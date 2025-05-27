Watch dancers with 'insane core strength' appear to float in mid-air for iconic AGT audition
Instant AGT legends.
"America's Got Talent" auditions have given us all manner of dance performances, from expressive individuals to impressive group numbers that got the judges praising and the audience roaring. But AIRFOOTWORKS' gravity-defying, core-busting dance routine, performed in 2024, is one that will surely go down as one of the greatest dance performances in AGT history.
As the music began, no one knew what the apparatus made of poles and bars surrounding the dancers was for. But it soon became apparent that they would use it to lift themselves off the ground. What started with a simple pull-up, however, turned into an incredible synchronized dance to Justin Bieber's "Where Are U Now" in which the dancers synchronized their movements without their feet even touching the ground.
Watch:
The dancers, who hail from Japan, were mentored by Kenichi Eniba, who won AGT Season 8 in 2013. Their performance earned them a standing ovation from all four judges and the audience.
"Everything about the performance was perfect," said judge Sofia Vergara.
"It was so creative and so different—and so difficult, by the way," said judge Simon Cowell. "So you have a great mentor. However, even if you've got a great mentor, you've still got to be able to do what your mentor helps you to do. And you did it immaculately."
People in the comments were equally blown away.
"How do people find out they have talents like this??? 😭✋🏼🔥"
"My toxic trait is thinking I can do this without any difficulty 😅."
"Insane core strength."
"OBSESSED with this audition."
"What kind of core strength is this... flawless,🔥💯🔥"
Many people were disappointed that none of the judges hit the Golden Buzzer.
"Why no Golden Buzzer?!?!?! If I've seen any act more deserving of it, I can't recall. These guys were AWESOME!!!!!!!"
"Did they run out of golden buzzers? This is worthy."
"THEY DESERVED THE GOLDEN BUZZER!"
"This performance absolutely deserved a golden buzzer. It was just spectacular."
"Can only assume all the judges were so enthralled and mesmerized by this performance they forgot there was a golden buzzer."
AIRFOOTWORKS would end up making it all the way to the show's finale, where the group performed to an EDM mix by Steve Aoki. While they didn't receive enough votes to win the entire competition, they have certainly earned AGT royalty status.
This article originally appeared last year.