Pets

Good guy built a tiny house for one stray cat in his backyard. It quickly became a kitty village.

Everybody gets a house!

stray cat; stray cat house; stray cat village; rescue cats; cat distribution system
Representative Photo credit: Canva and Rumeysa Yilmaz|Pexels

Man builds tiny house for stray cat, suddenly has small village

Tiny houses are still a popular choice for people trying to downsize but tiny houses for cats are springing up in one man's backyard. Barna, thought he was doing a good deed for a stray cat that decided that he kinda liked hanging out in this human's backyard. The cat would show up but at first wouldn't eat the food set out for him, that didn't stop Barna.

The man continued to set food out for the cat. Taking note of the changing weather, Barna decided to take one of his hobbies and build the cat, now named Domino a cozy little house. Building things is a hobby for the man, so he made sure to equip Domino's tiny abode with a heating pad, light and camera.

Before too long the situation turned into a version of the famous children's book, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie. Another cat showed up, because of course Domino had a bestie but it didn't stop there.

Barna built a tiny two story condo for the two cats to hang out in while still keeping Domino's original tiny house. The backyard looks like it was made to host furry tenants in a makeshift cat community because more cats indeed showed up. Now the tuxedo cat has several neighbors to hang out with and thanks to Barna, none of the cats look like they're missing any meals.

"We have about four or five cats who will go in and sleep in the houses," Barna tells The Dodo. "One night one of the biggest storms of the year hit, I saw that two kittens actually took shelter in the house. That was one of the sweetest things ever."

Barna has cameras set up inside and outside of the itty bitty kitty community so he can keep an eye on his feline neighbors. The cats' landlord expresses that he feels gratification seeing his little houses be used by furry tenants. Having a group of cats around probably isn't too terrible for keeping pests away either so it's a win for all involved.


This article originally appeared on 5.13.24

Family

People applauded after Mark Wahlberg confronted the DJ at his daughter's dance party

Dad to the rescue.

via TheEllenShow / YouTube

Mark Wahlberg on "The Ellen Show."

Actor Mark Wahlberg recently attended a daddy-daughter dance with his 10-year-old, Grace. Sadly, Grace had no interest in seeing her father strutting his stuff on the dance floor.

"I didn't get one dance," Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I told her we were going to do the whole big circle and I was going to go off. And she said, 'Dad, if you embarrass me, I will never talk to you again.' But what she did do is she hung out with me."

No matter who your dad is, especially if you're a 10-year-old-girl, you have zero desire to see him dance in front of your friends.

But the parents at the dance probably would have had a blast seeing Wahlberg bust out some of his old-school '90s Marky Mark moves.

However, Wahlberg couldn't help but leave his mark on the music being played at the dance.

Let's not forget, he didn't get famous for his acting but for showing off his abs in the "Good Vibrations" video.

Being that Wahlberg's time as a pop star was three decades ago, he couldn't believe it when he heard the music being played at the dance.

"[Grace] sat there on the edge of the stage, by the DJ. And then I'm sitting there with one other dad and I'm like, 'This is not an edited version of this song. There are explicit lyrics being played at a school dance for girls and I'm like no good,'" he said.

"I told the DJ and he's like, 'Oh, I thought it was.' I said, 'What are you doing?' I'm hearing F-bombs and this and that's not okay," Wahlberg said.

He's right. There's no place for music with explicit lyrics at a dance for 10-year-old children.

Wahlberg says the DJ didn't know he wasn't playing the edited version, but it's probably more likely that he didn't even realize the song was a problem. Pop music these days is filled with a numbing amount of violent and misogynistic lyrics.

A recent study from the University of Missouri found that nearly one-third of pop songs contain lyrics that degrade or demean women by portraying them as submissive or sexually objectified.

Currently, three of the top five songs on the Billboard Top 40 contain the word "bitch." One of them is sung in Korean.

