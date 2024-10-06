Boss shares 5 things he's 'sick' of hearing from staff and people actually love him for it
He's just being honest.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted workplaces worldwide, there has been a greater push for improved work-life balance and many companies are taking notice. The exciting thing is that when companies become more flexible, their employees become happier and more productive.
It’s a win-win for all involved.
Rob Dance, the CEO of ROCK, a technology consulting company in the UK, recently went viral for posting about his approach to work-life balance on Instagram. What, at first, appeared to be a CEO reprimanding his employees revealed a boss who knows how to get the best out of is team by treating them like adults.
The post was of Dance holding a whiteboard that reads:
Things I’m sick of hearing from my employees:
- Can I leave early today
- I’ll be late in the morning
- My child is sick, can I rush off
- I’ve got a doctor’s appointment tomorrow, is that okay
- I’m going to be late back from lunch, I’ve got some things to sort.
I don’t care.
I hired you for a job and I fully TRUST you to get it done.
I don’t need you to account for every single hour.
Times have changed, and the workplace is different these days.
People are sick of being treated like children.
All that should matter is that everyone is happy, and that the work gets done.
He also shared his advice for companies on how to treat their employees. “Treat your staff like adults. That’s it, that’s the big secret,” he wrote. “Give them autonomy. Respect that they have lives outside of work. Don’t gaslight them into being grateful for not being fired every day.” Because in the end, the only thing that matters is if they get the job done. “Output should always trump hours,” he concluded.
Upworthy contacted Dance, who explained why managers still hesitate to treat their employees like adults.
“Many bosses don't trust their employees and keep extremely close tabs on them because of past experiences and a desire for control. They might believe that micromanaging ensures productivity and prevents issues,” he told Upworthy. “Additionally, the pressure to meet business targets can drive bosses to monitor employees obsessively, thinking it will lead to better outcomes. This approach, however, only undermines trust and destroys morale in the workplace. It creates a toxic environment where employees feel undervalued and stressed, leading to higher turnover rates and decreased overall performance. Instead of fostering a culture of accountability and growth, this behavior only promotes fear and resentment.”
Dance says that technology has helped drive demand for improved work-life balance.
“Mobile technology definitely started to blur the lines between one’s professional and personal life, making it tough to switch off from work,” he told Upworthy. “As a millennial leader, I've always valued work-life harmony for my staff, helping them to achieve both flexibility and finding purpose in their work.”
The ROCK CEO also has advice for employees who’d like to gain their employer’s trust.
“Always deliver quality work and aim to meet or exceed expectations. Keep communication lines open by regularly updating your manager on your progress, challenges, and successes,” he told Upworthy. “Take the initiative to go beyond basic requirements, showing your willingness to contribute more. Act with integrity by always being honest and ethical. Seek honest feedback and make tangible improvements based on it, demonstrating your commitment to growth. Finally, a big one is building positive relationships with everyone you work with, as strong connections are what help to build real trust.”