Watch an 11-year-old shred 'Master of Puppets' and give it a sitar-like riff on 'AGT'
This might be even better than the one from Stranger Things.
Listen, Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” has always been cool. But ever since Eddie Munson played it to save his friends and become a heavy metal hero in “Stranger Things,” the song has had a resurgence.
But while tons of people have put their own spins on this badass tune, you’ve never heard a cover quite like this.
Maya Neelakantan, an 11-year-old guitar prodigy from India, previously wowed “America’s Got Talent” audiences with her rendition of Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” back in June.
But for her quarterfinals performance, she took things to the next level with this notoriously complicated thrash track. Surprisingly, this song had never been attempted before in the show’s history.
Not only did Neelakantan nail all the song’s technical aspects like a guitar virtuoso, she also added in a nod to her own culture with a raga-esque guitar riff reminiscent of a sitar.
Watch Maya Neelakantan blow “AGT” audiences away with her epic cover of “Master of Puppets” below:
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Unsurprisingly, judges were blown away.
“I think you’re just one of these people that had a god given talent,” gushed Simon Cowell, who called this performance a real “step up” from her audition.
Meanwhile, Howie Mandel dubbed her “Eddie Van Halen, reincarnated.”
Down in the Youtube comments, online viewers were equally floored, especially given Neelakantan’s age. (Note: Neelakantan was 10 at the time of her ‘AGT’ audition, but has since turned the ripe old age of 11).
“Wow. This child is mature beyond her years - in her talent and conduct.”
“Bro a 10 year old shredding one of the most difficult pieces to shred EVER created is mfn INSANE. Maya KEEP ON SHREDDING LIL SIS WE LOVE YOU!!”
“I literally jumped out of my seat when I heard the first few notes. I love Metallica and I love this girl! I’m currently learning to play the electric guitar and she is a huge inspiration for me.”
“HOLY CRAP!!!!! She is 10 years old!?!?!? She is fricken fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥”
“MayaTallica!!”
According to her Wikipedia bio, Neelakantan first got her love of heavy metal from her father who also has a passion for Metallica riffs. With his help, she began playing at the age of 6, with her first song being "For Whom The Bell Tolls."
Despite being an overt Metallica fan, it was Neelakantan’s cover of "7empest" by Tool that thrust her into viral fame in 2022. It was even seen by Tool guitarist Adam Jones, who not only immediately followed her Instagram account, but also gifted her a Gibson electric guitar.
Neelakantan is also well studied in the traditional Carnatic music style commonly associated with South India, which she intentionally fuses with metal music to create something new.
"When I listen to thrash metal, I become pumped and energetic. Carnatic music, on the other hand, gives me a spiritual and divine feeling. The atmosphere would immediately change the moment Carnatic music is playing. So I wanted to merge them both. I really loved how music takes you on a journey,” she said.
And that’s exactly what you get when you listen to Neelakantan’s music. Something bombastic and heart pumping…and utterly divine. That’s metal, baby.