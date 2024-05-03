+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Family

9 things to know about kids in foster care. Plus an unforgettable view into their lives.

Foster care is a nightmare for some kids and their foster parents. For others, it's a blessing.

foster care, foster care facts, zoe removed
Image via Nathaniel Matanick

A clip from "ReMoved Part Two"



Zoe's story, "Removed," has been seen by millions of people.

It was previously shared by my amazing Upworthy colleague Laura Willard. We got just a tiny taste of what it was like for kids in foster care, right after being removed. Specifically, a little girl named Zoe and her little brother Benaiah.

My wife and I, foster parents for the past year, even shared the original with our adoption worker, who passed it along to the entire agency and, then, it took off like wildfire among those people as well.

This is part 2 of that story, and it hits hard.

(Yes, the video's on the long side at about 20 minutes. But it's worth the watch to the end.)

She describes her life as a cycle, interrupted by a tornado. She's a foster child. I don't think I need to say any more.

So ... let's accompany that with 9 uncomfortable — but enlightening — facts below. There are only nine bolded, but within those headers, there are several more facts.

1. There are an estimated 400,000 kids in foster care right now.

Some are awaiting adoption. Some will go back to their parents. Others will age out or, sometimes, run away.

2. Foster kids can suffer from PTSD at almost two times the rate of returning veterans.

And PTSD can mimic a lot of other mental illnesses, and it can manifest as nightmares, flashbacks, fight-or-flee responses, anger outbursts, and hyper-vigilance (being on "red alert" at all times), among other symptoms.

Image via Nathaniel Matanick.


3. The average age of a foster child is 9 years old.

They're just on that edge of childhood, and chances are, it's been a pretty messed up childhood at that. Trauma does that.

4. About half of all foster kids are in non-relative foster homes.

8% are in institutions, 6% are in group homes, and only 4% are in pre-adoptive homes. Read that again — only 4% are in pre-adoptive homes.

5. Some of foster children experience multiple placements. In some cases, eight or more.

That's eight homes that they move into — and out of. And just consider ... that means they lose not just adults and other kids with whom they are establishing a bond, but friends, schoolmates, pets.

Clip via Nathaniel Matanick


6. The average foster child remains in the system for almost two years before being reunited with their biological parents, adopted, aging out, or other outcomes.

8% of them remain in foster care for over five years. Of the 238,000 foster kids who left the system in 2013, about half were reunited with parents or primary caregivers, 21% were adopted, 15% went to live with a relative or other guardian, and 10% were emancipated (aged out).

7. In 2013, more than 23,000 young people aged out of foster care with no permanent family to end up with.

And if you add that up, year after year, hundreds of thousands of foster youth will have aged out of the system. What does that look like? "You're 18. You've got no place to live and no family. Good luck — buh-bye now!" One-quarter of former foster kids experience homelessness within four years of exiting the system.

8. Foster "alumni" (those who have been in foster homes and either adopted, returned to parents, or aged out) are likely to suffer serious mental health consequences.

They are four-five times more likely to be hospitalized for attempting suicide and five-eight times more likely to be hospitalized for serious psychiatric disorders in their teens.

Based on that set of statistics alone, it's in the public's interest (ignoring, for a second, the interests of those kids) to help them through their lot in life and spend resources making it all work much better for everybody before it gets to that point. Right?

So there's a lot to be angry about in this whole messed up situation. But this next thing? My blood boils.

What's one of the biggest risk factors in families whose children are placed in foster care?

Your guess?

Cruelty?

Drugs?

Sexual abuse?

Neglect?

The answer is ...

9. Poverty

Together with homelessness and unemployment, it's a main contributing factor. It happens all the time. The fact that it's far easier for a parent to be accused and investigated for neglect or abuse because of simple things like lack of access to a vehicle, or a working refrigerator, or the ability to get a kid to a doctor's appointment — that has a lot to do with this. Tie that to the link between drug abuse and poverty and between poverty and child abuse ... well, you can see where this is going.

And in a country where one-third of children are living in poverty (hint: the good ol' U.S. of A.), imagine how that affects the number of kids being removed and placed into foster care.

I'll end this with a bit of hope through my story.

