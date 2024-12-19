3 dudes teach their friend a hilariously harsh lesson about being a gentleman on a date
We love dudes being bros.
Who says chivalry is dead? Times have changed and gender roles have evolved, in many ways for the better. But there's still something appealing about some aspects of old-fashioned chivalry and manners. Holding the door, pulling out a chair, buying flowers.
In fact, kindness and respectfulness are top traits women have been shown to value in long-term partners. So it's safe to say that if guys aren't displaying these virtues on the first date, there might not be a second one.
There's been an overwhelming amount of discourse about whether or not younger generations of men know anything about chivalry. Are they not being taught? Not observing it in their fathers? Not holding each other accountable for acting like jerks? Maybe all of the above!
One group of guys, at least, is out to prove that no, chivalry is not completely dead, and Gen Z men are not as hopeless as we think. In a recent viral video, the guys of FamousBachelors take a friend to task when he wonders why a girl hasn't texted him after their first date.
famousbachelors/YouTube
"You didn't walk her to her car?" one asks the friend in question.
"Walking to the car, that's not a big deal right?" he responds.
"That's what went wrong! That's why she didn't text you back!"
The friend goes on to explain that it was cold and dark and her car was far away in the other direction from his, so he didn't feel like he wanted to walk her. And that's when his friends lose it.
"THAT'S WHY YOU NEEDED TO WALK HER TO THE CAR!" they all scream.
"It doesn't matter if your car is on the other side of the Sahara desert, you walk her to her car!" one shouts. "Especially at night!" another adds.
The debate is hilarious and as wholesome as it gets — the dudes get really worked up at their friend's obliviousness and are beside themselves that he would make such a basic miscalculation. Watch it for yourself here:
@famousbachelors
Date gone wrong 🤦♂️
The clip went mega viral with over 15 million views and thousands of comments.
Commenters were overjoyed with what has to be the most heartwarming and wholesome date recap you'll ever see:
"At least he’s in the right friend group," one said.
"The one guy 'he’s saying he’s not interested'… YES! That’s what the lack of consideration shows," observed another.
And a few more noteworthy responses poured in:
"We’re hoping to get to our car safely. He’s hoping to get to his car 40 seconds earlier."
"I love these guys holding him accountable but DUDE, I walk my FRIENDS to their car, that's the STANDARD for EVERYONE."
Role models for positive masculinity are few and far between. That means it's up to guy friends to hold each other to a higher standard.
Let's be honest, the most visible men that young guys are looking up to these days are hardly bastions of chivalry and manners. Until that changes, men have to start holding each other accountable.
That can take on a more serious tone, like calling out misogyny, sexist jokes, and harassment when we see it in our everyday lives.
It can also mean playfully challenging our friends to just do better, like the FamousBachelor boys do: "Dude, have some manners!'"
Turns out that being a half-decent guy is actually not that hard, but even still, we all mess it up sometimes. Having a good group of dudes around you to let you know (in hilarious fashion, ideally) when you've dropped the ball is something we all need.