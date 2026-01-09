9 amazing, everyday things that you never knew were invented by kids
You can thank an 11-year-old for popsicles.
A girl named Margaret Knight was 12 years old in the 1850s when one of her friends was injured working in a cotton mill. She couldn't solve child labor, which wouldn't disappear for another several decades, but she did have an idea to keep kids like her friend safer. Knight was shortly thereafter credited with inventing a "safety loom" for use in the mills. It wasn't just some ambitious side project. The Library of Congress reports that a variation of her design was "in universal use" by 1913. Years later, Knight went on to invent none other than the paper bag. It may not seem like an earth-shattering invention now, but at the time, a bag that could stand upright on its own was incredibly useful.
Suffice it to say, kids have been coming up with awesome ideas and turning them into real inventions for centuries. Their active imaginations and natural optimism make them ideal inventors. Here are some relatively-everyday things most people have no idea were invented by kids and teenagers.
1. Braille
The Braille system was inspired by French military cryptography. Photo by Ramona on Unsplash
Louis Braille lost his sight at just three years old due to an eye infection stemming from an accident. In school, he learned about a cryptography system used by the French military for nighttime battle communication and had the idea to adapt the concept into a form of reading and writing for the visually impaired.
In 1824, when he was 15, Braille presented his finalized system of raised dots on paper to peers for the first time. Today, braille is in almost universal use.
2. Trampolines
George Nissen of Iowa was just 16 years old when he got an idea by watching aerialists at the circus. The artists would fly through the air before landing into a safety net, but he wondered if there was a way in which they could bounce back up and continue tumbling. The idea for the trampoline was born, and though it took him a few years and failed attempts, he did eventually secure a patent for his "tumbling device."
- YouTube www.youtube.com
3. Christmas lights
Though the electric light bulb was created by Thomas Edison in 1879, and he even had the idea to string them together for decoration, Christmas lights initially had a hard time catching on. People were skeptical of electricity at the time and preferred to light their trees with candles.
Needless to say, this was a beautiful but outrageously dangerous method:
- YouTube www.youtube.com
It wasn't until 1903 that Albert Sadacca, a teenager whose parents owned a lighting company, created colorful strings of lights that were safer and far more affordable than anything else available at the time. The Library of Congress adds that, prior to Sadacca's design, lighting a Christmas tree with electric lights would have cost the equivalent of $2,000.
4. Popsicles
Eleven-year-old Frank Epperson was drinking a soda on a cold San Francisco day in 1905. He'd been using a simple wooden stick to mix the powdered soda into water, and left the whole concoction outside overnight after a long day of play. The next day, it was frozen solid, and Epperson realized it was delicious.
It took a few years for Epperson to begin selling his creation around town, and eventually the named was changed from Ep-sicles to Popsicles at the behest of his children: Pop's 'Sicle.
Popsicles were not only invented by a kid, but totally by accident, as well. Photo by Jarritos Mexican Soda on Unsplash
5. Earmuffs
Fifteen-year-old Chester Greenwood was tired of suffering through brutal Maine winters in the late 1800s. He tried wrapping a thick scarf around his head to keep his ears warm but found it cumbersome and ineffective. But the failure did give him another idea. He bent a piece of wire into a shape that would fit around his ears and asked his grandmother to sew beaver fun onto the loops.
He tweaked the design several times before arriving on his final version, which he received a patent for in 1877 at the age of just 18.
6. Swim flippers
Benjamin Franklin (yes, that Ben Franklin!) was just 11 when he came up with the idea for swim flippers. Of course, his original design went on your hands instead of your feet, and they were essentially wooden paddles rather than flexible flaps of rubber. But they were an excellent proof of concept from the avid swimmer.
In 1773, he wrote, "In swimming I pushed the edges of these forward, and I struck the water with their flat surfaces as I drew them back. I remember I swam faster by means of these pallets, but they fatigued my wrists."
7. Wristies
Anyone who's ever spent time out in the cold knows how annoying that little gap between your glove and coat can be. Cold air pours in, stinging your skin and leaving you uncomfortable.
Ten-year-old KK Gregory was equally annoyed by this, but had a brilliant idea to combat the cold: She worked with her mother to create fuzzy wrist-sleeves that would bridge the gap from coat to glove and help keep her arms warm. Today, Wristies is a thriving business and has been one of the pioneers of the popularity of glove-liners and the like.