My kids went through something a lot like the kids in the clip above before they came to live with us. We've been through the ringer in ways that we're going to have to talk about one day because it's not just that the kids have been challenging — they have — it's that the system itself has been more challenging.

The entire system — from agencies to government entities to social workers to even the schools — seems like it's designed to fail these kids and the families who are attempting to help. It's almost designed not to work. There, I said it.

But that doesn't mean we won't fight to make it better for everybody. We most definitely will.

Image from a photo by my wife, Robin.

As for us, we're just a few weeks away from becoming the legal parents to these kids, and we're extremely happy to be right here, making it happen. And they seem quite happy to be our kids. Along the way, we fell in love with them, and we can't imagine life without them.

But to be totally honest ... if we'd have known how hard it was going to be when we started this journey, and if we could somehow turn back the clock and NOT do it ... well, would we have actually gone forward with the process?

I take that back. I won't be totally honest here. I will simply let you decide.

Here are some places to help, if you're so inclined.

        • AdoptUsKids.org is a place to start if you're considering fostering or adopting.
        • My Stuff Bags is a really cool and inexpensive way to help foster kids by gifting them actual luggage, duffel bags, and more, so that they don't travel from home to home with garbage bags for their belongings — or nothing at all.
        • CASA for Children offers legal help and advocates for foster kids through a network of volunteers.

        This story was written by Brandon Weber and originally appeared on 07.17.15

        From Your Site Articles
        foster care
        Community

        South Asian millennials are finding social support through a dedicated Facebook group

        Sandhya with other members at a home meet-up

        South Asian women across the country are finding social support in a thriving Facebook group devoted to them.

        The Little Brown Diary has over 40,000 members, primarily between the ages of 20 and 40, and 100 subgroups devoted to niche topics. Some of these include mental health, entrepreneurship, career advice, and more.

        Members of the group can discuss their experiences as South Asians, inner conflicts they face, and even bond over their favorite hobbies. The Facebook group has become a safe place for many of its members to find support in the most transformative periods of their lives. These include:

        • Supporting women in domestic violence and sexual assault circumstances
        • Sharing mental health and suicide resources
        • Connecting members to support each other through grief and loss
        • Helping members find the strength to get a divorce or defend their decision to be childfree
        • Helping them navigate career changes
        • Helping to find friends in a new city
        • Finding a community of other neurodivergent people in their shoes

        “I joined the online community because I was looking for that sense of belonging and connection with others who shared similar experiences and backgrounds,” expressed Sandhya Simhan, one of the group admins.

        “At the time, I was pregnant and eager to find other desi moms who could offer support, advice, and friendship during this significant life transition,” she says.

        Another group admin, Henna Wadhwa, who works in Diversity and Inclusion in Washington, D.C., even uses the group to inspire new areas of research, including a study on ethnic-racial identity at work.

        “I was surprised and excited for a group that brought together South Asian/brown women. I wanted to meet other women with similar research interests and who wanted to conduct academic research on South Asian American women,” Wadhwa says.

        While social media isn’t always the best place to spend our time, studies show that the sense of community people get from joining online groups can be valuable to our mental health.

        “The presence of LBD has allowed so many South Asian women to truly feel safe in their identity. The community we have built encourages each person to authentically and freely be themselves. It is a powerful sight to witness these South Asian women be vulnerable, break barriers, and support each other in their journeys,” says Wadhwa.

        Hena and Neesha

        According to an article in Psychology Today, a study on college students looked at whether social media could serve as a source of social support in times of stress. Turns out, these students were more likely to turn to their social media network rather than parents or mental health professionals for connection. The anonymity of virtual communities was also seen as appealing to those experiencing depression.

        “The social support received in the online group promotes a sense of well-being and was associated with positive relationships and personal growth,” the article states.

        This is why finding a community of like-minded individuals online can have such a positive impact in your life.

        “There are almost half a million women in our target audience (millennial South Asians in North America) and about 10% of them are part of LBD. It’s been a game-changer for our community. LBD is all about embracing your true self and living your most authentic life. It's amazing to see how the members support, relate, learn, and lift each other,” says Wadhwa and Simhan.

        community
        Science

        Can't comprehend the 4th dimension? Carl Sagan explains it with an apple in this classic clip.

