been praised as one of the healthiest options on the market today. Made from premium raw ingredients, they give our dogs the essential nutrients they need to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. With its unique blend of fruits, vegetables, and high-quality meat, it's no surprise that many owners trust Stella & Chewy's Superblends Raw Blend as their go-to dog food option.

EasyRaw Grass Fed Dehydrated Dog Food

As a responsible pet owner, you want nothing but the best for your furry companion. And when it comes to their diet, nothing is more important than choosing the healthiest dog food possible. EasyRaw Grass-Fed Dehydrated Dog Food is a fantastic option for those looking for a nutrient-packed meal for their canine pal. Made with high-quality grass-fed meat and organic fruits and vegetables, this dehydrated dog food is packed with essential vitamins and minerals that will keep your dog happy and healthy. Plus, it's incredibly easy to prepare and store, making it a convenient choice for busy pet owners. Give your dog the best start possible with EasyRaw Grass-Fed Dehydrated Dog Food.

Kibble of the Sea Dog Food

Choosing a high-quality dog food is essential in keeping your four-legged friend healthy and happy. When looking for the healthiest option, consider Kibble of the Sea Dog Food. This premium dog food is packed with wholesome ingredients, such as real seafood and vegetables, that are essential for your dog's overall well-being. Plus, it is free from artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors that could lead to health problems down the line. Not only does Kibble of the Sea provide a balanced and nutritious diet for your furry companion, but it also helps support their immune system and promotes healthy skin and fur. Give your dog the best start in life with Kibble of the Sea Dog Food - a food that prioritizes their health and wellness above all else.

PetKind Dog Food

When it comes to feeding our furry friends, we all want the best for them. That is precisely why PetKind Dog Food has been making waves in the pet industry for its wholesome and nutritious offerings. Not only are their formulas made with high-quality ingredients, but they are also free from any harmful additives or fillers. PetKind's philosophy is based on the belief that what goes into your pet's body can significantly impact their health and well-being. That is why they use only the healthiest, most nutritious ingredients in their dog food formulations. With options like Wild Pacific Fish and Green Tripe, your furry friend will be getting the best of the best when it comes to their diet. Invest in PetKind Dog Food, and give your furry friend the gift of good health.

Zignature Salmon Limited Ingredient Formula Dry Food

As a dog owner, there's nothing more important than ensuring your furry friend is happy and healthy. For many pet parents, selecting the healthiest dog food is a top priority. That's where Zignature Salmon Limited Ingredient Formula Dry Food comes in. Made with high-quality salmon as the first ingredient, this formula is ideal for dogs with food sensitivities or allergies. Its limited ingredients ensure that it is easy on your dog's digestive system, while also providing essential nutrients and promoting healthy digestion. Choosing the right dog food can be overwhelming, but with Zignature Salmon Limited Ingredient Formula Dry Food, you can feel confident knowing that you are providing your beloved pet with a healthy and satisfying meal.

ACANA Limited Ingredient Diet Grain Free Dry Dog Food

ACANA Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is widely considered one of the healthiest dog foods out there. Made with high-quality protein sources and nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables, this formula meets all of your dog's essential nutritional needs while limiting the number of ingredients they consume. This makes it an excellent choice for dogs with food sensitivities or allergies. Additionally, the grain-free formula ensures that your pup isn't consuming any unnecessary fillers that could lead to weight gain or digestive upset. Packed with vitamins and minerals, ACANA Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is a great option for those looking to give their furry friend the best possible nutrition.

Grandma Lucy’s Freeze Dried Dog Food

Looking for the healthiest dog food brand around? Grandma Lucy’s Freeze Dried Dog Food is definitely worth considering. Made using the freshest meats and vegetables, it contains no fillers, by-products, or artificial additives that could harm your furry friend. If you’re looking for quality protein sources, wholesome fibers, and all-natural ingredients, look no further than Grandma Lucy’s Freeze Dried Dog Food. With this brand, you can rest easy knowing that your furry companion is getting the best possible nutrition and that your beloved pet is enjoying a happy and healthy life. So why not give it a shot and see the difference?

