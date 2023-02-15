A husband took these photos of his wife and captured love and loss beautifully.
I feel as if I were right there with them as I looked through the photos.
This article originally appeared on November 5, 2013
When I saw these incredible photos Angelo Merendino took of his wife, Jennifer, as she battled breast cancer, I felt that I shouldn't be seeing this snapshot of their intimate, private lives.
The photos humanize the face of cancer and capture the difficulty, fear, and pain that they experienced during the difficult time.
But as Angelo commented: "These photographs do not define us, but they are us."
Having a cold one.
Bed hugs.
A challenging journey.
The doctor’s office.
Cozy sheets.
Hair falling out.
Shaving the hair off.
Sitting in the window.
Sunny day on the sidewalk
A moment.
Compassion touches in the car.
Pets for comfort.
Floating in the ocean.
Birthday celebration.
A time to rest.
Getting more treatment
Family present.
Thoughts in a hospital room.
A loving hand.
An ambulance trip.
A little smirk.
Home again.
Last rights.
An empty bed.
A lonely road.
“I loved it all."