        Sagan was a master science communicator.

        via Carl Sagan Planetary Society/Wikimedia Commons and John Finkelstein/Pexels

        Carl Sagan and a sliced apple

        The concept of the fourth dimension seems beyond human comprehension. As three-dimensional beings, we are unable to see beyond a physical object's height, width and depth. What else could there be?

        Enter Carl Sagan, revered as one of the greatest science communicators of his time. He possessed a unique gift for demystifying complex scientific concepts, making them accessible and thrilling for the general public. In 1980, on Episode 10 of the groundbreaking PBS show “Cosmos,” Sagan embarked on a mission to explain the seemingly impossible fourth dimension.

        What’s excellent about Sagan’s explanation is that he uses simple and relatable objects: an apple and a Tesseract, or a hypercube.

        Sagan began by discussing how a two-dimensional being living in a flat world would perceive a three-dimensional object like an apple.

        “Imagine we live in this ‘flatland’/2-D plane with no concept of ‘up’ or ‘down.’ Then along comes a 3-D object like an apple. We do not even notice it until it crosses our plane of existence — and even then, we have no idea what the apple is,” Sagan explains. “We see only a fragment as it passes through our plane. There is no way we can comprehend the 3-D quality/dimension of the apple, because it is more than we can understand. We only have the evidence of what has passed through our plane.”

        Sagan then related this two-dimensional experience of the third dimension to how we might try to understand the fourth. To do so, he used the Tesseract, a four-dimensional cube, to demonstrate how difficult it is for us to perceive or visualize dimensions beyond our own three. At this point, Sagan is asking the viewer to expand their minds to understand the fourth dimension metaphorically.

        Sagan’s demonstration of the fourth dimension isn’t just a wonderful explanation of a scientific idea that many of us find difficult to comprehend; it’s also a great example of how to teach complex ideas by combining clear explanations with thought-provoking visuals.

        From Your Site Articles
        carl sagan
        Sponsored

        3 organic recipes that feed a family of 4 for under $7 a serving

        O Organics is the rare brand that provides high-quality food at affordable prices.

        via Becca Tapert/Unsplash

        A woman cooking up a nice pot of pasta.

        Over the past few years, rising supermarket prices have forced many families to make compromises on ingredient quality when shopping for meals. A recent study published by Supermarket News found that 41% of families with children were more likely to switch to lower-quality groceries to deal with inflation.

        By comparison, 29% of people without children have switched to lower-quality groceries to cope with rising prices.

        Despite the current rising costs of groceries, O Organics has enabled families to consistently enjoy high-quality, organic meals at affordable prices for nearly two decades. With a focus on great taste and health, O Organics offers an extensive range of options for budget-conscious consumers.

        O Organics launched in 2005 with 150 USDA Certified Organic products but now offers over 1,500 items, from organic fresh fruits and vegetables to organic dairy and meats, organic cage-free certified eggs, organic snacks, organic baby food and more. This gives families the ability to make a broader range of recipes featuring organic ingredients than ever before.

        “We believe every customer should have access to affordable, organic options that support healthy lifestyles and diverse shopping preferences,” shared Jennifer Saenz, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Albertsons, one of many stores where you can find O Organics products. “Over the years, we have made organic foods more accessible by expanding O Organics to every aisle across our stores, making it possible for health and budget-conscious families to incorporate organic food into every meal.”

        With some help from our friends at O Organics, Upworthy looked at the vast array of products available at our local store and created some tasty, affordable and healthy meals.

        Here are 3 meals for a family of 4 that cost $7 and under, per serving. (Note: prices may vary by location and are calculated before sales tax.)

        O Organic’s Tacos and Refried Beans ($6.41 Per Serving)

        Few dishes can make a family rush to the dinner table quite like tacos. Here’s a healthy and affordable way to spice up your family’s Taco Tuesdays.