It's odd that Americans have become more sensitive to misogyny in pop culture in films, television, and comedy, but still have a huge cultural blind-spot when it comes to music.

That's not a good thing, especially when pop music is marketed to teenagers.

"We know that music has a strong impact on young people and how they view their role in society," said Cynthia Frisby, a professor in the Missouri School of Journalism.

"Unlike rap or hip-hop, pop music tends to have a bubbly, uplifting sound that is meant to draw listeners in," Frisby continued. "But that can be problematic if the lyrics beneath the sound are promoting violence and misogynistic behavior."

Let's face it, pop stars are role models. Their examples show young people what to wear and how to behave. That's not to say that kids will blindly follow someone just because they like their music. But it has an undeniable effect.

Wahlberg, and any parent who monitors what their kids are listening to, deserve credit for protecting the minds and hearts of their kids.

Frisby has some great advice for parents concerned about negative imagery in pop music.

"Ask your daughters and sons what songs they like to listen to and have conversations about how the songs might impact their identity," Frisby said.

"For example, many songs might make young girls feel like they have to look and act provocative in order to get a boy to like them, when that isn't necessarily the case. If children and teens understand that what they are hearing isn't healthy behavior, then they might be more likely to challenge what they hear on the radio."

This article originally appeared on 03.03.20

Joy

Mom attempts impossible Olympic gymnastics routine in her kitchen so you don't have to

“Midsize moms can do it, too ... maybe ... sort of.”

@breanneaallarie/Instagram

Someone give her a gold medal.

How many of us watch the Olympics and suddenly become inspired to attempt some of those amazing feats ourselves? Of course, we talk ourselves out of it. After all, leave it to the pros, right? But a part of us still thinks…wouldn’t it be fun to just try?

One mom decided to abandon inhibition and follow those urges, setting up her own gymnastics stadium (i.e. a kid’s mat on the floor of her kitchen) to channel her inner Simone Biles.

In a now-viral video posted to her Instagram, we see Breanne Allarie wearing a swimsuit as a leotard as she switch leaps, handstands and even attempts the Shushunova—which ends up looking like a glorious belly flop.

In an interview with Today, Allarie revealed that she in fact does have a gymnastics background, and at one time wanted to compete in the Olympics. But life—and injuries—changed those plans a bit, though she did end up dancing professionally on cruise ships.

So when she says “I feel like I could do a backflip” in the video, there’s merit! But with her husband’s protest, she played it safe.

Still, people were totally impressed by the tricks she did manage to pull off, and charmed by her enthusiasm.

“10’s across the board,” one person wrote, while another quipped, “The whispered ‘nailed it’ 😆 So good!”

Many former athletes reached out to thank Allarie for essentially living out the dream that still remains in part of their hearts.

As one person put it, “All of us former athletes out here pulling muscles and throwing tricks to prove we still got it — when in fact, we don’t fully still got it.”

Allarie told Today, with her signature sense of humor, that she wants to show that world that “midsize moms can do it, too ... maybe ... sort of." Although she would also like everyone to know that Olympians “make it look so much easier than it is.”

And perhaps the biggest takeaway of all was the amount of joy she felt, which was palpable. May it be your official permission slip to do something just for the fun of it, regardless of whether or not you’d win a gold medal.

We know that trying new things, even if we won’t be the best at it, is important for our well being in multiple ways. And yet, it’s so easy to talk ourselves out of it and remain in the comfort zone of longing for more.

So take a page from Allarie’s book. Do the thing. Have fun. And be sure to give yourself a pat on the back when it’s done.

Pop Culture

Millennials bond over the weird no phone 'money rule' that sets their generation apart

Folks under 30 will never understand.

@jennielongdon/TikTok, Photo credit: Canva

It might not be hip, but it makes sense!

Online shopping is an integral part of adult life no matter what age group you fall into. But apparently there’s one digital spending habit that didn’t make it to Gen Z.

