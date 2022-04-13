Joy

A bunch of dads bust out their best moves in their own cheerleading competition

These dad have spirit, yes they do!

cheer dad competition tiktok
TikTok

Give me a D-A-D.

Some dads really know how to bring it on.

Especially the Utah dads who took part in the first ever Cedar High School “Cheer Dad Jump Off Competition.”

After seeing the way they supported their daughters from the sidelines, Coach Danielle Lasson and her assistant coach decided to put these fathers in the spotlight and get them even more involved. What better way then with their very own cheerleading competition?

When the big day came, the “cheer dads” were more than ready to strut their stuff—showing off impressive herkies and toe touches (even a cartwheel throw into the mix) plus re-creating a choreographed routine.

Some even came dressed to impress: cheerleading skirts, pom poms, the whole nine yards. After all, any lack of skill can be compensated with the right amount of flair.

The idea turned out to be not just entertaining, but a special father-daughter bonding moment.

Lasson told USA Today, “It was so fun hearing about the girls getting their dads ready for the competition, and some even taught them all the techniques and motions to do a proper jump.”

In another interview with Good Morning America, she added, “To hear teenage girls be excited to spend time with their dads was really cool for us.”

And though only one champion took home first prize (congrats Vaughn Cottam, that cartwheel served you well!), they are all winning the internet with their wholesome and hilarious video.

You can check it out below, complete with “Disney style fanfare music” that really adds a special touch.

@cedarcheer Cedar High’s first annual Cheer Dad Jump Off! The competition was sure fierce! #fyp #cheer #cheerdads #cheerleaders ♬ Disney-style fanfare-style BGM - harryfaoki

Yep, these dads brought their A-game. And we love them for it.

cheer dad competition
autism