        Prep time: 2 minutes

        Cook time: 20 minutes

        Total time: 22 minutes

        Ingredients:

        1 lb of O Organics Grass Fed Ground Beef ($7.99)

        1 packet O Organics Taco Seasoning ($2.29)

        O Organics Mexican-Style Cheese Blend Cheese ($4.79)

        O Organics Chunky Salsa ($3.99)

        O Organics Taco Shells ($4.29)

        1 can of O Organics Refried Beans ($2.29)

        Instructions:

        1. Cook the ground beef in a skillet over medium heat until thoroughly browned; remove any excess grease.

        2. Add 1 packet of taco seasoning to beef along with water [and cook as directed].

        3. Add taco meat to the shell, top with cheese and salsa as desired.

        4. Heat refried beans in a saucepan until cooked through, serve alongside tacos, top with cheese.

        tacos, o organics, family recipesO Organics Mexican-style blend cheese.via O Organics

        O Organics Hamburger Stew ($4.53 Per Serving)

        Busy parents will love this recipe that allows them to prep in the morning and then serve a delicious, slow-cooked stew after work.

        Prep time: 15 minutes

        Cook time: 7 hours

        Total time: 7 hours 15 minutes

        Servings: 4

        Ingredients:

        1 lb of O Organics Grass Fed Ground Beef ($7.99)

        1 ½ lbs O Organics Gold Potatoes ($4.49)

        3 O Organics Carrots ($2.89)

        1 tsp onion powder

        I can O Organics Tomato Paste ($1.25)

        2 cups water

        1 yellow onion diced ($1.00)

        1 clove garlic ($.50)

        1 tsp salt

        1/4 tsp pepper

        2 tsp Italian seasoning or oregano

        Instructions:

        1. Cook the ground beef in a skillet over medium heat until thoroughly browned; remove any excess grease.

        2. Transfer the cooked beef to a slow cooker with the potatoes, onions, carrots and garlic.

        3. Mix the tomato paste, water, salt, pepper, onion powder and Italian seasoning in a separate bowl.

        4. Drizzle the mixed sauce over the ingredients in the slow cooker and mix thoroughly.

        5. Cover the slow cooker with its lid and set it on low for 7 to 8 hours, or until the potatoes are soft. Dish out into bowls and enjoy!

        potatoes, o organics, hamburger stewO Organics baby gold potatoes.via O Organics


        O Organics Ground Beef and Pasta Skillet ($4.32 Per Serving)

        This one-pan dish is for all Italian lovers who are looking for a saucy, cheesy, and full-flavored comfort dish that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare.

        Prep time: 2 minutes

        Cook time: 25 minutes

        Total time: 27 minutes

        Servings: 4

        Ingredients:

        1 lb of O Organics Grass Fed Ground Beef ($7.99)

        1 tbsp. olive oil

        2 tsp dried basil

        1 tsp garlic powder

        1 can O Organics Diced Tomatoes ($2.00)

        1 can O Organics Tomato Sauce ($2.29)

        1 tbsp O Organics Tomato Paste ($1.25)

        2 1/4 cups water

        2 cups O Organics Rotini Pasta ($3.29)

        1 cup O Organics Mozzarella cheese ($4.79)

        Instructions:

        1. Brown ground beef in a skillet, breaking it up as it cooks.

        2. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic powder

        3. Add tomato paste, sauce and diced tomatoes to the skillet. Stir in water and bring to a light boil.

        4. Add pasta to the skillet, ensuring it is well coated. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

        5. Remove the lid, sprinkle with cheese and allow it to cool.

        o organics, tomato basil pasta sauce, olive oilO Organics tomato basil pasta sauce and extra virgin olive oil.via O Organics

        From Your Site Articles
        cooking
        Science

        Breastfeeding mom's touching encounter with an orangutan has people swooning—and debating

        "She sat with me for approximately half an hour, kept stroking the glass and lay down next to me as if to support and protect me."

        Gemma Copeland/Facebook

        A breastfeeding mother's experience at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo is touching people's hearts—but not without a fair amount of controversy.

        Gemma Copeland shared her story on Facebook, which was then picked up by the Facebook page Boobie Babies. Photos show the mom breastfeeding her baby next to the window of the zoo's orangutan habitat, with a female orangutan sitting close to the glass, gazing at them.

        "Today I got feeding support from the most unlikely of places, the most surreal moment of my life that had me in tears," Copeland wrote.

        "I visited Schoenbrunn zoo in Vienna whilst on a mini-break with my partner and son. We nipped in to see the orangutans at the end of our day who were happily playing in the enclosure, so I went to the window for a closer look and sat down by the window so my lb could see the orangutan who was roughly 5/6ft away. She then got up, carried a piece of cloth to the window and sat down with me. She looked directly into my eyes then placed her hand up as if to touch my son. I was in awe of this beautiful creature already."