UK-based radio host Jennie Longdon recently went viral for sharing how—despite being able to do virtually everything from our phones—folks over the age of 30 can’t seem to part with using their laptops for “big purchases.”

“Takeaway , clothes, shoes within reason, yeah,” she says in a clip posted to her TikTok. “But…a plane ticket? That’s a laptop job!”

Longdon continues to feign disgust as she imagines big purchases being made from the phone, as these items obviously require the larger screen. It’s just something that a millennial brain cannot get behind. “We cannot make a big or significant purchase on the phone. You can't browse properly."

“Bigger screens for the big things please,” her video caption reads.

@jennielongdon Bigger screen for the big things please. #millennial #millennialsoftiktok #millenialmum #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - Jennie Longdon

But there may be some sound reasoning behind this seemingly outdated logic. According to Fluid Commerce, the average desktop provides “over 3 times as much information” as a smartphone screen, allowing for more research. Laptops might not offer quite as much information as a desktop, but they certainly offer more than a phone, and it’s just good common sense to want as much information as possible before making an investment.

Either way, most millennials seem willing to die on this hill.

“Big purchases on the computer because I don’t trust mobile apps to show me everything I need to know,” one wrote in the comments.

“Big purchase requires the big internet,” added another.

A third said, "I will literally look at the information on my phone, then go get my laptop to go to the same site to book it.”

A few even shared horror stories of trying things the newfangled way and it backfiring immediately.

“I lived dangerously the other day and booked a hotel room on my phone and it tools ages buffering at the confirmation screen and I was fuming and knew I should’ve done it on my laptop,” one person lamented.

Another wrote, "I booked a mini break on my phone once and I accidentally refreshed the page with my thumb midway through booking.”

Still, there are some millennials who are on board with the phones-only approach.

"I booked flights, accommodation, and extracurriculars for four people on my phone recently,” one person wrote. "I was so proud."

Another said, "I'm a millennial and I just booked my Vegas hotel and flights on the phone. It's.....fine....."

Lastly—kudos to this commenter, who truly got to the root of this issue by saying:

“We grew up in an age when mobile websites were terrible and we’ve never forgotten it.”

That really hits the nail on the head, doesn’t it? Some scars just never truly heal.


This article originally appeared on 5.13.24

Joy

Gen X finds itself floored by Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav becoming beloved Olympic mascots

No one would have predicted this in the 90s.

Photo credit: Toglenn (left), Audrhi (right), @Johngcole/X

Two bad boys of rap and hip-hop are now beloved uncles at the Olympics.

If you were to go back to 1993 and tell a teen or young adult that Snoop Dogg would one day be a beloved commentator for the Olympics, proudly carrying the Olympic torch, adored by young and old alike, they'd look at you like you'd lost your mind.

And Public Enemy co-founder Flavor Flav hanging out with the women's Olympic water polo team, which he swooped in like a superhero to fund and hype? Say what now?

How did these two go from gangsta rap and hardcore hip-hop bad boys, with arrest records for charges ranging from drug possession to murder, to a wholesome part of everyone's favorite international sports competition? Are we actually living in the upside down?

Gen X in particular is reeling from the surreality of it all. It's delightful, don't get me wrong, but it's…weird. Older folks and youngsters may not fully understand who Snoop and Flav were in the 90s, and they definitely weren't immersed in youth culture of that time. But these guys were famously rebels of the highest degree and criminals by definition. The last word most people would use to describe them would be "wholesome," and yet here we are.

Snoop Dogg is one of the official hosts of the Olympics and has been crushing it with his uniquely hilarious and endearing commentary. He even hopped into a pool to let Michael Phelps teach him to swim like an Olympian, for goodness sake. And not only has Flavor Flav been all in on water polo, but he's also met First Lady Jill Biden in the aquatic center with a joyful hug and played the piano for the U.S. Ambassador to France in Paris—and that's just so far.

So many of us are incredulous at these developments:

"Look I don't know how we got here but in the year 2024 the two most wholesome people on the television are Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav."

