upworthy
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

woman taking a photo from the car, kid in halloween costume, man holding up a dress he picked for his wife
Upworthy/Instagram, @queenmotivat/TikTok

This week's list includes love stories, cute kids, adorable animals and more.

It's that time again, friends! Every week, we collect 10 smile-worthy finds from around the internet, wrap them up in a nice bow and share them with our readers.

This week's list includes some adorable kiddos, some inspiring long-term love stories, some hilarious animals, a wildly talented harmonica-playing beatboxer and more. We hope this list brings you as much joy as it brought us putting it together.

Enjoy—and don't forget to share the love!

1. Kids are adorably wowed by a woman's sidewalk chalk art.

"There is no such chalk!" Ah, the pure wonder of children.

2. This little girl standing up for herself and her hairstyle is everything

That's right, little one. You do you and don't pay Owen's opinion any mind.

3. The way this doting husband styles his wife of 25 years is total #couplegoals

Can we clone this man? Gracious. See the fuschia dress on "Flower" and read the full story here.

4. Harmonica beatboxing is something we never knew we needed to see

It just gets better and better. Like, how?

5. Woman pretends to faint and her camel's reaction is the sweetest

Great, now I need a camel.

6. A-ha's stripped down version of 'Take On Me" is a lovely trip down memory lane

When a song makes you smile and tear up at the same time, you just lean into it. Read the full story here.

7. Gorilla siblings being classic siblings is completely hilarious

Everyone with a sibling recognizes this interaction. All that's missing is, "Mo-oommm! He's bothering meeee!"

8. Couple married for nearly 62 years saying goodbye for the weekend is total sweetness

"It's terrible, Troy." Awww.

9. We weren't ready for how this brother and sister talked about their love for one another

Sometimes siblings pick at one another, and sometimes they share a bond like no other.

10. Kid's alien abduction costume inspires an Oscar-worthy performance

@saddiegau

#aliens #abduction #halloween

Seriously impressive acting skills, kiddo! Read the full story here.

If you enjoyed this post and want to receive more like it in your inbox, sign up for Upworthy's free email newsletter, The Upworthiest, here.

Until next week—keep on smiling!