        "My son wanted feeding and as it was quiet I fed him whilst I sat there. The way the orangutan reacted took my breath away she kept looking at me, then my son then back again," she continued. "She sat with me for approximately half an hour, kept stroking the glass and lay down next to me as if to support and protect me.

        I had to share this because my mind was blown. We may be a species apart but breastfeeding connected us today in a once in a lifetime moment that will stay with me forever. I'm also incredibly lucky that my partner caught all of this on video 💕"

        The Facebook page added a story about a gorilla being taught to breastfeed by women from La Leche League, an organization dedicated to supporting breastfeeders:

        "Did you know that women from La Leche League once taught a mother gorilla to breastfeed? The Mamma gorilla had been born and raised in captivity and didn't know what to do with her firstborn, and her baby sadly died. When she next became pregnant, breastfeeding women volunteered to sit beside the gorilla's enclosure and breastfeed their babies, showing the gorilla what to do. When the gorilla gave birth, a volunteer came over and breastfed her baby, showing Mamma gorilla what to do, step by step. Mamma gorilla watched, and then copied, and went on to successfully feed her baby"

        The story has been shared more than 37,000 times, with many commenters stating how beautiful and moving it was. Others, while appreciating the beauty of the animal encounter, expressed sadness at seeing such a creature in captivity. As with practically every post about animals in zoos, debate broke out over whether or not zoos are helpful or harmful to the animals they house.

        And like most debates, people's opinions fall along a broad spectrum. Some feel that zoos are the best way for people to learn about animals first-hand, which leads them to care more about protecting them in the wild. Some acknowledge that captivity isn't ideal, but that many animals die individually or go extinct as species without the work they do. Some feel that it's always wrong to keep an animal in captivity, no matter what. Even animal experts don't agree on this front.

        And not all zoos are created equal. Many zoos have moved more toward a rehabilitation and conservation model, and there's no question that many animals who have been raised in captivity would not survive if they were suddenly released into the wild. There's also the issue of whether trying to limit natural breeding in captivity falls under the ethical treatment of animals, as breeding is a natural animal instinct. And what about the animals that have gone extinct in the wild and can only be found in zoos? There are a million questions with a million unclear answers when it comes to zoos.

        However there is one thing most can agree on. Whether or not you think zoos are helpful or harmful, necessary or not, they largely exist today because of human activity mucking with nature. The same nature that compels this creature to connect with a human mother, despite her unnatural surroundings. The same nature that humans are destroying to get palm oil for our cookies and soaps, leading orangutans to the brink of extinction. The same nature that we are all responsible for protecting.

        Whether we find this story sweet or sad or something in between, the reality for orangutans in the wild is worth our attention. Visit www.theorangutanproject.org/ to learn more about how to help.


        This article originally appeared on 10.04.22

        From Your Site Articles
        Pop Culture

        'Britain's Got Talent' contestant blew Simon Cowell away singing a song he 'hates'

        Her heartfelt version of "Tomorrow" brought people to tears—and completely changed Simon's tune.

        Britain's Got Talent/YouTube

        Sydnie Christmas nailed her rendition of "Tomorrow" from "Annie"

        Contestants on "Britain's Got Talent" (as well as "American Idol" and "America's Got Talent") have long feared Simon Cowell's judgment, so imagine auditioning with a song choice that automatically brings out his sour side.

        That's what contestant Sydnie Christmas did when she chose to sing "Tomorrow" from the musical "Annie," which is Simon Cowell's least favorite song. But much to everyone's surprise, she totally blew him away with her beautiful soulful rendition, causing him to change his tune.

        Before performing, Christmas bounded onto the stage with her genuine smile and spunky energy, which endeared her to the judges and audience immediately. She even cracked a joke about her middle name being "Mary" (Sydnie Mary Christmas would be quite the name choice) and got everyone laughing with her.

        However, when she announced she'd be singing "Tomorrow," Cowell winced and the other judges groaned.

        "That is Simon's worst song," warned judge Amanda Holden.

