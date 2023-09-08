10 things that made us smile this week
Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy
If any animal embodies the simple joy of our "10 things that made us smile" series, it's gotta be a Golden Retriever. This week's list includes not one but two Golden good boys being their playful, hilarious selves. We've also got a sweet floofy puppers and a story about tiny dogs that is certainly smile-worthy. (Doggos for the win!)
And babies! Gracious, do we have a couple of adorable babies this week. Wait till you see the "Oh No" dance. Serious cuteness overload.
Also, have you ever seen a duck being tossed into a kiddie pool over and over because it just can't get enough? You will, and your day will be all the better for it.
Enjoy all this and more in this week's roundup:
1. Find someone who looks at you the way this doggo looks at his stuffed animals
@aguyandagolden
Aspiring to have a love like Teddy and his toys. #dog
The fact that this is a regular thing Teddy does is too much.
2. A mom handed her 2-year-old her phone and told her to take pics of things she loves. It's surprisingly moving.
So beautiful to see the world through the eyes of a child. Read the full story here.
3. Big bikers making baby voices at their tiny dogs is everything that's right with the world.
A gang of Hagrids. The best.
4. Parents share photos of their kids before and after the first day of school and it's so relatable.
Swipe through. We've all been there, kiddos! Read the full story here.
5. Woman's job won't allow her pink hair so she 'maliciously complies' by wearing horrible wigs.
Emily's "malicious compliance" is cracking people up.
The policy is only about "unnatural hair colors," not George Washington ringlet wigs, right? Read the full story here.
6. Woman's dog mistook her coat for a chew toy and chaos ensued. You have to hear her laughter.
It's practically impossible not to laugh right along with her. Read the full story here.
7. Baby girl obsessed with the 'Oh No' song is the cutest thing everrrrrr.
@maakenziee
😂 #ohno #funnybaby #babydance #ohnonononoo #cute #cutebaby #toddlersoftiktok
When she stands up and dances, hands in the air? Priceless.
8. This 87-year-old and his superfloof companion are the epitome of adorable
@_dadanddolly
Best decision i ever made #dad #dog #bestfriends #companions #love #family #fyp
Also, let's just take a moment for how handsome and stylish Dad is.
9. Woman shares how a 'hardcore' gym bro's words of encouragement meant the world to her
Lifting others up instead of tearing them down is such a simple, powerful act. We never know how much our words might mean to someone who needs to hear them.
10. Let's strive to attai the unbridled joy of this duck being tossed into a kiddie pool
Perhaps we can start by greeting each day with a "Ready, set, WHEEEE!"
