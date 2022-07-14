+
Health

Foodie exposes the five ways that 'sandwich' and 'traditional' bread are completely different

They're not even stocked in the same aisle.

making bread, bread recipes, bread ingredients
via Adam Ragusea/YouTube

Food educator Adam Ragusea talks about bread.

Have you ever noticed that there are two different bread sections in the grocery store? There's the aisle where you get loaves of sliced bread next to the hamburger buns and there's the bakery section where you get traditional crusty bread.

So why are both types of bread separated?

Adam Ragusea answers the question in a compelling video that has more than 2.2 million views on YouTube. Ragusea is a popular YouTuber who makes videos about recipes, food science and culinary culture. His channel has nearly 2 million subscribers

In the video, he breaks down the five things that distinguish these two types of bread. One of the main reasons they are made differently is because sandwich bread has to last a lot longer than the traditional bread you find in the bakery aisle.

Here are the five ways they are very different.

1. Added sugar and fat

Sandwich bread has additional butter and fat so that it doesn't mold as quickly.

2. Bread yeast

Sandwich bread manufacturers want to make the product quickly, so it has yeast accelerators to speed up the fermentation process.

3. Hard mix

Sandwich bread is made in aggressive mixers that allow more oxygen to enter the dough, which makes it rise faster. However, this reduces the amount of flavor in the bread so it’s not as tasty as traditional bread.

4. Dough helpers

Sandwich bread contains dough conditioners and improvers, a broad category of ingredients that inhibit mold, soften the bread and preserve it so it's edible for at least a week.

5. The bake

Sandwich bread is baked in a pan at a lower temperature than a traditional loaf, giving it a cakey texture.

food