In crafting a roadmap to canine vitality, it's evident that the choices we make regarding our pets' diets reverberate profoundly. As the demand for healthier options grows, it's heartening to note that organic dog food sales have surged by 39% in the past year alone, reflecting a shift towards more mindful nutrition. Conversely, the prevalence of food allergies in dogs has risen by approximately 30% over the last decade, signifying the urgency of well-informed dietary decisions. Nourishing our beloved companions with the 15 healthiest dog foods not only safeguards their well-being but also contributes to a paradigm where quality nutrition reigns supreme, ultimately paving the way for happier, healthier tails that wag with exuberance.

Sponsored

Meet the 18-year-old advocating for teen mental health, one inspiring podcast at a time

All images provided by Prudential Emerging Visionaries

Collins after being selected by Prudential Emerging Visionaries

True

A changemaker is anyone who takes creative action to solve an ongoing problem—be it in one’s own community or throughout the world.

And when it comes to creating positive change, enthusiasm and a fresh perspective can hold just as much power as years of experience. That’s why, every year, Prudential Emerging Visionaries celebrates young people for their innovative solutions to financial and societal challenges in their communities.

This national program awards 25 young leaders (ages 14-18) up to $15,000 to devote to their passion projects. Additionally, winners receive a trip to Prudential’s headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, where they receive coaching, skills development, and networking opportunities with mentors to help take their innovative solutions to the next level.

For 18-year-old Sydnie Collins, one of the 2023 winners, this meant being able to take her podcast, “Perfect Timing,” to the next level.

Since 2020, the Maryland-based teen has provided a safe platform that promotes youth positivity by giving young people the space to celebrate their achievements and combat mental health stigmas. The idea came during the height of Covid-19, when Collins recalled social media “becoming a dark space flooded with news,” which greatly affected her own anxiety and depression.

Knowing that she couldn’t be the only one feeling this way, “Perfect Timing” seemed like a valuable way to give back to her community. Over the course of 109 episodes, Collins has interviewed a wide range of guests—from other young influencers to celebrities, from innovators to nonprofit leaders—all to remind Gen Z that “their dreams are tangible.”

That mission statement has since evolved beyond creating inspiring content and has expanded to hosting events and speaking publicly at summits and workshops. One of Collins’ favorite moments so far has been raising $7,000 to take 200 underserved girls to see “The Little Mermaid” on its opening weekend, to “let them know they are enough” and that there’s an “older sister” in their corner.

Of course, as with most new projects, funding for “Perfect Timing” has come entirely out of Collins’ pocket. Thankfully, the funding she earned from being selected as a Prudential Emerging Visionary is going toward upgraded recording equipment, the support of expert producers, and skill-building classes to help her become a better host and public speaker. She’ll even be able to lease an office space that allows for a live audience.

Plus, after meeting with the 24 other Prudential Emerging Visionaries and her Prudential employee coach, who is helping her develop specific action steps to connect with her target audience, Collins has more confidence in a “grander path” for her work.

“I learned that my network could extend to multiple spaces beyond my realm of podcasting and journalism when industry leaders are willing to share their expertise, time, and financial support,” she told Upworthy. “It only takes one person to change, and two people to expand that change.”

Prudential Emerging Visionaries is currently seeking applicants for 2024. Winners may receive up to $15,000 in awards and an all-expenses-paid trip to Prudential’s headquarters with a parent or guardian, as well as ongoing coaching and skills development to grow their projects.

If you or someone you know between the ages of 14 -18 not only displays a bold vision for the future but is taking action to bring that vision to life, click here to learn more. Applications are due by Nov. 2, 2023.
Health

Artists got fed up with these 'anti-homeless spikes.' So they made them a bit more ... comfy.

"Our moral compass is skewed if we think things like this are acceptable."

Photo courtesy of CC BY-ND, Immo Klink and Marco Godoy

Spikes line the concrete to prevent sleeping.


These are called "anti-homeless spikes." They're about as friendly as they sound.

