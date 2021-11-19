10 things that made us smile this week

Hello, everyone!
At Upworthy, we're on a mission to make the world a better place, and part of that mission includes bringing more joy into people's lives. Sometimes that means sharing stories of hope and humanity to warm your heart, and sometimes it means sharing silly animal videos you can't help but laugh at.
Each week, we round up 10 things from around the internet that spark joy and delight in the hopes that it brings a little lightness to your day. If you've had a long week and are looking for some reasons to smile, here are 10 of them:
This pooch gives "dog sledding" a whole new meaning.
Are all dogs this smart? If so, I want one.
13-year-old used his Make-a-Wish wish to feed homeless people.
The Make-a-Wish Foundation grants wishes of kids with terminal illnesses, and typical wishes range from getting to meet a hero to getting to go to Disneyland. But when Abraham Olagbegi, who was born with a rare blood disorder, got a chance to get his wish, he chose to feed people who are homeless once a month for a year. "My mom always says it's a blessing to be a blessing so I just wanted to do something for other people to make it last long," he said. What a sweetheart. Read the full story here.
Sikh community prepares 3,000+ meals and transports them by helicopter to stranded Canadians.
There are so many good people.— Christine Boyle (@christineeboyle) November 17, 2021
Huge gratitude for the Sikh community’s commitment to seva (selfless service). #BCFlood #BCStorm @Tarnjitkparmar https://t.co/sdrnyjGGgl
British Columbia got hammered by a once-in-a-century weather event that caused unprecedented flooding and mudslides, cutting off Vancouver from the rest of Canada by road and rail. As we've seen countless times before, the Sikh community stepped up to help out, cooking thousands of meals and arranging a helicopter to deliver them. Read the full story here.
Watch this red panda trying to get into a pumpkin.
Why do red pandas always look like little kids dressed up in costume? They're so stinking cute.
The strangers who met after a mistake text are sharing their sixth Thanksgiving together.
We are all set for year 6! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/wEQioizWGd— Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 14, 2021
Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton met in 2016 when Wanda thought she was texting her grandson to invite him to Thanksgiving dinner but reached 17-year-old Hinton instead. The two formed a sweet friendship and have been sharing Thanksgiving dinner ever since. Read the wholesome, heartwarming story here.
Adele helped arrange the most adorable surprise engagement ever.
New life goal: Get engaged in front of @adele. 💍 pic.twitter.com/ybfa922aHg— CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021
I mean, how can anyone top that? Meet the lucky couple and read the full story here.
Check out this dad showing his tiny baby the art in an art gallery.
That guy's a keeper.
This kid finds out he got a puppy and welp, hand me a tissue, please.
Every kid deserves to grow up with a good pup… pic.twitter.com/XHhn3aevSi— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 19, 2021
What pure emotion. Oof. And the way the pup goes up and licks his face? It's too much joy for one video.
Have you ever loved anything the way this pup loves the water?
“Five more minutes” 😂 pic.twitter.com/HlbNXofcvB— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 19, 2021
Dying. There is absolutely no way that doggo is getting out of the water.
This delightful musical collaboration on TikTok is exactly what TikTok should be used for.
This is the TwitterTok content I want to see pic.twitter.com/hR5gZudOyt— Dr. Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) November 15, 2021
As we saw with the wave of sea shanty videos a while back, TikTok can be used to create unique musical collaborations between total strangers. It's the best thing about the app, truly. And this one just takes the cake … er, muffin. So dang sweet.
Hope that brought a smile to your face! Join us at the end of each week for another roundup of joy-filled finds from around the internet.
- How spending time with grandkids can help grandparents stay ... ›
- Pharrell's 'Happy' in sign language is even better than the original ... ›
- When you ask people around the world what makes them happy ... ›