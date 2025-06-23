Embarrassed employee leaves work after a panic attack. Their boss's response was perfect.
"People may have lied to you."
Imagine being someone who suffers from depression and anxiety, and having to leave work because you had a panic attack. On top of the incredible suffering that comes with a panic attack, you have to return to work and confront the fact that you had to leave your job because of mental distress.
Panic attacks can have a range of psychological and physical symptoms, including trembling, shortness of breath, dizziness or nausea, a racing heart, and feelings of impending doom. So, it's understandable that someone would have to leave their job if they were experiencing one. Of course, there should be no shame in suffering a panic attack, but far too many people are looking to judge those who suffer from them and those who suffer often feel shame and embarrassment when they happen. That’s why the following story is so beautiful.
A person on Reddit shared an incredibly kind note that their partner received from their boss after leaving work due to a panic attack. “My partner, who has major anxiety and depressive disorders, had a panic attack at work last week, was super embarrassed, and had to leave early. They got this card from their boss a few days later,” they wrote on the MadeMeSmile forum. “It made me cry a little, honestly. I'm so thankful that they have such an understanding employer.”
They also shared a picture of the card.
Here’s what the card said:
Dear [redacted],
Thank you for being you. Thank you for sharing your art, your kindness, your joy & your light with everyone you interact with.
I wanted to remind you of your incredible strength. You show up, you do your best every day & it shows. You are appreciated by so many people. I see you [deleted] and I know the world can seem like a chaotic & scary place but keep remembering who you are! People may have lied to you & you may have believed them when they told you these lies — but the truth is you are STRONG. You are beautiful. You are POWERFUL. You are WORTHY. You are kind, smart, funny, focused, hardworking, incredibly talented & a light in this world. Don't let anyone make you forget. The world needs what you have to offer.
Love,
[Redacted]
Commenters on Reddit thought the card was incredible and that the world would be a better place if everyone had a boss as compassionate as this.
"That is a great boss with strong, empathetic leadership skills," the most popular commenter wrote. "My boss is like this, and it’s why my loyalty is to her and not the owner of the company I work for. True leadership at its best!" another added.
The card was so incredible because, in a professional setting, people aren’t usually required to go out of their way to express such heartfelt emotions. This boss going out of her way to let their struggling employee know that they were worthy and that they showed strength in the face of their incredible anxiety was a show of encouraging leadership and kindness. This had to be incredibly empowering for someone who felt ashamed of having to leave work because of their mental health. When they came back to their job, instead of being called out for having mental health problems, they were singled out for being “strong,” “powerful,” and “worthy.”