+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Thousands of people are sharing the celebrity they want to be president. Here are the top 15.

"It's 2024, and the U.S. has elected a random celebrity as president, who do you want it to be?"

celebrity president, 2024 election, celebrity politicians
via Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons and Wikimedia Commons.

Keanu Reeves, Dolly Parton and Morgan Freeman.

Throughout the years there have been some notable celebrities who have changed careers to become politicians. The most notable is Ronald Reagan, who went from a ‘50s B-list actor to governor of California (1967 to 1975) and then President of the United States (1981 to 1989).

There was also Donald Trump who went from the host of “Celebrity Apprentice” to becoming a one-term president (2017 to 2021) and action star Arnold Schwarzenegger who served as Governor of California from (2003 to 2011).

Former actor and “Saturday Night Live” writer Al Franken was a Senator in Minnesota from 2009 to 2018 until he stepped down amidst allegations of misconduct.

Although the Trump presidency was controversial, to say the least, there is still an appetite out there for having people from outside the world of politics hold office. A Reddit user by the name @Alarming_Research936 proved it when he asked the online forum, “It's 2024, and the U.S. has elected a random celebrity as president, who do you want it to be?” and they received over 7,000 responses.

Last year, Upworthy covered a similar question posed to Reddit, “You get to add another American to Mt. Rushmore but it can’t be a president. Who do you choose?” and there were two people who made both lists. Can you figure out who they are?

Below, I’ve ranked the top 15 vote-getters to determine which celebrity Americans want most in the Oval Office. To determine each celebrity’s position, I looked at the number of upvotes each suggestion received and then ranked them. It’s not the most scientific way of doing things but it gives us a pretty good idea about who people think should be in the White House.

Here are the top 15 celebrities that Americans want to be president.

1.

"Jon Stewart. He would hate every second of it, which would make him great." — @Earthiness

@ThePhiff added:

"Absolutely the best choice. His takedown of 'Crossfire' should be required viewing for anyone watching cable news on any regular basis."

2.

"Dolly Parton." — @Nawositol

@Smarterthantheaverag added:

"Yeah, but she would only work....9 to 5."

3.

"Weird Al Yankovic, the world could use some comedy." — @Ginger-Beefcake

4.

"Morgan Freeman every press conference would be like listening to god." — @canuckstopthecup1

5.

"Keanu." — @liveluaghween

6.

"Danny Devito." — @LittleSoftTail

@Stuey_7787 added:

"The gang moves into the White House would be a pretty good episode."

7.

"Steve Buscemi." — @itsmeDreadShock

@lordph8 added:

"Love to see the presidential address. 'Hello fellow citizens.'"

8.

"LeVar Burton." — @Donkey25000

9.

"Terry Crews." — @KnottShore

@ObelixSmiterOfRomans added:

"Long live President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Camacho".

10.

"Paul Rudd." — @amilares

11.

"Samual L. MotherF**king Jackson." — Flashy-Ad-8327

12.

"Jeff Goldblum." - @DollarStoreCrush

@Taramonia added:

"Democracy, uh, finds a way."

13.

"Nick Offerman." — @eric_ts

@TheDadThatGrills added:

"A president that is as deeply passionate about both conservation and the arts would be a dream."

via GIPHY

14.

"Danny Trejo. Sponsored by Trejo Tacos." — @Zachattack_horror

@JDCU added:

"That's PRESIDENT Machete, please."

15.

"Triumph the Insult Dog." — @haltline

@joetebbie added:

“One nation under God… for me to poop on!”

From Your Site Articles
politics
popular

Gen X advice for Gen Z: Woman shares the things she wishes 'somebody told me in my twenties’

'You date people you think you deserve. You deserve better.'

via MelodyNoteVintage/TikTok

Gen Xer shares some timeless advice for Gen Z.

Meghan Smith is the owner of Melody Note Vintage store in the eternally hip town of Palm Springs, California, and her old-school Gen X advice has really connected with younger people on TikTok.

In a video posted in December 2022, she shares the advice she wishes that “somebody told me in my twenties” and it has received more than 13 million views. Smith says that she gave the same advice to her partner's two daughters when they reached their twenties.

The video is hashtagged #GenX advice for #GenZ and late #millennials. Sorry older millennials, you’re too old to receive these pearls of wisdom.

