+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

We've got a delightful roundup of joy for you.

art, animals, kindness
Hanna Bullen-Ryner/Facebook, Molly Simonson Lee/Facebook

From amazing artists to helpful humans, this week's roundup is full of awesomeness.

Hey all!

We're back with another roundup of joy this week and we've got some sweet, sweet finds. Enjoy!

1. An angel flight attendant went above and beyond for a woman who was anxious about flying.

Delta flight attendant Floyd Dean-Shannon explained to the woman what all the different sounds and movements of the plane were to help ease her anxiety. And when it all got to be too much for her, he sat down in the aisle and held her hand. Incredible customer service and simply beautiful human-to-human understanding. Love to see it. Read the full story here.

2. A man found an abandoned newborn squirrel in his driveway and raised it. Their relationship is flippin' adorable.

@robertsquirrel

From an interview on Newsner who has 30 million followers in 11 languages

Robert T. Squirrel (the "T" stands for "The") has quite the life! He has his own squirrel family now as well—his "wife" Barbara Ann and four youngsters named Peepers, Jeepers, Creepers and Sneekers—who live in his backyard squirrel house. (I know. My heart can't take it, either.)

3. This artist's animal 'portraits' made from foraged, natural materials are absolutely stunning.

animals, wildlife, land art

People are in love with Hannah Bullen-Ryner's ephemeral animal images.

Hanna Bullen-Ryner/Facebook

Hannah Bullen-Ryner creates one of these creatures each day in the fields near her apartment in the U.K. and each one seems miraculous. They don't last—they are left shortly after being made to be blown away by the elements—but she does capture them on camera before they return to nature. See more of Bullen-Ryner's ephemeral animal portraits and learn more about her process here.

4. Actor F. Murray Abraham's reaction to the crowd cheering for him is so wholesome.

Abraham gained recognition playing Antonio Salieri in the 1984 film "Amadeus," a role for which he won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe, but he's not exactly a "household name" kind of actor. He is a prolific film, television and stage performer, however, and it's so sweet to see a career actor like him be so excited for fans to cheer him on.

5. Elementary students led the charge to raise $300,000 for inclusive playground equipment for their classmates.

Dang it, where is that box of tissues? What a wonderful story of support and inclusivity. Read the full story here.

6. Plain White T's singer surprises Delilah, who has been fighting cancer for four years, with her favorite song.

Such a special gift from Tom Higgenson. The power of music truly can't be underestimated.

7. Man shares his sweet story of how he built his entire family from a single dollar bill.

Swipe through to see the dollar bill framed. Awww. Anyone else want to see this rom-com?

8. Women are finding inspiration in this picture of Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh at the Golden Globes.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Golden Globes, women

Erin Gallagher's post on LinkedIn about women hyping women has gone viral all over social media.

www.linkedin.com

"Ladies, this is your vibe for 2023: unabashed hype woman," wrote Erin Gallagher as the opening of an empowering post about women supporting other women's successes instead of seeing one another as competition. It's an awesome read inspired by an awesome moment. Check it out here.

9. Four guys, one guitar and an awesome cover of Queen's 'Another One Bites the Dust'

These guys are too fun. And that voice! Dang. See more of Adam and the Metal Hawks on Instagram.

10. Do we need to see a baby kangaroo hug its mama? Yes, yes we do.

That's just pure oxytocin right there.

Hope that brought you some much-needed joy!

Did you know you can get these roundups of joy delivered to your inbox each week by signing up for our free newsletter, The Upworthiest? Subscribe here.

From Your Site Articles
uplifting
Top Splash

Flight attendant sits on the floor the entire flight to comfort distressed passenger

“He explained every sound and bump”

Courtesy of Molly Simonson Lee

Flight attendant sits on floor to comfort passenger

Not everyone enjoys flying. The level of non-enjoyment can range from mild discomfort to full blown Aerophobia, which is defined as an extreme fear of flying. While flying is the quickest way to get to far away destinations, for some people being that far off the ground is terrifying and they'd rather take their chances on the ground.

A passenger flying from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina to JFK International Airport in New York confronted that fear while flying with Delta. The woman, who is currently still unidentified expressed that she was nervous to fly according to Molly Simonson Lee, a passenger seated behind the woman who witnessed the encounter. Tight spaces don't make for much privacy, but in this case, the world is better for knowing this took place.

