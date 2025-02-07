How Harry Styles' mom miraculously reunited with her cat who went missing for two years
"I have no idea where she has been for the past two years."
When a pet goes missing, it's a worrisome time for any pet owner. Having no idea where they are, if they're okay, if they're even alive—so many worst case scenarios can cross your mind on top of simply missing them. Many animals are found fairly quickly, as neighbors discover a stray cat or dog at their door, but on rare occasions pets are found after being missing for months or even years.
That's what happened to children's author Anne Twist—who also happens to be the mother of pop star Harry Styles—when a shelter contacted her saying they had her cat. Her black-and-white floof Evie had been missing for two years, but someone had taken her in a few days before.
Twist wrote:
"The most incredible thing happened today .. I got my little Evie back! Two years ago she went out and never came back. After months spent searching I was resigned to having lost her. 😞
"Last night I got a phone call .. a little rescue centre @willowsway_cat_rescue had her! She’d been taken in by a lovely lady who had fed her for a couple of days in her greenhouse. Although I have no idea where she has been for the past two years I am immensely grateful to have her home🙏 From June last year it became the law to have your cats microchipped .. something I have always done since I started having them in my life … keep your details updated, miracles can happen. 🥰"
Surely Evie was happy to be back home after her two year adventure, wherever she was, as well.
The law Twist is referring to is in the U.K. "With more than 9 million pet cats in England, the introduction of mandatory microchipping will make it easier for lost or stray pet cats to be reunited with their owners and returned home safely," says the U.K. government website. "Microchipping is already compulsory for dogs and is proven to be the most effective method for identifying lost pets, with microchipped dogs more than twice as likely to be reunited with their owner."
What does microchipping a cat mean?
Vets can insert a microchip, about the size of a grain of rice, under the skin of a cat or dog on the back of its neck. The microchip contains a unique identification number that matches up with the owner's contact information in a database. It's not a GPS tracker and doesn't actively transmit any information, but the ID number can be read from the chip with a special scanner. Microchips are painless for the animal but super helpful for rescues and shelters to find owners when they find a pet that has one.
Aren't cats good at finding their way home?
Cats are actually quite adept at getting themselves home after they've wandered. We don't fully know how they do it, but there is some evidence that cats use a combination of scent cues and the earth’s geomagnetic fields to locate their homes. It's called a homing instinct, and scientists figured out the geomagnetic field element in 1954 when they put magnets on cats, which seemed to make it harder for them to find their way home.
Cats have been known to even find their way home from dozens of miles away, though most missing cats are found within a few miles of home. When a cat comes back after going missing for years, it's likely someone took them in during that time, though who knows for sure? It's not like Evie can tell Anne Twist what she's been doing for the past two years, and its unlikely she was on tour like her big brother (wouldn't that be quite a show). But Twist is happy to have her back, regardless of what she's been up to.
Congrats on your reunion, you two. And thanks for the example of why microchipping our beloved pets is so important.