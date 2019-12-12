Beyoncé revealed about what she's learned from her miscarriages in a powerful new interview

One in five pregnancies end in miscarriage. It's a sad and heartbreaking experience, but there still is a lot to learn from going through something so tragic. Beyoncé recently shared what she learned from her miscarriages in an "ask me anything" published in the January 2020 issue of Elle Magazine.

A fan asked Beyoncé if she was disappointed she didn't win awards for Lemonade and Homecoming. Beyoncé said her miscarriages helped put it in perspective. "I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn't know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift," she said in Elle Magazine.





Those life lessons included her miscarriages. "Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It's difficult for me to go backwards," she continued.



Beyoncé said her experiences shifted her priorities. "Being 'number one' was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That's fulfilling," she said.

Beyoncé's pregnancies also taught her to love her body. "If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them," she said. "But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I'm at in life. Giving zero f—s is the most liberating place to be."

Beyoncé is notoriously private, but spoke about her multiple miscarriages in her 2013 documentary, "Life Is But a Dream." "About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time. And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life," she said in the documentary. She had picked out named with husband Jay-Z and "envisioned" what her child would look like. Tragically, the singer found out there was no heartbeat during a doctor's visit. "[I]t was the saddest thing I've ever been through," she continued.

No matter what experience you go through, there's always something to learn from it – something there that can make you stronger. Even if that experience is the saddest thing you could go through.