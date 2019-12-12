Beyoncé revealed about what she's learned from her miscarriages in a powerful new interview

Heidi Lux
12.12.19

One in five pregnancies end in miscarriage. It's a sad and heartbreaking experience, but there still is a lot to learn from going through something so tragic. Beyoncé recently shared what she learned from her miscarriages in an "ask me anything" published in the January 2020 issue of Elle Magazine.

A fan asked Beyoncé if she was disappointed she didn't win awards for Lemonade and Homecoming. Beyoncé said her miscarriages helped put it in perspective. "I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn't know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift," she said in Elle Magazine.


Those life lessons included her miscarriages. "Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It's difficult for me to go backwards," she continued.

RELATED: James Van Der Beek's pregnancy announcement casually helps destigmatize miscarriages

Beyoncé said her experiences shifted her priorities. "Being 'number one' was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That's fulfilling," she said.

Beyoncé's pregnancies also taught her to love her body. "If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them," she said. "But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I'm at in life. Giving zero f—s is the most liberating place to be."

Beyoncé is notoriously private, but spoke about her multiple miscarriages in her 2013 documentary, "Life Is But a Dream." "About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time. And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life," she said in the documentary. She had picked out named with husband Jay-Z and "envisioned" what her child would look like. Tragically, the singer found out there was no heartbeat during a doctor's visit. "[I]t was the saddest thing I've ever been through," she continued.

RELATED: Ashley Graham shared an empowering photo of her pregnant body, embracing her stretch marks

No matter what experience you go through, there's always something to learn from it – something there that can make you stronger. Even if that experience is the saddest thing you could go through.

parenting miscarriage beyonce
popular

Viral stories show how 'fatphobia' has life-and-death consequences— even for babies and kids

Dadmin/Facebook, Evette Dionne/Twitter

Many people who carry extra weight on their bodies have stories to tell about problematic medical care. Maybe a medical issue was overlooked because of their weight. Perhaps a doctor prescribed losing weight as a solution to an issue that had nothing to do with being fat.

In our society, fat is looked upon as a health hazard at best and a character flaw at worst. While evidence does point to obesity being a health risk factor, judgments about other people's extra pounds go far beyond concerns over health. Companies make billions of dollars off of perpetuating society's obsession with thinness, from diet pills to weight loss programs to plastic surgery, and fat jokes seem to be the final frontier of socially acceptable cruelty and marginalization.

Keep Reading Show less
obesity fatphobia medical care health body shaming body positivity
popular

An airport made a Christmas tree out of confiscated items, and it's both festive and educational

When you're packing your bags for a trip, there's always that moment where you stop and wonder what you're allowed to bring. How many ounces is it again? One airport had a very simple and effective way to remind people what (literally) flies. The Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport, aka Lithuania's main airport, wanted to spread a message of airport safety and Holiday cheer. So, they made a Christmas tree entirely out of items confiscated from passengers during security screenings.

"Here at Lithuanian Airports, we are certain that you have seen many different Christmas trees - natural, modern, innovative, and simply quirky. We can guarantee - you haven't seen anything like this," wrote Lithuanian Airports in their LinkedIn post. "With knives, scissors, lighters, blades and all other sorts of dangerous goods on it - this Christmas tree has it all."

Keep Reading Show less
travel christmas tree vilnius lithuania airport security
popular

15-year-old boy created an app to help his grandmother with dementia. Now it's free for all.

As the African proverb says, "It takes a village to raise a child." It also takes a village to care for an elderly person with dementia as well.

Caring for someone with dementia usually requires a team of in-home caregivers, outside healthcare workers, and family members. The patient must be under constant supervision, take multiple medications, be fed, have their hygienic needs met, and be driven to and from doctor visits.

All the while, the patient needs to be given the opportunity to spend the rest of their days as happy and comfortable as possible.

Keep Reading Show less
popular

Tyler C. from the Bachelorette doesn't want praise for respecting a woman's boundaries, because it should be normal

The Bachelor franchise has consent issues. On the most recent season of the Bachelor, we saw Colton jump a fence after contestant Cassie said she didn't want to date him anymore, then pressure her into going back out with him. We also saw Luke P. on the Bachelorette pressure Hannah Brown into continuing the relationship even though she tried to dump him. Heck, they even had to shut down the filming of Bachelor in Paradise altogether over alleged consent issues between contestants Corrine Olympios and DeMario Jackson. So, it's refreshing when we see a contestant, like Tyler Cameron. take no for an answer. However, Cameron says he shouldn't be getting praise for being a gentleman. It should be normal.

On the most recent season of the Bachelorette, Brown said she didn't want to sleep with Cameron during their Fantasy Suite, a decision he respected. "She said that she didn't want to have sex, and I was like, 100%," he told Paper Magazine.

Keep Reading Show less
popular