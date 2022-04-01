Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

If you need a little pick-me-up to round out your week, we've got you covered:

dog, lady gaga, liza minnelli
@charliethegolden18/TikTok, @NaomiOhReally/Twitter

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy and delight from around the internet

Phew! So this week's internet has been dominated by The Slap Heard Round the World, which is unfortunate because there were some really lovely moments at this year's Oscars that got lost in the hubbub over it. Lady Gaga's and Liza Minnelli's sweet interaction, for example, is on our list of 10 things that made us smile this week. So is Troy Kotsur's acceptance speech after becoming the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting for his role in "CODA."

We've got some other gems lined up as well—a dog whose dream came true when his owner dressed up as his favorite toy, doting adult children sharing heartwarming messages they got from their parents, Paul Rudd successfully pranking Conan O'Brien on his podcast and a couple of pups whose adorableness is simply irresistible.

Oh, and otters. Always gotta have some otters.

If you need a little pick-me-up to round out your week, we've got you covered:

Troy Kotsur's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor was a moment to remember.

From Youn Yuh-jung's sweet announcement to Troy Kotsur's wonderful acceptance speech to audience members honoring him with sign language applause, the whole clip is so full of beauty and joy. Read more about the Oscar wins for "CODA" here.

Her dad traveled a lot when she was young, but he managed to stay close in spirit.

It's not an easy thing to balance parenting and a career, especially if your job takes you away from your family a lot. These postcards are so precious. What a gift.

This dog owner dressed up as his dog's favorite toy.

@charliethegolden18

Dressed up as our dogs favorite duck toy. Full video on FB & YouTube. Link in bio. #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #dogs #goldenretriever

Was Charlie beside himself or what? So hilarious.

Lady Gaga being there for Liza Minnelli was a masterclass in grace and class.

Lady Gaga has a soft spot for the elders of show business, and we can all learn from her example of how to interact with older people with respect and dignity. Read the full story here.

Elderly British gentleman has the most wholesome TikTok channel you'll ever see.

@brian..smith

Reply to @2_millimeter_defeater_ #generations #language #youth

It's like if David Attenborough and Mr. Rogers morphed and made a TikTok channel to bridge the generation gap. He's just delightful. See more of his videos here.

Ma'am, I think your dog is broken—but please don't fix anything.

Cutest walk ever.

This puppy is 100% sure his owner needs some emotional support at the gym.

Or maybe the pup needs emotional support. There's definitely emotional support happening here.

Dad's wisdom and love triumph, despite disease and disability.

Thanks, Dad. Exactly what we all need to hear.

Paul Rudd pulls off a prank on Conan O'Brien that been going for 18 years.

You need a little background for this one, but the gist is that since 2004, Paul Rudd has repeatedly gone on Conan O'Brien's show to talk about one of his projects, and when the time comes to show a clip from the show or film, Rudd shows this clip from the 1989 film "Mac and Me." Silly but hilarious. O'Brien had come to expect it on the show, but never saw it coming on his podcast.

Read the full story here.

Aaaaaand a bunch of otters eating popcorn, just cuz. (Sound up.) 

Hope that brought some light and joy to your day! Come back again next week for another roundup of the internet's best.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
uplifting
Joy

Here are some simple, but brilliant, April Fools' Day pranks to pull on your friends

Here are 17 of the best responses.

via Marco Verch Professional Photographer

April 1 is April Fools' Day.

Nobody really knows why we celebrate April Fools' Day on the first day of April. Some people believe that it goes back all the way to the Roman Empire when they celebrated Hilaria, a festival of merriment where people dressed up in disguise.

Others say that it began in 1583 in France when the country switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, as called for by the Council of Trent. Folks who were slow on the uptake and didn’t realize that the calendar had moved to January 1 became the butt of jokes and pranks.

Regardless, this is your reminder that on April 1, 2022, you should be prepared to prank some people or at least be aware that it’s April Fools' Day so you can avoid being the victim of someone else’s tomfoolery.

A Reddit user who goes by the name Never--Mind asked the online forum to share their favorite April Fools' Day pranks and they got a ton of great responses. “Since April Fools day is fast approaching, what have been some of your best April Fool pranks?” they asked.

Keep Reading Show less
comedy
Democracy

Australians have some wonderfully Aussie thoughts about the American minimum wage

Photo by Melissa Walker Horn on Unsplash, @BrettKlein/Twitter

Australia's minimum wage is an example for us all.

How great is Australia? A relaxed cultural vibe that is progressive, inclusive and seems like a literal day at the beach. They even give us some of our favorite Marvel superhero film actors. Must be tough to make a buck there though, right? Actually, they've got a significant edge on us there as well. Take a look at Australian's minimum wage and how much further it goes for the average worker than for your typical hard-working American.

Australian unions are currently pushing for a 5% increase to the minimum wage to counter inflation. Australia's minimum wage is 20.33 Australian dollars per hour, which is the equivalent of $15.23 (as of the writing of this article).

Meanwhile, Americans are still sitting on the same federal minimum wage we've had since 2009—a whopping $7.25 an hour—while we are also dealing with inflation.

Minimum wage by U.S. state varies—a lot—from $7.25 to $15.90. And most states have different minimum wages for tipped jobs such as wait staff in a restaurant, on the assumption that you'll earn enough tips to make up the base wage. Though employers can choose to pay above the minimum, they aren't required to. And the minimum tipped wage in 17 states is $2.13 per hour.

Let me repeat that. In 17 states in the United States of America in 2022, the tipped minimum wage is $2.13 per hour.

Keep Reading Show less
minimum wage
Joy

Dog owner dressed up as dog's favorite toy and his reaction was seriously adorable

Charlie the Golden 18/YouTube

Charlie the golden retriever got to experience a life-sized Mr. Quackers and it was sheer joy.

The first thing you need to know about Charlie the golden retriever is that he loves Mr. Quackers.

Mr. Quackers is Charlie's stuffed yellow duck. Charlie carries him around everywhere, he loves him so.

@charliethegolden18

I always so happ to see my lil bro 😋 #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #dogs #goldenretriever


Anyone who's had a dog with a favorite stuffy knows that it's a bit like a child with a favorite stuffy. As long as the stuffy is there, all is well. If stuffy goes missing, all hell breaks loose. Nobody take the stuffy away. Nobody lose the stuffy. Nobody mess with the stuffy.

Where they go, their stuffy goes.

Where Charlie goes, Mr. Quackers goes.

That's just the way it is.

Keep Reading Show less
Trending Stories