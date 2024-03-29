15 funny memes show the crazy side of American life that the Europeans can't comprehend
The American way of life is different.
America and European countries share many similarities in culture and governmental structures. They are democracies with similar legal systems, innovative in science and technology and have a significant influence on the world through art and culture.
That being said, there are some glaring cultural differences that are fun to point out. The broad generalization is that Europeans have refined cultural tastes, whereas Americans are a bit more brash and believe that bigger is always better. These are stereotypes, of course, and there are plenty of brash Europeans and Americans with refined tastes.
One of the biggest differences is America’s embrace of consumer culture, which Europeans see as excessive and tacky. Americans have an unquenchable love for processed foods and portions that make most Europeans shudder.
The sheer size of America is also hard for many Europeans to comprehend. During an 8-hour drive, Europeans can visit multiple countries with different languages and cultures. However, you probably won’t make it through some of America’s larger states in that short of a time.
I'm sorry, Europeans. Los Angeles and San Francisco are not an hour away, and you probably don’t want to drive from New York City to Disney World.
People have pointed out some of the significant differences between Americans and Europeans through memes with the simple caption, “The European mind cannot comprehend this.” It’s a fun way for Americans to point out the excesses that make America unlike any other place in the world.
A lot of the memes are centered around America’s love for chain restaurants and how they often are found in clusters dotting the American landscape. The downside of chain restaurant ubiquity is that it makes the country’s cuisine feel a bit homogenous. One can drive all the way from Des Moines, Iowa, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and still find the same 10 places to eat.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/cvpi6ECs5g— jackson (@jackkk_pot) March 26, 2024
the european mind cannot comprehend the McCastle pic.twitter.com/f1OYbr6vUp— col-b (@colbmusic) March 23, 2024
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/pAQwXOtTSL— Jakub (@jakubsfantasy) March 28, 2024
Americans eat huge portions compared to the average European. When Europeans travel to America, they most frequently point out this. Americans also enjoy processed foods that feel more like they came out of a laboratory or off an assembly line than if they occurred randomly in nature. This stands in stark contrast to the European diet which often features smaller portions, less processed food, and a greater emphasis on fresh, seasonal ingredients.
The European mind cannot comprehend the size of the American onion pic.twitter.com/ihQjqcIUqQ— Venice Casual (@VeniceCasual) March 26, 2024
the european mind cannot comprehend pic.twitter.com/2khpmaDtX0— 𝔏𝔦𝔬𝔫𝔢𝔰𝔰 (@InsaneMistress) March 24, 2024
The European mind cannot begin to comprehend https://t.co/NMRWEnfOpI— 𝘽𝘼𝙎𝙆𝙀𝙏𝘾𝘼𝙎𝙀 (@BasketCasePA) March 28, 2024
The European mind cannot comprehend this https://t.co/tYwu3GjhXV— rachel (@rachelxxnaroz) March 28, 2024
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/h23IjsMJVR— 🌰 (@BluntBuckeye) March 27, 2024
America is also huge.
You can drive 9.5 hrs in North Carolina and still be in North Carolina. The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/4tgkLclKQj— Brandon 🪓 (@Totally_Brandon) March 20, 2024
Americans have their very particular brand of unique crazy, whether it’s monster truck rallies, the tacky beauty of Las Vegas or our very vocal support for gun rights.
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/sEIblavXOC— Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) March 21, 2024
the european mind cannot comprehend pic.twitter.com/hUCJ78t6fL— MK (@alm0ndmilkltte) March 21, 2024
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/lMYcHifB2X— John D Lockefeller (@Dr_Lockefeller) February 11, 2024
The European mind cannot comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/rQ7YZYBWUU— Zach B. (@60minutesonacid) February 26, 2024
The European mind cannot comprehend this pic.twitter.com/gxR2YLMK4y— Dr. Jan Philipp Thomeczek (@jpthomeczek) March 24, 2024
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/78HTPiSqWv— ari (@paddypubs) September 12, 2023
To keep the rivalry going, Europeans have been fighting back by sharing elements of their culture that would boggle the average American’s mind. Some memes include the interesting ways that A/C-phobic Europeans cool their homes. They also railed at Americans for being unable to drive cars with manual transmissions and for having really terrible taste in bread.
The Europeans also mocked the incredible price of healthcare in the U.S. and how everyone has their hand out for a tip.
The American mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/JgYR1FR4tg— Jordan ☉ | 💀🔥⚔️ (@jordaaash) September 10, 2023
The American mind can't comprehend this. https://t.co/5zmLDKA2xR— Socially Distant Ryan 🇺🇦 (@ryan_hassett) September 11, 2023
The American mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/WwvesbqOop pic.twitter.com/Rql3W94AXA— Andrea 🇮🇹🇪🇺 Renzi Hate Account (@ClassicalSocdem) February 19, 2024
the American mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ESlF8w8onM— douglas jones 🇵🇸 (@fatherprost) November 8, 2023
the American mind and its healthcare system can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/LRyi1VKahr— Debbie Soon 🤗 (@debsoon) September 9, 2023
The American mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/Tu2NJDOK71— Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) September 23, 2023