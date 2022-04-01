10 things that made us smile this week
If you need a little pick-me-up to round out your week, we've got you covered:
Phew! So this week's internet has been dominated by The Slap Heard Round the World, which is unfortunate because there were some really lovely moments at this year's Oscars that got lost in the hubbub over it. Lady Gaga's and Liza Minnelli's sweet interaction, for example, is on our list of 10 things that made us smile this week. So is Troy Kotsur's acceptance speech after becoming the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting for his role in "CODA."
We've got some other gems lined up as well—a dog whose dream came true when his owner dressed up as his favorite toy, doting adult children sharing heartwarming messages they got from their parents, Paul Rudd successfully pranking Conan O'Brien on his podcast and a couple of pups whose adorableness is simply irresistible.
Oh, and otters. Always gotta have some otters.
Troy Kotsur's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor was a moment to remember.
From Youn Yuh-jung's sweet announcement to Troy Kotsur's wonderful acceptance speech to audience members honoring him with sign language applause, the whole clip is so full of beauty and joy. Read more about the Oscar wins for "CODA" here.
Her dad traveled a lot when she was young, but he managed to stay close in spirit.
It's not an easy thing to balance parenting and a career, especially if your job takes you away from your family a lot. These postcards are so precious. What a gift.
This dog owner dressed up as his dog's favorite toy.
@charliethegolden18
Dressed up as our dogs favorite duck toy. Full video on FB & YouTube. Link in bio. #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #dogs #goldenretriever
Was Charlie beside himself or what? So hilarious.
Lady Gaga being there for Liza Minnelli was a masterclass in grace and class.
This is like a lesson in how to facilitate older people while honouring who they are.\nWhat a class act by @ladygaga with legend Liza Minnelli. \nThe conferred whispers of "I gotcha" "I know" picked up by the mikes make it especially touching.pic.twitter.com/2JOWyrTQxn— Naomi O'Leary (@Naomi O'Leary) 1648460995
Lady Gaga has a soft spot for the elders of show business, and we can all learn from her example of how to interact with older people with respect and dignity. Read the full story here.
Elderly British gentleman has the most wholesome TikTok channel you'll ever see.
@brian..smith
Reply to @2_millimeter_defeater_ #generations #language #youth
It's like if David Attenborough and Mr. Rogers morphed and made a TikTok channel to bridge the generation gap. He's just delightful. See more of his videos here.
Ma'am, I think your dog is broken—but please don't fix anything.
Cutest walk ever.
This puppy is 100% sure his owner needs some emotional support at the gym.
Or maybe the pup needs emotional support. There's definitely emotional support happening here.
Dad's wisdom and love triumph, despite disease and disability.
Thanks, Dad. Exactly what we all need to hear.
Paul Rudd pulls off a prank on Conan O'Brien that been going for 18 years.
Damn you, Paul Rudd.https://twitter.com/TeamCoco/status/1508886962660274176\u00a0\u2026— Conan O'Brien (@Conan O'Brien) 1648600736
You need a little background for this one, but the gist is that since 2004, Paul Rudd has repeatedly gone on Conan O'Brien's show to talk about one of his projects, and when the time comes to show a clip from the show or film, Rudd shows this clip from the 1989 film "Mac and Me." Silly but hilarious. O'Brien had come to expect it on the show, but never saw it coming on his podcast.
Read the full story here.
Aaaaaand a bunch of otters eating popcorn, just cuz. (Sound up.)
Hope that brought some light and joy to your day! Come back again next week for another roundup of the internet's best.