        But when Christmas, who works as a receptionist at a gym, began to sing, it soon became clear that this wasn't an ordinary rendition of the musical classic. Soulful, heartfelt, sad but hopeful, she built the song up bit by bit, bringing the audience along with her on an emotional ride.

        Watch:

        Not only did she get the coveted Golden Buzzer, but she also managed to get Simon Cowell to say he now loves the song he said he'd hated just minutes before. Viewers loved it, too.

        "That was the first time I could take this song serious. Before today I hated it, too," wrote one person.

        "When they say you have to make the song your own, she did just that. I have never heard a better version," wrote another.

        "Absolutely beautiful; love how the word “tomorrow” always sounded unique EVERY TIME! Listened over and over…" added another.

        "I've heard that song a million times and she REALLY got the poignancy of it," shared another. "It is a sad song, but a song of hope, and it is hard to walk that line and she KILLED IT. It's not just about her voice, it is how she sold that song."

        She even pulled in people from various walks of life, moving them with her performance:

        "I'm a 60 year old highway worker. Just got off work and my wife sent this to me. What I'm trying to figure out is who's been cutting onions in my vehicle? Seriously, teared me up. This took me COMPLETELY off guard and I am so delighted to have experienced this diamond!"

        "41 year old hip hop head here and never did I think I would be touched like this. The sound of suffering with a glimmer of hope in the sound. Who is cutting onions at this time."

        "I’m a 60 year old builder sitting in my van having lunch. I just watched this. The guys in the next van are taking the P coz I’m crying my eyes out! Brilliant!"

        As someone named Annie, I've had "Tomorrow" sung to me countless times over the years, so I shared Simon Cowell's initial grimace upon hearing what she was going to sing. But I too was moved by Christmas's performance and gained a whole new appreciation for the song after her gorgeous rendition. Not an easy feat. What a delightful surprise for us all.

        From Your Site Articles
        britain's got talent
        Pop Culture

        People are sharing the ’90s trends they totally want back and it’s an oasis of nostalgia

        What trends would you bring back? Cheap gas? Hypercolor shirts?

        via Pexels

        If you know how to fix this tape, you grew up in the 1990s.

        There are a lot of reasons to feel a twinge of nostalgia for the final days of the 20th century. Rampant inflation, the aftermath of a global pandemic and continued political unrest have created a sense of uneasiness about the future that has everyone feeling a bit down.

        There’s also a feeling that the current state of pop culture is lacking as well. Nobody listens to new music anymore and unless you’re into superheroes, it seems like creativity is seriously missing from the silver screen.


        But, you gotta admit, that TV is still pretty damn good.

        A lot of folks feel Americans have become a lot harsher to one another due to political divides, which seem to be widening by the day due to the power of the internet and partisan media.

        Given today's feeling of malaise, there are a lot of people who miss the 1990s or, as some call it, “the best decade ever.” Why? The 1990s was economically prosperous, crime was on its way down after the violent ’70s and ’80s, and pop culture was soaring with indie films, grunge rock and hip-hop all in their golden eras.

        The rest of the world was feeling hopeful as globalization brought prosperity and Communism fell in Europe and Asia.

        The mood in America would swiftly change at the turn of the century when the dot-com bubble burst in 2000 and the 2001 9/11 attacks would lead to the never-ending "war on terror."

        A Reddit user by the name purplekat20 was clearly feeling some ’90s nostalgia on May 16 when they asked the online forum to share “What ’90s trend would you bring back?” A lot of people noted that it was a lot cheaper to get by in the ’90s, especially considering gas and rent prices. Others missed living in the real world instead of having one foot in reality and the other online.

        Here are 17 things people would love to bring back from the 1990s.

        1. 

        "Inflatable furniture and transparent electronics." — Dabbles-In-Irony

        2.

        "Hope." — DeadOnBalllsaccurate

        To which HowardMoo responded: "I hate this despair thing that's all the rage these days. I miss optimism."

        3. 

        "The '90s web was the best web. People actually made their own home pages. Now it's all social media." — IBeTrippin

        4. 

        "Affordable housing." — Amiramaha

        5. 

        "Ninety nine cent per gallon gas." — Maxwyfe

        6. 