According to Lee, who posted about the exchange on Facebook, the Delta flight attendant, Floyd Dean-Shannon, took his time to give the nervous traveler his undivided attention. Lee told Upworthy the unidentified passenger, "was very nervous and even before the plane took off, she was visibly shaken by each sound."

Keep ReadingShow less
delta
Identity

U.S. finally renames public sites to replace a racist term for Native American women

"Words matter, particularly in our work to ensure our nation's public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds," said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

Kres Thomas/Pexels,Secretary Deb Haaland/Twitter

The Department of Interior has renamed hundreds of national geographic features that include racist language.

Names matter.

That's the message from the Department of the Interior as it works to replace the names of public lands that are outdated at best and outright offensive at worst.

In November 2021, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland—the first Native American person to serve as a cabinet secretary in U.S. history—established a task force to review the names of the nation's geographic features and replace the ones that include racist and derogatory terminology.

Keep ReadingShow less
righting wrongs
popular

Gen X advice for Gen Z: Woman shares the things she wishes 'somebody told me in my twenties’

'You date people you think you deserve. You deserve better.'

via MelodyNoteVintage/TikTok

Gen Xer shares some timeless advice for Gen Z.

Meghan Smith is the owner of Melody Note Vintage store in the eternally hip town of Palm Springs, California, and her old-school Gen X advice has really connected with younger people on TikTok.

In a video posted in December 2022, she shares the advice she wishes that “somebody told me in my twenties” and it has received more than 13 million views. Smith says that she gave the same advice to her partner's two daughters when they reached their twenties.

The video is hashtagged #GenX advice for #GenZ and late #millennials. Sorry older millennials, you’re too old to receive these pearls of wisdom.

Keep ReadingShow less
advice
Science

Ecologist 'burst into tears' seeing endangered gliders using boxes designed to save them

A third of the greater gliders' remaining habitat was destroyed in the Australian wildfires, and researchers didn't know if their high-tech box idea would work.

Mark Gillow/Flickr

Greater gliders are endangered in Australia and rely on old-growth tree hollows to make their nests.

When a team of Australian researchers started checking the high-tech boxes they'd installed to help save endangered greater gliders, they weren't sure what they were going to find. The hope was that the tree-dwelling marsupials would use them for nesting—a replacement for the tree hollows they normally nest in—but no one knew whether or not the creatures would take to them.

So when Dr. Kita Ashman, Threatened Species and Climate Adaptation Ecologist at WWF-Australia, found a glider in the second box she checked, she was thrilled.

"I just burst into tears, I was so surprised and so happy," she told ABC News Australia.

Keep ReadingShow less
australian wildlife
Science

Canadian man captures the 'one in a million' moment when a moose sheds both its antlers

The man calls himself a shed hunter.

Photo by Ivars Krutainis on Unsplash

It's rare enough to capture one antler being shed

For those not well versed in moose facts, the shedding of antlers is normally a fairly lengthy process. It happens only once a year after mating season and usually consists of a moose losing one antler at a time.

It’s incredibly rare for a bull moose to lose both at the same time—and even more rare that someone would actually catch it on film.

That’s why shed hunter (yes, that’s a real term) and woodsman Derek Burgoyne calls his footage of the phenomenon a “one-in-a-million” shot.

Keep ReadingShow less
video
Pop Culture

Hilarious guy shares the things from an 1980s childhood that were totally awful

Every game gave kids an anxiety attack.

via Chris Biggs/TikTok

Chris Biggs and the things that were "awful" in the '80s.

Rosy retrospection is a cognitive bias that all humans share. It alters our perception of the past by making us feel that it was better than it actually was. While there’s nothing wrong with looking back at the past fondly, it also leads people to think that the future will be worse, leading to a bias known as declinism.

We see these biases play out in the real world when politicians call for America to return to a perfect past that never happened. Or when older people criticize the younger generation for being lazy, entitled and weak.

Chris Biggs, one-half of Ottawa, Canada’s Biggs & Barr show on Chez 106.1 is doing his part to remind people that the ‘80s weren’t that great in a series of viral TikTok posts. The comedian recently put out four videos about “things from an '80s childhood that were awful.”

Keep ReadingShow less
1980s