8. Calculators
Though various adding machines (like the abacus) have existed for centuries, you might be surprised to know that one of the earliest mechanical calculators was invented by a French teenager in 1642.
NPR writes, " The family business involved a lot of tedious arithmetic, so Blaise Pascal came up with a machine - a wooden box with a series of dials connected to cogs and levers to help his dad with some of that adding and subtracting. He invented, basically, a calculator, and he was 19 years old."
9. The television
Believe it or not, a farm boy went on to invent the first electric television.By PSchatzkin/Wikimedia Commons
A humble, TV-loving farm boy named Philo Farnsworth was inspired by the neat rows of lines he'd create when plowing the fields. Mechanical televisions existed at the time, but Farnsworth figured there might be a way to scan images in a line pattern instead. He was a teenager when he began his work and research on the necessary components, and was 21 when he "developed what he called the 'image dissector,' the first working electronic camera tube, in San Francisco in 1927. His work led him to invent the first fully electronic television system," writes Elon University.
There are many incredible inventions by young people that continue to make waves behind the scenes and in the realms of health and science.
Seventeen-year-old Ryan Patterson invented a glove that detects American Sign Language and displays the words as easy-to-read text. His ideas have been iterated and improved upon by other researchers, and now sign language gloves are widely available for certain uses. Patterson won the Junior Nobel Prize for his work.
When he was 14, Javier Fernandez-Han created a system that turns sewage and algae into renewable energy.
Much like the story of the popsicle, kids are also great at discovering amazing things by accident. A middle-schooler in Chicago recently discovered a new compound in goose poop that shows potential for treating human cancer cells.
The 3M Young Scientist Challenge showcases the best and most innovative inventions by young people all over the world each and every year. Recently, finalists and winners in 2025 including Kevin Tang, a 13-year-old who created a real-time fall detection system for seniors. Aashritha Pasam created a wildfire detection alert system. Fourteen-year-old Amaira Srivastava from Arizona invented biodegradable cups infused with fruit peels to fight plastic waste and food loss.
Young people are absolutely amazing, and if you stop to look around and take the time to learn about the origins of some of the everyday items we take for granted, you'll gain an even greater appreciation for their natural curiosity.
Gen Xers and Millennials share 17 of the strangest things their Baby Boomer parents do
"My mom writes her emails in MS Word, then attaches the Word document to the email."
A Baby Boomer couple.
Generational fights have raged since the dawn of time, and a recent spat between Millennials and Baby Boomers is no exception. Baby Boomers, who raised Millennials, accuse the younger generation of being entitled and irresponsible with money. At the same time, Millennials accuse Boomers of having it easier economically while making it harder for those who came after them.
Where is Gen X in the battle? Probably off in the corner somewhere, saying, "Whatever." Aside from the generational sniping, there are some things the older generation does that are just plain baffling to younger people. Whether it's outdated worldviews, a refusal to adapt to modern technology, or a lack of self-awareness, Baby Boomers can do some strange things.
To help the younger folks get over their frustrations with parents from the "Me Generation," a Redditor asked: "What is the most Boomer thing your parents still do?" The stories were pretty funny and relatable, showing that almost everyone with parents over 60 is dealing with the same thing.
Here are 17 of the "strangest" things people's Baby Boomer parents do:
1. Phones on full blast
"Play iPhone slot machine games at full volume in the doctor’s office."
"My dad pretty much exclusively has his phone on speaker, and just walks around in public talking with it at max volume (and talking really loud himself). I’m like 'Dad, the entire supermarket doesn’t want to listen to you, and Uncle Jim complains about how often you have to pee.'"
2. Still using checkbooks
"My mom balances her checkbook every week. They still have a landline."
"And she probably has way more money than you will until she dies!"
3. Email issues
"My mom writes her emails in MS Word, then attaches the Word document to the email."
"Like the email is just the virtual envelope for the digital letter."
A woman in her 60s sending an email.via Canva/Photos
4. Restaurant jokes
"All those little restaurant comments.
'Wow, they'll let anyone in here!' when seeing a friend at said restaurant.
