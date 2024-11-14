Watch this mom accurately predict every adorable thing her toddlers say
My favorite is "Oh, yeah, pancake time!"
Funny things start to happen when you live with people. You notice their patterns, words and phrases they use over and over, their behaviors. Sometimes those things rub off on you and affect your personality. Other times, you just start to know them so well you could almost literally finish their sentences.
Nowhere is this more true than for people with young kids. Children have no filter, very little inhibition, and terrible self-awareness — so they tend to do and say a lot of the same things repeatedly.
One mom on TikTok capitalizes on her intimate knowledge of the inner working of her kid's brain in a series of hilarious TikToks.
Hailey Osborne's videos, aptly named "Predicting everything my toddler says!" border on demonstrations of paranormal psychic powers.
They're also absolutely hilarious.
When she tells her daughter "It's snack time, sis," Hailey immediately mouths along with perfect synchronization as her toddler responds, "What kind of snack?"
At the zoo, she points out a snake, then accurately predicts — "It's kinda spooky!"
For breakfast, "I'm gonna make some pancakes." The response? "Oh yeah, pancake time!"
You've got to watch the whole series. Hailey's prediction skills are pretty amazing (though she also posts plenty of hysterical fails), but the joy and love you see on her face throughout the entire series will make it the best thing you watch all day.
@haileyosbrne
Last one is still my favroite👶🏻😭 haha here are this weeks predictions! I added a few from the last video that got taken down😒 #momlife #sahm #momsoftiktok #toddlermom #momtok #mom #funnytoddler #toddlermom #toddlers
Hailey's viewers are obsessed with the series.
Every time Hailey posts a video, the comments pour in:
"You're so attuned to your children! Love it!"
"In case no one has told you today... You are a great mom."
"I love this. You know your babies so well!"
"That's the sweetest thing I ever saw."
One thing almost everyone seems to admire is how Hailey gets amazing content out of her kids without hardly ever showing their faces. It's awesome to see a parenting influencer crushing it without completely sacrificing the family's privacy!
@haileyosbrne
The last one is my favorite hehe love my girl! #momlife #mom #sahm #momsoftiktok #toddlermom #toddlers #funnytoddler
As much as I love watching the videos, personally, what I really want to do is try this at home.
The "psychic connection" demonstrated in Hailey's videos is actually a documented scientific fact — and it's something you can work on.
A fascinating recent study out of the University of Washington took incredibly detailed brain scans of mothers and their 5-year-old children. It showed that during some interactions, the neurons in both mother and child's brain appeared to behave in the exact same way "doing a dance together at the same rhythm at the same time in the same places in these two brains.”
When babies sync their brainwaves to their parents (mostly mom), it helps them learn to interpret social cues and develop crucial socio-emotional skills.
For example, the stronger the link between brains, the more likely a baby or young child is to take social and emotional cues from mom. In one study, researchers had moms react positively or negatively to toys. Kids with strong synchrony with mom were more likely to react the same way.
And if you're looking to strengthen your neural synchrony with your own baby? Try making lots of eye contact.
Sharing lots of eye contact from a young age means that you, too, one day may be able to predict every word out of their mouths!