        "The 'mean people suck' statement everywhere. People seemed generally a lot happier and kinder back then. It was a nice reminder to be kind." — simplyintentional

        via Reddit

        7. 

        "Being detached. Not being attached to an electronic gadget every minute of every day." — SuperArppis

        8. 

        "Calling fake-ass people 'poser.' The state of social media and 'reality' tv demands that this word be taken out of retirement." — rumpusbutnotwild

        9. 

        "Grunge music." — ofsquire

        10. 

        "I want movies to be the same caliber as '90s." — waqasnaseem07

        Cremmitquada nailed it on the head with their response, "Everything has been redone. It's all recycled ideas now."

        11. 

        "Pants that didn't have to be super-tight to be in style." — chad-beer-316

        12. 

        "People really expressing themselves. Very few people take any risks with style anymore, or they do something 'different' that's just enough to still conform. In the '80s and '90s there were people doing crazy things with hair and piercing and just didn't give a fuck. I don't think I'll ever see that come back." — FewWill

        13. 

        "Great animated TV. Spongebob started in the 90s (99 but it counts), Hey Arnold, X-Men, Batman, Justice League, Dexter's Lab, Powerpuff Girls, Boomerang cartoons... the list goes on." — Phreedom Phighter

        14. 

        "Fast food restaurant interiors." — Glum-Leg-1886

        15. 

        "Hypercolor shirts and neon puff paint designs on t-shirts. But here in a few months, that'll be changed to abortion and voting rights, probably." — TheDoctorisen

        16. 

        "News that was news instead of rage bait." — nmj95123

        17. 

        "We had a stable country with a vigorous economy. In fact, we drew a budget surplus some of those years." — jeremyxt


        This article originally appeared on 05.17.22

        From Your Site Articles
        1990s
        Family

        Overwhelmed new mother hears the perfect parenting advice from her mom on doorbell cam

        Monica Murphy was just one month into welcoming her third child into the world.

        @monica_murphy/Instagram

        Sometimes mom knows just what to say

        “How on earth can one person do it all?”

        This is a question so many mothers ask themselves. Especially after giving birth, when life seems to expect them to take care of their newborn, get their body back, return to work and keep a clean house all at the same time.

        It’s a question that had completely overwhelmed Monica Murphy, only one month into welcoming her third child, while still recovering from a C-section and taking care of her other children, who were also nursing, according to Today.com.

        Luckily for Murphy, her mom had the perfect piece of advice to ease her troubled mind. And luckily for us, it was all caught on the family’s doorbell cam.

        In a now-viral Instagram post, Murphy wrote her formidable to-do list, which included:

        Working

        Staying present on social media

        Maintaining a clean home

        Tandem breastfeeding

        Being present with my kids

        Eating a nutritious diet

        Making time for my husband

        Keeping in touch with friends

        Making time for myself

        Planning activities for kids

        Frick decorate for Christmas

        Followed by that burning question: “How on earth can one person do it all?”

        Of course, Murphy hadn’t expressed any of these stresses to her mom, who had been visiting. But still, her mom knew something heavily weighed on her daughter's mind.

        So, as she was walking out, Murphy’s mom left her with these words of wisdom:

        “They aren’t gonna remember a clean house, they are gonna remember how much you loved them and hung out with them.”

        Murphy told Today.com that she “broke down” crying after her mom had left, and was instantly inspired to share the video for other moms who needed similar encouragement.

        Indeed, the message struck an emotional chord with thousands of viewers.

        “The way I would’ve just bawled if she said that to me,” one person commented.

        Another added, “I needed to hear this today.”

        Some shared how it was a sentiment they sadly would never hear from their own mothers, and how they are now re-parenting themselves.

        “My mom would just nag I’m lazy and how am I supposed to leave my house a mess. So I’m just easing my anxiety with gentle words from other people’s mothers. As I’ve been doing my whole life. Clean house was above happy children,” one person wrote.

        It can be so easy for moms to lose themselves in the never ending cycle of responsibilities and, frankly, unrealistic societal expectations. But hopefully this sweet message can help moms everywhere go a bit easier on themselves, and actually enjoy the time they have with their kids. That’s part of what family is all about, after all.


        This article originally appeared on 11.15.23

        From Your Site Articles
        family
        Trending Stories