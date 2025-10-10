English is notoriously hard to learn, but contronyms may be trickiest words of all
What do you mean the same exact word can have two completely opposite meanings?
The English language has so many words and grammar rules that make it unique. Growing up taking English classes, kids are taught the basics like synonyms (words with the same or similar meaning), antonyms (words with opposite meanings), and idioms (a phrase or expression whose meaning cannot be deduced from the literal meaning of its words).
But there is another grammar term to describe words and their meaning that you might have missed during your school years: contronyms. As defined by Merriam Webster, a contronym is "is a word that is its own opposite—like 'fast', which can describe both quick movement, and lack of movement."
Contronyms are referred to as 'Janus words' after the Roman God Janus who is depicted with a double faced head, notes Britannica—a fitting symbol for contronyms that have double and opposite meanings within one singular word.
@iamthatenglishteacher
Have you ever heard of contronym? They’re words that contradict themselves depending on context or form! I introduced my students to this fascinating concept by listing words like ‘fine’ (meaning both ‘good’ and ‘a penalty’) and ‘backup’ (as one word vs. two words). My students guessed terms like #synonym, #antonym, and #homonym but were shocked to discover a new category: contradicts! Watch to learn more about this mind-blowing language quirk and see how I made this lesson fun and engaging for my class! #contranym #FunWithWords #GrammarLesson #grammar #LanguageLearning #Antonym #MiddleSchoolTeacher #ESLLesson #WordPlay #EnglishTeacher #CreativeTeaching #ViralLesson #WordOfTheDay #English #HomonymVsAntonym #GrammarFun #TeachersOfTikTok #EducationalContent
Contronyms are words that have "developed contradictory meanings," and continue to make English a complex and mind-blowing language to speak and learn. As one person noted in an Reddit subforum r/words,, "And this is what makes English as a second language so challenging. That, and idioms."
These are 26 contronyms you should know for your next grammar challenge or discussion.
Dust
Dust: To sprinkle fine particles
Dust: To remove fine particles
Model
Model: An excellent example
Model: A copy
Buckle
Buckle: To fasten something with a buckle
Buckle: To collapse from pressure
Puzzle
Puzzle: A problem
Puzzle: Trying to solve a problem
Trip
Trip: To go to a place
Trip: To stumble or fall
Lease
Lease: To rent a property
Lease: To make property available for rent
Handicap
Handicap: An advantage provided to ensure equality
Handicap: A disadvantage that prevents equal treatment
Overlook
Overlook: To supervise
Overlook: To neglect
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Clip
Clip: To attach something with a clip
Clip: To remove something
Strike
Strike: To hit
Strike: To miss hitting something
Garnish
Garnish: to enhance (as in food)
Garnish: to reduce (as in wages)
Wind up
Wind up: To come to a conclusion
Wind up: To start something
Cleave
Cleave: To split
Cleave: To adhere
Bolt
Bolt: To secure something using a bolt
Bolt: To run away
Trim
Trim: To decorate
Trim: To take off excess
Rent
Rent: To pay for the use of something
Rent: To accept payment for the use of something
Fine
Fine: Of excellent quality
Fine: Acceptable or good enough
Bill
Bill: Money
Bill: An invoice for payment
Sanction
Sanction: To approve
Sanction: To boycott
Custom
Custom: A common practice
Custom: A special treatment
Fast
Fast: Secured in one place
Fast: Moving quickly
Weather
Weather: To withstand
Weather: To slowly deteriorate
Rock
Rock: A shaking or unsettling movement
Rock: Something that projects strength and serenity
Out
Out: Visible, as with stars showing in the sky
Out: Invisible, in reference to lights
Left
Left: The state of having departed
Left: What remains after something or someone is removed
First degree
First degree: Most severe in the case of a murder charge
First degree: Least severe in reference to a burn