"If you're younger than maybe thirty years old, it's probably impossible to fully explain to you how surreal it is to see Snoop be the star of the NBC Olympics opening ceremony broadcast."

"Imagine going back to 1992 when 'Nothin’ but a ‘G Thang’' dropped and telling people that in 30 years Snoop would be the one celebrity Americans generally agree they like."

"I would love to go back 20 years and see the reaction of people when I tell them that Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav have become warm and fuzzy mainstream personalities."

"Has there ever been a bigger career 180 than Snoop Dogg going from the drive-by murder of a rival gang member in 1993 to being America's Fun Uncle, the guy you call when you need a co-host for Martha Stewart or a kid's choice award presenter?"

"Snoop Dogg at the Olympics in Paris cheering on the American swimmers. Flavor Flav in Paris sponsoring the USA Women’s water polo team. I don’t know what the what is going but 18-year old me thinks this totally awesome."

However people might feel about Snoop and Flav's unsavory pasts, they appear to have redeemed themselves in the public eye. There's something so loveable about them both, with their infectious enthusiasm for the Olympic Games, the way they seem to get along with everyone they encounter and the genuine joy the exude as they talk about the sports they enjoy and athletes they admire. It's all just so…wholesome. There's really no other word for it. We love it. And we're weirded out by it.

What a time to be alive.

Pop Culture

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 14 best pieces of advice he's sharing for his 77th birthday

He shared ‘77 Lessons at 77’ with his ‘Pump Club’ newsletter group.

via Arnold Schwarzenegger/WikimediaCommons

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Brazil.

There are few more remarkable examples of someone achieving the American Dream than Arnold Schwarzenegger. He had a humble upbringing in Austria, where his family struggled to make ends meet. Still, after enjoying the opportunity in America, he became a 7-time Mr. Universe, the biggest action star of the ‘80s and ‘90s and the 2-time Governor of California.

Even though Schwarzenegger is known for being a larger-than-life movie star who never had a problem flaunting his ego, he’s also a generous man who’s always spoken about the importance of giving back. He attributes much of his success to being helped by others.

“The whole concept of the self‑made man or woman is a myth,” he said in a commencement speech at the University of Houston in May 2017. “The reason why I want you to understand that is because as soon as you understand that you are here because of a lot of help, then you also understand that now is time to help others.”

July 30th was Schwarzenegger's 77th birthday, so he shared some of the wisdom he’s accumulated over the years with members of “Arnold’s Pump Club,” a daily newsletter by him and his team about nutrition, fitness and wellness. Schwarzenegger calls the club the “positive corner of the internet."

“No matter where you are in life, negativity and jealousy won’t help you get to a better place. I put together these 77 lessons from my 77 years to help you learn and dream a little more, and offer suggestions that will support you in living a better life,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the book’s intro.

Here are 14 of the most inspiring pieces of advice Schwarzenegger shared in his 77 Lessons at 77 e-book. You can download the whole book here.

1. Everything starts with vision

You have to see it before you can achieve it. You will never regret the time you spend to develop a very clear vision. When I say clear, I mean so clear that it plays in your mind like a movie. Before I stepped on a bodybuilding stage, I saw myself standing on the podium holding the trophy. It was like a memory — one that just hadn’t happened yet.

5. Decide who — not what — you want to be

Make your vision a part of your identity. Don’t say, “I want to be fit.” Say, “I want to be the type of person who can keep up with my kids and grandkids,” or “I want to be the person who everyone looks at on the beach.”

9. None of us make it alone

I am not a self-made man, even though I came to America without any money. Claiming I made it on my own would mean disrespecting my parents, the mentors and early coaches, the training

partners and friends like Franco, and every single person who reached out and gave me a hand when I needed it. No matter who you are, someone helped you or laid the groundwork for you along the way. Once you accept that, you can see the tremendous responsibility that comes with it. You have a duty to help the next generation.



