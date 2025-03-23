Gen Z manager shares the time-off requests she's rejected, and people are here for it
This is a refreshing approach to leadership.
What does it take to be a good boss? You can answer this a bajillion different ways—being a clear communicator, earning employee trust, providing constructive feedback, and fostering a positive and supportive work environment while also being open to feedback and recognizing your team's contributions—but really, it all seems to stem from respecting your employees as fellow human beings.
And part of that means acknowledging that these employees have lives that are, frankly, more important to them than the job, and not penalizing them for it. One manager, and Gen Zer no less, seems to fully understand this basic principle, and folks are applauding her for it.
Elizabeth Beggs, who manages a five-person team for a packaging distribution company in Virginia, recently made a TikTok sharing which time-off requests she “rejects.”You’ll see why “rejects” is in quotes shortly.
One example: when a female rep notified Beggs that she was likely having a miscarriage. After the team member asked how she can file for time off to see to the issue, Beggs immediately responded, “Girl, go to the doctor! We’re not submitting time off for that!”
In Beggs’ mind, PTO is for “vacation,” not medical emergencies. What a concept.
Edited to clarify- 1. My team is all salary. 2. These examples are not all recent or from my current position. 3. My team works hard and hits thier KPIs above and beyond. Time off is meant to recharge and be used how you need it, not to handle life changing events #mangers #corporate #genzmanagers #sales #vetstocorporate #veterans
Beggs went on to explain a couple more situations, like when a parent who was “up all night” with a sick kid. And her last one wasn’t even negative—she had an employee who wanted to work a half-day to do something nice for their anniversary.
“Seriously, if any of these triggered anyone, then you need to evaluate how you run your team as a manager,” she concluded.
By and large, the response to Beggs’ management style has been overwhelmingly positive, and people seem to find it completely refreshing.
“You are not a manager, you’re a LEADER,” one person wrote.
Everything you do should be to better your team, not to make your life easier #leadership #ownership #corporatelife #veteran #military
Another said,“The better you treat your employees, the more loyal they will be and the better work they will put out. Most people do not understand how management works.”
A few noted how this attitude seems to be more present among younger leaders.
One person commented, "millennial manager here. My team members are human first, employees second. Like just go do what you want but get the work done too.”
Another joked that “Boomer managers could NEVER.”
Beggs would later clarify this doesn’t mean she doesn't have clear productivity expectations for her team (who work on salary). Perhaps if she had a team member not making their KPIs (key performance indicator), there would be an additional conversation surrounding time off, but there is still an inherent respect as a fellow human being. Which, to her, means treating bona fide time- off as a way to “recharge and be used how you need it, not to handle life changing events.”
If you're planning does not account for people being human- it's bad planning #genzleaders #armyvet #militaryvet #genz #corporatelife #corporate #manager #timeoff
Younger generations might get labeled “lazy” or “entitled,” but they are also the ones fighting to change the status quo, so that we all may be treated less like cogs in the machine, and more like actual human beings. Its leaders like Beggs who show that operating in new ways doesn't compromise productivity, and in fact enhances it. We might not be able to change the global standard overnight, but we certainly aren’t going to get to a better place without leaders who choose to serve their community rather than a bottom line.