Keep ReadingShow less
advice
Joy

Flight attendant sits on the floor the entire flight to comfort distressed passenger

“He explained every sound and bump”

Photo by Robert Penaloza on Unsplash

Flight attendant sits on floor the entire flight

Not everyone enjoys flying. The level of non-enjoyment can range from mild discomfort to full blown Aerophobia, which is defined as an extreme fear of flying. While flying is the quickest way to get to far away destinations, for some people being that far off the ground is terrifying and they'd rather take their chances on the ground.

A passenger flying from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina to JFK International Airport in New York confronted that fear while flying with Delta. The woman, who is currently still unidentified expressed that she was nervous to fly according to Molly Simonson Lee, a passenger seated behind the woman who witnessed the encounter. Tight spaces don't make for much privacy, but in this case, the world is better for knowing this took place.

According to Lee, who posted about the exchange on Facebook, the Delta flight attendant, Floyd Dean-Shannon, took his time to give the nervous traveler his undivided attention.

Keep ReadingShow less
delta
Joy

Thousands of women share image of Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh with a powerful message

'De-condition and unlearn what you’ve been wired to think: that women are your competition.'

Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons, Georges Biard/Wikimedia Commons

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrating Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes win was an empowering moment for all women.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards was an incredible night for Michelle Yeoh. The 60-year-old actress had waited 40 years to play the lead in a Hollywood film, and winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy for her starring role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" was a dream come true.

Yeoh's moment in the spotlight made headlines that night as her award speech went viral. But following the ceremony, another moment went viral—the split second Yeoh's name was called as the winner and the reaction of her co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis herself had been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the film but didn't win. (That award went to Angela Bassett in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.") But whatever disappointment Curtis may have felt about not winning her own award did not diminish her response to Yeoh's win, which was immediate, intense and immensely joyful.

Keep ReadingShow less
hype women
Pop Culture

People rally behind Christina Applegate after troll accuses her of 'bad' plastic surgery

Sometimes the response is more important than what was said.

wikicommons

Internet rallies behind Christina Applegate after troll comment.

In the age of the internet, most people have run into their fair share of internet trolls. You know, the people that just look for a reason to say something mean for no real reason at all. It's also pretty safe to assume that celebrities see more trolls looking to hurt their feelings than the average person.

Recently, Christina Applegate had a run-in with a commenter who decided the actress needed to know she didn't care for her face. The comment was left under an article about Applegate attending her first red carpet event since she announced her diagnosis of MS in August 2021. The "Dead to Me" actress attended the Critics Choice Awards with her daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, 11, and the duo rocked all black.

Applegate admitted to being nervous about the event in a tweet, but somehow I don't think someone being upset about what her face looked like was at the top of her concerns. The unidentified person wrote the rude remark to which Applegate decided to respond to via private message to tell the person their comment "wasn't nice." The exchange was unfortunate to say the least.

Keep ReadingShow less
christina applegate
Pop Culture

Fans of 'Everything Everywhere' are flipping out over Stephanie Hsu's leaked audition

An iconic performance from the very beginning.

Deadline/Youtube

She even brought in her singing chops

There are a million reasons to love the film “Everything Everywhere, All At Once." It has comedy, drama, sci-fi and kung fu rolled into one compelling story. It literally has all the things.

However, Stephanie Hsu’s iconic performance as the fabulously nihilistic Jobu Tupaki has got to be at the top of the list.

Jobu Tupaki has all the inherent makings of a fan favorite—amazing outfits, attitude at a level 5,000, and some insanely cool fight moves. But while she is the antagonist, Jobu in many ways serves as the heart of the story, making it a challenging role to pull off.

Well, Hsu knew exactly how to do it. And her audition tape proves it.

Keep ReadingShow less
movies
Identity

Florida politician said Shakespeare never used pronouns 'in his plays' and got a fact check

Shakespeare's plays were 'fluid' to say the least.

via Pixabay and Ballotpedia

William Shakespeare and Lavern Spicer.

In William Shakespeare's “Sonnet 59,” he makes the point that there is “nothing new but that which hath been before.” Here, he admits that even the Bard himself struggled to come up with new ideas that hadn’t been written about previously.

This problem stems from the fact that people tend to think the struggles we have today are entirely new when they’ve been part of the human drama for centuries. A great example is how society grapples with gender nonconformity. In 2023, there is a vigorous debate, which tends to fall along political party lines, over the use of personal pronouns.

Keep ReadingShow less
lgbtq