'Thanks for having us, not everyone will' to the waiter at the end of the meal.
'As you can see, it was terrible' when the staff takes away the clearly entirely eaten plate.
'You're going to have me floating away in a minute' when more water is put into their glass"
5. Always have to mention race
"Constantly mentioning the race or ethnicity of everyone she mentions. Never with any negative connotation or comment, but usually, there is no reason for it to be relevant to the conversation."
"My Jewish mother will always whisper the word 'black' in case anyone hears her: 'So the nice black man at the hardware store helped me find the right garden hose.'"
6. Googling their Google
"Typing Google on Google before they Google the thing they’re looking for."
"In the Google search bar, they type Google? Lol."
7. Getting a job is a cinch
"Believing you can walk into a business and hand in a resume. If you have a college degree in any field, they'll hire you."
"Just physically hand over your resume to HR or the hiring manager. You'll make a mark and get hired!! Call the office and ask to speak to HR/Hiring Manager."
Any Millennial who argued with their Boomer parents about how hard it is to land a good job should feel vindicated by a 2022 study, which found that most older Millennials didn't secure good jobs until their early 30s, while most Boomers did so in their 20s. "To secure a good job, young adults need to acquire more education and high-quality work experience than was necessary for previous generations," the researchers wrote.
8. Why are they together?
"Stay married forever while they behave like neither one of them can stand each other."
"I'm on the other side of that. After my mom passed, my dad now acts like their marriage was picture perfect and they were the love of each other's lives, even though they couldn't stand each other for at the very least 40 of the 54 years they were married."
9. Collectables or hoarding?
"Think their 'collectibles' are truly valuable."
"My mom insists her Hummels are going to put my kids through college!"
"Mine are the Thomas Kincade paintings. She has a Victorian glass piece that might actually be worth something, but those damn paintings are the real investment."
10. Can you grab the mail?
"Ask me to bring in the mail when they go away for more than 24 hours."
"My parents think everybody is standing at the door waiting for the mailman every day, and don’t believe me when I tell them that some people go days without checking their mail. They think everybody is waiting for the mailman every day because 'somebody might send them a check.' Like, really?"
11. Zero responsibility
"'Well, I guess I was just a bad father.' Yeah. That attitude of anti-responsibility is exactly why 3 out of 4 of your children don't talk to you."
"Ha! Have the same dad, do we?"
12. Comment on people's appearance
"Comment on EVERYBODY’s body/appearance/weight. The first thing my dad does after not seeing me for a year is poke me in the gut and tell me how fat I am."
13. Boomer panic is real
"Literally throwing their hands up in a panic when they don't understand something. Where did they learn that?"
"Or just saying 'well, I don't know', especially when that comes right after you explaining it and showing them how to do something, with them nodding along and asking relevant questions all the way through."
In a video by YourTango, editor Brian Sundholm tried to explain Boomer panic in an empathetic way: "Most of us nowadays know the importance of recognizing and feeling our emotions." Sundholm then quoted therapist Mitzi Bachman, who explained that when people struggle to express their emotions, it can result in an "unhinged" reaction.
14. Annoying Facebook posts
"Post nonsensical rants on Facebook for other boomers to like, share, and comment. Often these rants are political, but not always. Basically cringe-fest."
"Most people won't do it, but share this post if you believe in god and freedom."
"I do NOT give Facebook permission to use my photos and personal information!"
15. Dinner pushers
"While we're eating breakfast. What do you want to do for supper?"
"Can't we enjoy this meal without worrying about the next?"
16. They print everything
"My boomer in-laws print EVERYTHING! The number of times I have said, 'quit wasting ink, email it to me, or text me the link. Or just text me the schedule, don't print it out.' GPS on their phones? Nope...print a map."
"Boomers and their paper man. My dad has finally started using the internet, but he still prints everything he likes. Like he'll see a boat listing on Craigslist and print the entire page, including a massive color photo of it, and he's definitely not going to be buying it either. He's got a stack of papers that is the internet that sits by his recliner. He just sits there with Fox News on (though it's usually muted for some reason, that's a plus) and looks at his papers."
17. Flirting with servers
"My dad is 77 still flirts with the young waitresses. It's f**king weird for everyone."
"He thinks he is in cute old man territory, but he is not."