As you may have guessed, they're intended to deter people who are homeless from sitting or sleeping on that concrete step. And yeah, they're pretty awful.

The spikes are a prime example of how cities design spaces to keep homeless people away.

Joy

A major UCLA study says that at least 65 species of animals laugh

If you've never seen a fox giggle, you're in for a treat.

SaveAFox/YouTube

Foxes giggle like children on helium.

Laughter is one of the most natural impulses in humans. Most babies start to laugh out loud at around 3 to 4 months, far earlier than they are able to speak or walk. Expressing enjoyment or delight comes naturally to us, but we're not the only creatures who communicate with giggles.

Researchers at UCLA have identified 65 species of animals who make "play vocalizations," or what we would consider laughter. Some of those vocalizations were already well documented—we've known for a while that apes and rats laugh—but others may come as a surprise. Along with a long list of primate species, domestic cows and dogs, foxes, seals, mongooses and three bird species are prone to laughter as well. (Many bird species can mimic human laughter, but that's not the same as making their own play vocalizations.)

Primatologist and UCLA anthropology graduate student Sasha Winkler and UCLA professor of communication Greg Bryant shared their findings in an article in the journal Bioacoustics.

animals
Pop Culture

Dad challenges his Gen Z daughter to figure out 3 things about a U-haul truck

The look on her face when she sees the manual window.

@davidcsmalley/TikTok

But can she start it?

David C. Smalley, a comedian and podcaster, regularly gives us some generational humor by exposing his 19-year-old daughter Talissa to relics of the past. You know, things like CDs, phonebooks, remote controllers…feeling old yet?

Recently, Smalley challenged Talissa with navigating a standard U-Haul storage truck. She had to 1) unlock the door 2) roll down a window and 3) start the engine.

For those of us who grew up before the 90s, this might sound like the easiest challenge ever. But apparently, for Gen Z, it’s like being asked to maneuver a horse and buggy.
comedy
Family

Wife cooks nachos for 'picky' husband who refused to eat her salmon. But she has a point.

Should she be cooking two meals?

via TheMamaBrianna/TikTok

Brianna Greenfield makes nachos for her husband.

A viral video showing a woman preparing nachos for her "picky" spouse after he refused to eat the salmon dinner she cooked has sparked a contentious debate on TikTok. The video was shared on April 26 by Brianna Greenfield (@themamabrianna on TikTok) and has since earned over 2.5 million views.

Brianna is a mother of two who lives in Iowa.

The video starts with Brianna grating a massive hunk of cheese with a caption that reads: “My husband didn’t eat the dinner that I made…So let’s make him some nachos.”

“If I don’t feed him, he literally won’t eat,” she wrote. “This used to irritate me. Now I just blame his mother for never making him try salmon,” Greenfield wrote. The video features Meghan Trainor’s single “Mother” playing in the background.

marriage
Family

Matthew McConaughey reveals the secret reason why his mom called his wife the wrong name

She'd even call her the names of his former girlfriends.

via Getty Images/Flickr (Image was cropped)

Actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves arrive at Film Independent's Los Angeles Film Festival.

There are some people whose respect you have to earn by standing up to them and showing your assertiveness. One is actor Matthew McConaughey’s mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe, nicknamed “Ma Mac” by the family.

McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, 41, recently admitted that McCabe went to great lengths to get on her nerves until Alves stood up to her and showed a little backbone. One of the tactics McCabe used was to call Alves by the wrong name, even “accidentally” using the names of her son’s exes to get a reaction.

The couple began dating in 2006, got married in 2012 and have three children together: Levi, 15, Vida, 13 and Livingston, 10.

matthew mcconaughey
Pets

What it’s like to adopt a dog, as told through a 14-part comic

Moscow-based comic artist Bird Born explains why adopting a dog changed his life.

Bird Born


Rescuing a pet is an amazing and heroic undertaking.

7.6 million pets go into shelters each year, according to the ASPCA. And of those pets, about 2.7 million pets are rescued by humans who give them forever homes.

Moscow-based comic artist Bird Born experienced firsthand the power of welcoming a pet into your family when he adopted a dog.

