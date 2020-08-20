Hanging bats filmed upside-down look like they're all partying in a Goth night club

Hanging bats filmed upside-down look like they're all partying in a Goth night club
via Reddit

Bats have gotten a really bad rap after the whole COVID-19 thing. But a video that's going viral on Reddit shows when you look at them from the way they see the world, they're actually pretty hip.

In the video shot by Das Kraftfuttermischwerk, a group of bats appear to awkwardly gyrate to music while strutting their stuff on a lighted floor. The jittery sway the bats have appears to mimic the vampiric dance moves you'd see at a Goth club.

Yes, Goths dance, they just do it a lot creepier than everyone else.


Things get a little scary the moment you notice that one of the bats is foaming at the mouth and another is flexing at the camera like somebody's 'bout to get their blood sucked. The buckets hanging in the video look a lot like fancy club lamps when they're seen upside-down.

The video is set to the eerie sounds of Russian Goth group Molchat Doma and their song "Ship (Boris Rizhiy)."


Hanging bats filmed upside-down look like a Goth nightclub www.youtube.com


videos
Disinformation campaigns are prevalent during crises. Here’s how you can protect yourself.

Lennon Cheng on Unsplash
With the COVID-19 Pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests nationwide, and the countdown to the 2020 Presidential election, there has been a flurry of online activity.

We're tweeting about these events, we're sharing news articles about them on Facebook, and we're uploading live videos as events happen during protests. These platforms are being used to communicate, to express outrage, to share what we're witnessing on the streets, to debate ideas, and to campaign for candidates.

This isn't new, of course. Social media has long been a way to get information out quickly.

"When the plane landed on the Hudson, that was one of the first events that was social media first," says Kate Starbird, associate professor in the Department of Human Centered Design and Engineering at the University of Washington. "The news went out via social media first because it was faster. People could actually see what was going on long before people could write a story about it or put it on the news."

Social media has also been lauded as a way for people to get information from a variety of perspectives — everybody can share what they see.

But, she adds, "the problem is that there is some inherent risk and vulnerabilities in getting things at that speed because speed can drive misinformation and mistakes." It's also incredibly difficult to know if all of these voices on social media are real. Some of those accounts might be deliberately trying to spread disinformation.

Disinformation spreads quickly during and after natural disasters, mass shootings, and other dangerous events.

Wade Austin Ellis on Unsplash

In fact, for more than a decade, Starbird has been researching how misinformation and disinformation spread online during these kinds of crises.

During a crisis, there's a lot of uncertainty and fear, so we start theorizing — or rumoring — on what to do and that rumoring can create misinformation. Then, political actors can either create additional misinformation or amplify existing rumors to spread false information for political reasons. "When there's fear and anxiety, we're acutely vulnerable to politicization, misinformation, and disinformation," she says.

For example, climate science denialists can use natural disasters — such as hurricanes or winter storms — to amplify false information that supports their cause.