12. Reps, reps, reps

You might think you only do reps in the gym, but repetitions are the key to life. Whether you want to improve at speaking in public or reading books or just eating better, you will need to do reps. Whatever you work at, it becomes easier and less uncomfortable with every rep you do.

25. Your mind can be your greatest enemy

It can be your biggest naysayer. Learning to overcome yourself is much more important than learning to overcome anyone else. Your mind will seek comfort. It will ask why you don’t just stay in bed, under the covers, when you wake up before the sun to train or to work. It will tell you that you might fail, so why even try? You need to learn to shut it off.

26. There are times for thinking, and there are times to be a machine

I start every day like a machine. Everything is on automatic pilot. I wake up, I make coffee, I feed all of my animals, then I drink my coffee, get on my bike, and ride to the gym to train. I don’t turn my brain on until I’ve biked to breakfast after the gym.

39. Sometimes, nothing f*ckin’ matters

There are other times that my team makes fun of me because I am so relaxed. We will come to someone else’s event where I’m supposed to speak, and they’ll tell me they’re sorry, but we don’t know when I’ll be on stage. I say, “It doesn’t f*ckin matter.” Because it doesn’t. We don’t have control. Trying to control something we can’t will only make all of us stressed out, and that won’t help anybody.



43. Don’t let perfect be the enemy of progress

I know a lot of people who will start a workout plan that’s supposed to be every other day, and then as soon as something comes up and they miss a day, they give up. You’re never going to be perfect. None of us are. Just accept it. Progress is about moving forward. So you can only do two workout days this week instead of three? That’s still progress compared to zero workouts. Just keep moving forward.

49. Sell, sell, sell

No matter what you do in life, you need to learn to sell. Whether you have a product or whether you are the product, we all have to sell something. Become comfortable with selling.

58. Develop a sense of humor

People love to laugh. They like being around funny people. You might think you’re either funny or you’re not. That’s not true. Like everything, you can get better with reps. When I wanted to get into Hollywood, I became friends with a very famous comedian, Milton Berle. I asked him to help me with comedy. Milton would write jokes for me, and then he would critique my timing. (He wasn’t very gentle about it, I remember a few, “Schwarzenegger, you Nazi, you fucked it up!”) The more I practiced, by getting in a joke in every TV appearance, the better I became.



62. If you ever feel stuck, pick three small things you can focus on

Make them so small it’s impossible for you to fail. If your goals are to learn a new language, get in shape, and read more, write all three things on a notecard, and write “5 minutes a day.” When you wake up, do 5 minutes of reading, 5 minutes of pushups and squats, and 5 minutes of language practice before you brush your teeth. Make a tally for each habit on the notecard, and keep it on your nightstand. No matter what, you get that tally every day. Even if you’re about to climb into bed and you realize you didn’t do all three things, you do it and then go to sleep.

68. Find joy, not happiness

I think one of the nicest things anybody ever said about me came from Jim Lorimer. He said, “If I needed one word to describe Arnold, it’s ‘joy.’ When he’s working, there is joy, when he’s with his friends, there is joy, when he’s with his family, there is joy. I’ve never seen someone have joy in everything they do.” Now, I believe joy is different than happiness. Joy is deeper. People chase happiness, but I think they should chase joy. Happiness is fleeting. You can feel joy when you’re struggling. You can feel joy when you’re grieving the loss of a dear friend. Joy, to me, is having a sense of purpose. It’s what gives meaning to life.

70. The world isn’t as broken as your phone makes it seem

Read your social media feed. Now imagine going to a gym, or a bar, or church, and hearing

people talk like that. You’d say, “It’s enough already — stop fucking whining.” But that’s normal on social media! Get out there in the real world as often as you can. Talk to real people, not avatars. You will not find joy on social media.

76. Leave the world better than you found it

That’s it. If every one of us tries to live up to that simple rule, imagine the world we’ll leave to our grandkids.

